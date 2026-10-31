A reader on Substack recently claimed that President Donald Trump abuses power and acts like an authoritarian. The reader thought Trump’s record is mostly failure and corruption rather than real achievement. Finally, this reader argued that social programs are good and should be expanded.

You may have faced similar arguments from those you know currently under the “strong delusion” of the progressive left.

I disagree completely.

Trump has a mandate from the majority of the American people in the most recent presidential election. You may not agree with the agenda, but many of us did not agree with the Obama and Biden agenda, and the country still survived. Claims of failure and authoritarian rule do not match the results.

Trump Is No Authoritarian

Trump is not acting like an authoritarian. He faces courts, Congress, media, and elections. He left office on schedule in 2021 after a riot that he did not order. A banner at the Justice Department (which bothered my reader) is theater , not a regime. Real authoritarians do not leave power when the calendar says so.

His second-term record includes clear results.

Illegal southern border crossings dropped about 95 percent (1). Fiscal year 2026 had the lowest numbers in decades and zero releases into the country. Millions have left, and net migration turned negative in 2025. That is enforcement of the law.

Violent crime victimization fell 25 percent from 2024 to 2025 (2). Murder and other serious crimes also dropped sharply. Safer streets protect families, property, and freedom.

Manufacturing has expanded for several months. Factory construction jobs are up, and more manufacturing jobs have been added. American industry is coming home.

The economy has kept growing at about 2 percent a year. Unemployment is near 4.2 percent. The stock market has risen. Job growth has been slower, and prices have not fully come down, but the economy has not collapsed.

True, healthcare has not been fixed yet. Why? Because Obamacare is still the law. Because we are a republic, the president cannot overturn bad legislation by himself. He needs Congress.

That is why it matters to elect Republicans who will support the Trump agenda. Some efficiency efforts produced mixed results. Those shortcomings pale beside the problems caused by previous Democrat-led administrations. They do not erase the border, crime, and manufacturing numbers.

The Real Threat Is Big Government

Government is not the best way to provide social good. It is a monopoly of force run by ordinary people with ordinary flaws. Give them the power to decide the common good and force others to pay for it, and those flaws do not disappear. They get larger budgets and better job security.

Pride. Government assumes it knows what people need better than they do. One-size programs from the capital dismiss local knowledge, family judgment, and voluntary charity. Public service becomes a claim of moral superiority. Who gave distant officials the right to decide for every family?

Greed. Social programs create concentrated pots of money that contractors, agencies, and political allies compete for. The result is cronyism and waste. Private providers must persuade customers. Government extracts through taxes. Greed simply changes its method of collection.

Lust. Control over other people’s money, housing, healthcare, and education is a form of power. Officials can enjoy the status of being the ones who “care” while remaining insulated from the daily costs. Good intentions do not purify that desire for control.

Envy. Large social programs often treat success itself as the problem. Differences in income become evidence of injustice that must be corrected. Envy supplies the energy for redistribution and discourages the production that pays for any real social good.

Gluttony. Programs expand. Benefits grow, eligibility widens, and agencies protect their budgets. Once a constituency is created, restraint is treated as cruelty. There is no natural limit like a household budget or a private charity that must raise its own funds.

Wrath. Those who question the size or results of programs are portrayed as callous or malicious. Opponents become obstacles to justice. This framing justifies stronger enforcement, higher taxes, and less tolerance for alternatives. Wrath replaces argument. Struggle circles replace real dialogue.

Sloth. Dependence is easier than self-reliance for some recipients, and it is easier for administrators than measuring real outcomes. When government is the primary provider, individuals and communities have weaker incentives to solve problems themselves or innovate. Sloth appears on both sides.

Small Government is good Government

Government still has a role, but a much smaller and more hyperlocal role. It can enforce contracts, protect against force and fraud, and supply a few true public goods. Fire and police departments, for example. Beyond that, families, churches, neighbors, and free enterprise do the real work of care and progress.

Treating government as the best or default provider of social good ignores how human nature works once power and other people’s money are involved. Sooner or later, we always run out of “other people’s money.”

We see that dynamic in Washington state government today. Record revenue is not enough to meet the grandiose goals of our one-party rulers. They still reach for more taxes and more control. The same vices private actors must manage under competition are amplified behind the authority of the state.

A Better Way Forward

Smaller government. Local government. Enabling people to achieve their highest personal goals while taking the smallest possible share of their hard-earned labor. That is good government. And that, I believe, is the heart of the Trump and MAGA agenda.

We know what works because we have seen it. Secure borders. Safer streets. Growing factories. Limited government. These protect family, faith, property, and freedom.

Vote for candidates who support that agenda. Support judicial candidates who rely on the constitution’s plain text. Vote “YES” on the initiatives on this ballot. Demand local control. Build self-reliance in your community. Teach the next generation that government is a tool, not a parent.

Small actions, taken together, grow into something great. Make sure to cast your vote by Tuesday, November 3. Our children and grandchildren deserve a freer, stronger America.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

(1) Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS announces lowest fiscal year border crossings in American history, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, October 16, 2026, https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/under-president-trump-and-secretary-mullin-dhs-announces-lowest

(2) National Crime Victimization Survey Shows Violent Crime Plummeted in 2025, U.S. Department of Justice, October 26, 2026, https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/national-crime-victimization-survey-shows-violent-crime-plummeted-2025

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