Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Cynthia Zapotocky
3d

Eastern Washington residents may not be totally aware of the massive sewage spills and pollution problems in Puget Sound and Seattle area that have been headline grabbers for years!! Whole cities on the west side still are dumping sewage into Washington State's waters, and state government ignores most of it and seems utterly incompetent to really deal with any of it. Lake Chelan needs clean up, and it could be done by locals, but it is not being done. We need smart and practical government leaders who can work with all groups to really get a handle on these problems, not just shoot from the hip political animals who say one thing ("We are so concerned.") and who in reality do little but cause more damage. Time for a regime change at the state level. Let's do it...together Republicans, Independents and Democrats!!!!!

Phil Bayley
4d

“Even landowners with aging septic systems may need to be worried about future nonpoint enforcement.”

Yet the crazed environmentalists and Clean Water Act completely ignores 99% of the problem that they allegedly want to solve because they exempt sewage treatment facilities from these regulations! That is sewage “treatment” facilities which do not remove much of anything toxic from all the city sewage systems that then get pumped directly into Puget Sound!!!!

Years ago, UW did a study on fish in Puget sound. They all tested positive for illegal and pharmaceutical drugs!!!!! All the stuff city folks are putting down their toilets, drains, and road sewers go directly into Puget Sound!

This is not about “clean water,” this is about removing humans and economic activities from less dense areas and into highly dense cities.

Focus on 99% of the water quality problems, remove the CWA exemption for sewage treatment plants. Stop wasting time and huge amounts of limited resources on things that will make .0001 of an impact. That is, if improving the aquatic environment is actually the goal and not "Full control of all human and economic activity by speculative philosophers and control freaks who call themselves environmentalists"

