Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
1d

The Port Townsend School of Woodworking (PTSW) is a little jewel of a school that teaches hands-on woodworking skills that cover many areas and disciplines. It's a great trade school and run/instructed by some really talented people. https://www.ptwoodschool.org/

Over time, I have taken several classes there and have met some really interesting people and learned some really useful skills. But over the last few years, the cost of their classes has gone up along with everything else and it has started to have an impact on who can afford to attend.

Port Townsend is VERY politically liberal, and the school is no exception. However, to their credit, the only mention of politics comes during the introductory portion of each course when students introduce themselves. Along with the usual "what's your name and where you from", we are asked to state preferred pronouns, which almost everybody ignores. And then everyone is subjected to a brief 30-second stolen land apologia, which everybody, again, ignores. After that, class starts and politics does not rear it's ugly head again. It's a reliably liberal area and they reliably vote for the democrats.

But this may be changing.

This morning I received a mass email from the School informing me that as a result of the passage of ESSB 5814, the State is now requiring the School to charge (a whopping!) 9.4% sales tax on all their courses. The email goes on to say that if you have signed up for a class, expect your bill to be adjusted upwards to reflect the new tax.

Interestingly, at the very bottom of the email, it says:

"Help us make career training more affordable by letting our legislature know that PTSW students recommend revising SB 5814 to exempt all private career schools from sales tax on tuition. You can support PTSW in this cause by printing out, signing, and mailing letters to your local Washington state legislators."

And they helpfully provide a letter template for anyone to use to register this complaint! https://www.ptwoodschool.org/s/Letter-Template-for-SB-5814-Studentdocx.pdf

This is an encouraging sign as I never would have expected to see this come out of an area like Port Townsend. As an example of the politics in the City of Port Townsend, a couple years ago an 80+ year old lady was permanently kicked out of the YMCA where she had been going to swim for decades because she complained about a naked man in her locker room.

Maybe, just maybe, change is on the way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

As a Skamania County Commissioner (2013-2016) I participated in a WSAC, WA State Association of County Commissioners, sponsored conference in Olympia to meet state legislators in their offices. I can’t recall every legislator I met. However, I do remember one telling me that the state desperately needed a state income tax.

Later, I thought the worse. This poor guy had no perception that the overwhelming majority of voting residents do not want a state income tax! Additionally, funding all these freebies and giveaways is not sustainable and overwhelms budgets.

Here we are,,,,,it is happening in counties, states, and our country until we face the difficult choices needed based on limited budget resources. It’s hard and emotional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture