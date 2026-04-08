Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
1d

It is too bad that counties don’t just say we are not going to violate the Washington State Constitution, which is against the Law. We will continue to elect our Sheriff.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
18h

It goes along with the people in Baton Rouge, LA. Splitting the city and making a new city ST. George. What they did is very interesting. But basically, Nancy you can not get a fair decision from the Washington State courts; the state government is answerable to no one, so the only option is that people have to take drastic steps to stop the overreach of government or surrender their freedoms to communist control.

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