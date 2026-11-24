Story One: The Budget Keeps Growing, and So Do the Taxes

Synopsis: If the state budget has more than doubled, why is Olympia still talking about a shortfall?

Washington writes its budget two years at a time. In 2005-07, the main state budget was about $30.2 billion, legislative budget records show. For 2025-27, it’s about $80.2 billion after this year’s update, the Legislature’s budget summary shows.

State Rep. Matt Marshall says the state is “STILL $4 billion short.” That’s his figure. Ferguson’s budget proposal is expected in December.

Meanwhile, some high earners are leaving. IRS data show Washington lost a net 10,402 people from households earning $200,000 or more over two years of tax filings, the Washington Policy Center reports. That’s 5,875 in the 2023 data and 4,527 in the 2024 data. Only five states lost more last year.

Those households took a little over $2 billion in income with them. The new 9.9% tax on income over $1 million starts in 2028. The IRS posted its latest moving data last week, the agency shows.

Local taxes are climbing too. In Clallam County, 59% of voters rejected a property tax increase last November, state election results show.

Now commissioners hold a hearing at 10:30 this morning on two new property tax levies, the Peninsula Daily News reports. They would separately fund veterans’ relief and developmental disabilities services, which now come out of the general fund. A new state law allows it, and no public vote is needed.

The county says that adds about $23.50 a year on a $500,000 home. The county is also looking at a new 0.1% sales tax for criminal justice. State law lets counties pass that tax without a vote until June 2028, state law says.

Together, the new taxes could bring in about $3.2 million a year, the Clallam County Watchdog estimates.

From the Bookmarks:

Matt Marshall: “WA’s budget went from about $30 billion two decades ago to about $80 billion today. We’re STILL $4 billion short.”

PNW Conservative: “Washington lost a net 10,402 residents from $200K+ households in two years. Over $2 billion in income, gone.”

Clallam County Watchdog: “Voters said no. Commissioners are doing it anyway.”

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Story Two: An 86-Year-Old Farmer, $112,000 in Fines, and a Lien on His Farm

Synopsis: Can the state fine a farmer for watering his own land?

Bob Greiff farms about 150 acres near Deer Park, north of Spokane. He grows oats and alfalfa. The state Department of Ecology says he has been irrigating 69 acres without a water right since 2019, Ecology said.

Ecology issued a stop order in 2023. It fined him $6,000 and $15,000 in 2024, then $100,000 in September 2025. When the 2024 fines went unpaid, the state got a lien on his farm. Ecology says other water users had to stop irrigating to protect the Little Spokane River, and that he “continued unpermitted irrigation.”

Greiff says he’s done nothing wrong, Capital Press reports. His family has watered that land since the 1950s. He says he has a right to a set amount of water and just spread it across both sides of a road.

In 2022, the county water board approved a plan to spread the same amount of water over more acres. Ecology rejected it. Greiff, with no lawyer, missed the deadlines to appeal, Capital Press reported. His consultant calls the fines the “worst abuse of power I’ve seen from Ecology in my career.”

Ecology gave him 30 days to pay the $100,000 fine or appeal to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board. Yanasa TV reports the Attorney General set a Dec. 7 deadline.

The case caught Washington, D.C.’s eye. In July, President Trump’s special envoy for landowners, John Rich, said he may visit Greiff.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “VICTIM: 86 year old farmer Bob Greiff of Deer Park, Washington State, who has until Dec. 7, 2026 to pay a $112,000 fine to Dept. of Ecology.”

Yanasa TV: Bob Greiff, 86, has farmed Wild Rose Prairie near Deer Park his whole life. Now Washington’s Attorney General has given him until Dec. 7 to pay a $100,000 Department of Ecology fine, or the state says it intends to sue, Yanasa TV reports. The fight is over watering a 69-acre field his family says it watered for decades, after Ecology rejected his plan to spread his existing water over more acres without using more. The fine works out to $5,000 a day, the most state law allows.

The Admiral Bay Way: “Why would the state go after those who work tirelessly to feed us here in Washington?”

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Story Three: Who’s Watching the Checkbook?

Synopsis: When taxpayer money goes out the door, who checks where it went?

First, a Seattle nonprofit. The Northwest Network of Bisexual, Trans, Lesbian, and Gay Survivors of Abuse was set up to help LGBTQ domestic violence victims. It took about $3.6 million in government grants since 2021, The Center Square reports. That was 92% of its money. It came from Seattle, King County, two state agencies and at least one federal agency.

In 2024, its two executive directors were paid a combined total of more than the $430,224 it got in grants that year. Its tax filing mentions severance payments but doesn’t say who got them or how much. The group dissolved in April 2025. Its website is down, and its phone is disconnected. None of the agencies gave details on what the money paid for. The directors could not be reached for comment.

Second, Medicaid. Federal Medicaid money can only pay for emergency care for people here illegally, federal rules say. Posts this weekend say the Trump administration is ordering several states, including Washington, to repay nearly $1.4 billion.

Most of that is California’s. Federal officials put Washington’s share at about $2.4 million when they first raised it last year. Washington’s Health Care Authority called those numbers “inaccurate” and said it was still working with federal officials, PolitiFact reported. We could not find a new federal order.

The same state agency is also dealing with a much bigger mistake. It underreported children’s health spending to the federal government, which could cost the state up to $654 million, Senate staff estimate, Axios reported. The agency disputes that number.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres: “A Seattle non-profit that was supposed to help LGBTQ victims of domestic violence took millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded government grants while paying six-figure salaries to multiple executives, plus severance.”

Mila Joy: “Federal law only allows matching funds for EMERGENCIES.”

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This week’s CALL TO ACTION 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Contact your U.S. Representative and Senators. Tell them a single federal judge is setting the rules for the Columbia River dams, and you are paying the bill. Should one judge be allowed to reduce power from federal dams and raise rates for families and businesses across the Northwest?