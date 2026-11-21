Story One: The AG Hands Off I-638, and Drops the Tacoma Urban League Case

Synopsis: Who is defending the laws and the taxpayer money that critics say Attorney General Nick Brown won’t?

Start with I-638, the girls’ sports measure 56% of voters passed. On Nov. 12, Brown said his office would not defend it in court with its own lawyers. He named an outside firm, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, to do it, his office announced.

His reason: his office has done “extensive work defending the rights of transgender Washingtonians” and “cannot abandon that work.” He also said, “My personal views do not dictate what laws get defended or the strength of that defense.” He called outside lawyers a common step.

Critics aren’t sold. Brown’s former law firm, Pacifica Law Group, is on the team suing to block I-638, KUOW reports. The state hasn’t said what the outside firm will cost.

Athletes are stepping in too. Soleil Hoefer, a former Prosser High runner now in college, wants to help defend the law through the group Female Athletes United. The court hears the bid to pause I-638 on Dec. 3.

Now the Tacoma Urban League. A whistleblower, real estate broker Corey Orvold, alleges league leaders steered state housing grants and loans to friends and family. Those claims have not been proven. The money came from a state program that started with $200 million.

Brown’s office looked into it for about a year, then closed the case, The Center Square reports. It told Orvold its Consumer Protection Division does not investigate alleged fraud with taxpayer money. It said it would act if charitable donations were involved.

The office would not confirm or deny whether another division or agency is looking into it. Orvold now hopes to take her records to Pierce County authorities.

“If they’re not willing to look into something as blatant as this, the only recourse you have is to hold him accountable in an election,” said state Sen. Keith Goehner.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “On Nov 12 Nick Brown handed the state’s defense of the voter-passed girls’ sports initiative to an outside firm, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.”

Alliance Defending Freedom: “’Running races you’re guaranteed to win is not competition.’ Washington track athlete Soleil Hoefer on why voters were right to pass I-638, and why she’s stepping in to defend it against the ACLU’s lawsuit.”

Steve Gordon: “56% of WA voter agreed that girls deserve competitive fairness & private spaces, as originally imagined in Title IX.”

Jim Walsh: “He refuses to take any action on corruption at the Tacoma Urban League because...wait for it...his Consumer Protection bureaucrats don’t handle cases involving fraudulent use of taxpayer-funded government grants.”

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Story Two: A $654 Million Health Care Mistake, and a Tax Ranking Near the Bottom

Synopsis: How does a state agency lose track of hundreds of millions of federal dollars?

By reporting the wrong numbers for years. From 2020 to 2025, the state Health Care Authority underreported what it spent on children’s health coverage to the federal government, the agency told Axios Seattle. The program covers kids whose families earn too much for Medicaid.

That could shrink Washington’s federal share from about $250 million a year to about $133 million. The state has kept paying the program’s full cost.

The cost could reach $654 million through 2031, Senate staff estimate. The agency disputes that. It projects a $54 million gap this year and says fixing the error with federal officials may wipe out most of it. Families have not seen cuts.

Senate budget chair June Robinson says lawmakers may need about $100 million in the next budget to cover it. Budget leaders say they didn’t learn about the problem until September. Republican Sen. Chris Gildon called it a “$650 million dollar blunder” and says the agency kept lawmakers in the dark. That’s his claim; it hasn’t been shown the problem was hidden on purpose.

Meanwhile, the Tax Foundation now ranks Washington 47th in the nation for its tax climate, down from 46th, the group says. The state ranks dead last, 50th, on sales tax. That’s partly because Washington now taxes digital ads. The new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million isn’t counted yet, since it starts in 2028.

From the Bookmarks:

The John Curley Show: “A $654 million ‘oops’ at WA’s Health Care Authority. Who will get fired? Nobody. Curley on why: ‘It’s not their money.’”

Tonya Stadlman: “Today we’re 47th. Sales tax: 50th, dead last... And the new 9.9% millionaire income tax isn’t even in this reading yet.”

Cyndy Jacobsen: “Let’s stop calling it a budget shortfall when revenues are actually increasing.”

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Story Three: Wolves on the Agenda, Sick Elk Off It

Synopsis: What should ranchers be allowed to do when wolves attack their animals?

That was the question in Spokane this week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission held a hearing Friday on changes to the wolf “caught-in-the-act” rule, the Spokesman-Review reports.

The plan would make clear who can kill a wolf caught attacking livestock or pets. It would also bar killing wolves drawn in by someone carelessly leaving sick, hurt, or dead animals out. Public comments are open until Nov. 23, the state says.

Washington had at least 270 wolves in 49 packs at the end of 2025, the state’s yearly wolf report says. Cattle losses are being tracked too: 17 attacks on 19 cattle last year.

The Colville Tribes do it differently. Since 2019, tribal members can hunt wolves year-round on the reservation, with no limit. Tribal hunters legally took 12 wolves last year.

Elk hoof disease was not on the agenda. It’s a bacterial disease with no vaccine and no proven treatment in the wild. It first showed up in the Willapa Hills and is common in the Mount St. Helens herd, the state says. In a state study of 180 cow elk, sick elk survived at 63%, compared with 84% for healthy ones. Pregnancy rates fell from 75% to 48%.

Since 2021, hunters have turned in 632 hoof sets, and 86% showed signs of the disease. Lawmakers return in January.

From the Bookmarks:

Sue Lani Madsen: “The same people testifying to @WDFW to ban killing wolves on public lands are apparently unaware of how the Colville Confederated Tribes manage wolf populations on tribal land. Hint: They hunt them.”

Sue Lani Madsen: “Lady sitting next to me @WDFW Commission Mtg testified she didn’t want any wolves killed. Then I testified if wolves were stalking my livestock I’d shoot & keep shooting until they ran away.”

Rip Wheeler: “In the department’s collar study, diseased cows survived at 63 percent and healthy cows at 84 percent. Pregnancy dropped from 75 percent to 48 percent... There is no vaccine or field treatment.”

Spokesman-Review: Fish and Wildlife Commission meets in Spokane, with a wolf rule hearing.

You can still make a comment on the Caught in the Act Rule!

Here’s how 👇🏻:

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Wolves on the Agenda, Sick Elk Off It

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?