Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Ed Meyer
1d

I am waiting for Trump, et al., to drive the stake through the heart of the Climate scam once and for all. But even then it will take a major shift in politicians before we can even begin to kill it off here in Washington state because:

"It's difficult to free fools from the chains they revere."

Voltaire

Neural Foundry
2d

Solid breakdown of the cost tradeoffs here. The 1700 sq ft threshold is clever because it targets precisely where starter homes get priced out - those cumulative $40k regulatory adds really matter when families are already stretching budgets. I've seen similar dynamics play out with local building codes in other states, where well intentioned efficiency mandates end up gatekeeping homeownership for working people. The 10-year payback calculation makes alot more sense than the typical 30-year projections.

