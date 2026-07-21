Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
6d

Walsh has done a much better job than Heimleich but the GOP needs to proof read the site before posting. While it appears obvious the WAGOP supports Edwards for position 1, why does the list at that position show Edwards AND Laura Christensen Goldberg.

Accuracy counts and the lack of it coming out from the WAGOP is disheartening. Any wonder why this conservative is no longer a member of the State or County GOP!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture