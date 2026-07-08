Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
2d

This is valuable information and I'm passing it on to everybody I know. Please keep it coming!!

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Jeanette Burrage's avatar
Jeanette Burrage
2d

I met Judge Larson when I was a superior court judge. I was impressed with his understanding of the law and our constitution. Today, watching your interview with him, I learned that he also understands procedures and effects of different sentencing methods. I have been supporting his candidacy and will continue to do so. I hope and pray he gets elected and is able to steer the Washington Supreme Court into more responsible and effective running of the court system here.

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