In the rugged hills and wide valleys of Washington state, ordinary people still hold real power. They gather at kitchen tables, the grange hall and the coffee shop to talk about what matters most. When elected officials turn a deaf ear, these citizens turn to the initiative process. It is a tool carved into our state constitution by forebears who knew government must answer to the people. This year shows why that tool stays sharp and vital.

A Victory for the People’s Voice

The so-called “initiative killer” bill, Senate Bill 5973, died without advancing past its chamber deadline in February 2026. Critics gave it that name for good reason. Sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle), the measure would have demanded at least 1,000 signatures from registered voters just to get an official ballot title and start gathering more. It also banned paying signature gatherers per signature collected, though hourly pay would remain allowed. Such changes would have stacked the deck against everyday Washingtonians trying to launch an initiative. The bill lapsed at the cutoff for non-budget bills, ending its path for this session.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs spoke clearly in defense of the process. “We cannot allow partisanship to distract us from what should be our ultimate goal: Protecting citizens’ rights to directly participate in our democracy,” he said in a statement. “Washingtonians who came before us found this right so foundational, it is enshrined in our state constitution.”

His words ring true. The initiative process is no mere convenience. It is a foundational right. Attempts to weaken it strike at self-government. Brian Heywood of Let’s Go Washington called the bill’s failure “a hard-earned victory protecting one of the few tools voters have left to fight against an otherwise unchecked legislature.” The demise of SB 5973 stands as proof that resistance works. Small acts of pushback keep the path open for real change.

Screenshot from houserepublicans.wa.gov/2026-initiatives

Two Measures Head to Your Ballot

Early in the session, Hobbs certified two initiatives to the Legislature. Lawmakers had three choices: adopt them as written, reject them outright and send them to the ballot, or propose alternatives. Democrats chose inaction. They refused to hold public hearings, even after many citizens requested them.

That refusal handed the decisions directly to voters this fall. You’ll see these initiatives on your ballot in November.

Screenshot from Lets Go Washington 26

One is IL26-368, Protecting Girls Sports. It ensures fair competition in interscholastic athletics by barring biologically male students from girls’ sports categories. It requires verification of biological sex, typically through standard physical exams or medical provider confirmation.

The aim is straightforward justice. Girls deserve equal shots at titles, records, and scholarships. Progressive policies have too often forced them to compete against unfair physical advantages. This measure restores equity and protects spaces meant for female athletes.

In addition to Lets Go Washington, supporting organizations include: Moms for Liberty, Washington, Washington State Catholic Conference, Washington State Young Republicans, and XX-XY Athletics.

Screenshot from Lets Go Washington 26

The other Initiative on your ballot will be IL26-001, Restoring Parents Rights.

It restores parental access after last year’s legislature weakened protections. Parents gain clear rights to review instructional materials, access full school records including medical and mental health notes, and receive prompt notice when schools offer medical services or treatments. It allows opting children out of surveys or classes that clash with family beliefs. Parents bear primary duty for their children. When schools withhold information or advance agendas without consent, families suffer. This initiative rebuilds trust by putting parents back in charge of education.

Both touch core concerns in Washington homes and schools. The legislature’s silence only highlights the need for the initiative process.

A New Fight Begins: Secure Our Elections

A brand new initiative to the people was recently launched and needs signatures: IP26-500, which requires proof of United States citizenship to register to vote in Washington state. This initiative is supported by the Washington Republican Party.

Screenshot from initiatives.wagop.org

The information page includes a map so that you can easily find a local store where you can sign this initiative. This page also includes frequently asked questions, and polling data.

A proof of citizenship rule builds confidence in elections. It’s just common sense. Without it, questions linger and trust fades. If you would like to help gather signatures, volunteer at wagop.org. The initiative must collect over 309,000 valid signatures by July 6, 2026 to qualify for the November 2026 ballot. If approved by voters, it would become law.

Small Things Grow Great Through Concord

Washington’s initiative process endures because regular people refuse to stay silent. Small things—a signature added, a fact shared, a measure discussed—grow great through concord. Through a shared commitment to fairness and truth.

The death of the initiative killer bill shows the people can fight back against unjust laws. The parent’s rights and girls sports initiatives prove voters retain final say. The citizenship effort shows the battle goes on.

You carry the power. Read these measures closely. Discuss them over meals and in gatherings. Sign the new one now. Vote yes this fall when you see these on your ballot. Stand for fair sports for girls, real rights for parents, and secure elections for all.

The road lies ahead. Step forward with purpose. Our state strengthens when citizens unite in action. Small efforts today yield lasting strength tomorrow. Get moving. The rewards come to those who work the ground.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

1) SB 5973 Initiative Killer Bill, 2026 Legislative Session, https://bit.ly/3NDN8kU

2) Clark County Today, “Foes called it the ‘initiative killer;’ now it’s dead in the WA Legislature,” https://bit.ly/4t0FEre

3) The Center Square, “Bill critics dubbed the ‘initiative killer’ appears dead for 2026 session,” https://bit.ly/4stzQH2

4) Washington House Republicans, “2026 Initiatives to the Legislature,” https://bit.ly/4lT13R2

5) Washington State Republican Party, “Initiatives,” https://bit.ly/3NVHMBI

6) Lets Go Wa’26, https://letsgowashington.com/

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