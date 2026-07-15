Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Nancy D Churchill
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My interview with Todd Bloom is available NOW on our Rumble Channel, and the Influencing Olympia Article with ALL the important links about his campaign will be published Thursday Morning, July 16. Be sure to subscribe to InfluencingOlympia dot substack dot com to get notified when that one dropped!

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2000072/videos?e9s=src_v1_clr

INFLUENCING OLYMPIA SUBSTACK:

https://influencingolympia.substack.com/publish/post/207108981?r=9hu39&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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