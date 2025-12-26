In Washington State, the county sheriff is one of the last law enforcement officials who answers directly to the people, not to Olympia. Sheriffs are elected by voters in each county (except King County, where the sheriff is appointed). Their duty is to keep the peace, enforce the law, and defend the Constitution.

Chapter 36.28 of the Revised Code of Washington names the sheriff as the chief law enforcement officer in each county. Their responsibilities include enforcing criminal law, serving court orders, and preserving public order. The direct connection to voters is what gives this office its power and constitutional importance.



A New Threat to Local Control



That independence is now under attack. Two bills in the state Legislature—House Bill 1399 and Senate Bill 5066—would shift law enforcement control away from voters and into the hands of Olympia bureaucrats.

HB 1399 would let unelected boards decide who can run for sheriff, who can stay in office and what laws must be enforced, no matter how unconstitutional. SB 5066 would give the attorney general broad power to investigate or sue a sheriff. If these dangerous bills are passed, sheriffs would be forced to put state politics ahead of the needs of their local communities.

What HB 1399 Really Does

Supporters say HB 1399 “modernizes” law enforcement standards. In reality, it gives state agencies the power to investigate, discipline and remove sheriffs for not enforcing all state laws, even laws that violate the Constitution. It creates a “one size fits all” standard for all departments regardless of size.

Warnings From Sheriffs

Sheriffs across the state are sounding the alarm. Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber warned the bill gives unelected appointees the power to keep candidates off the ballot, robbing voters of their right to choose.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank said the bill lets Olympia “pick their own sheriffs”: those who will “bend the knee” to the political agenda.

Unconstitutional Demands

The real issue is about control. One side wants local voters to decide who enforces the law. The other side wants top-down power from the state.

Section 7 of HB 1399 forces sheriffs to enforce every federal and state law, even if those laws violate constitutional rights. But Sheriffs currently swear an oath to the U.S. and Washington State Constitutions—not to Olympia’s political agenda.

The House Bill Report identifies at least two provisions that likely violate the Constitution. One allows the state to block candidates from the ballot. Another lets the state remove an elected sheriff without a public vote. The report also warns this bill creates confusion over whether sheriffs answer to the voters or to the state, undermining local authority.

SB 5066: Expanding the State’s Reach



Senate Bill 5066 is equally troubling. It gives the Attorney General (AG) the power to investigate and sue local law enforcement agencies, without needing a formal complaint or a pattern of misconduct.

Civil actions against a sheriff would require only a “preponderance of the evidence,” a lower legal standard that makes it easier to punish agencies for political reasons.

The AG could act alone, issue subpoenas before charges are filed, and target local sheriffs based on politics. The bill even includes an emergency clause, which means it takes effect immediately, shutting out public input.

Law enforcement leaders say this will hurt morale, make it harder to recruit officers, and permanently tip the balance of power toward the state.

A Larger Strategy at Work



This isn’t about accountability, it’s about control. Olympia already controls the state patrol, many prosecutors, and most judges. Sheriffs are one of the few roles left that are still elected and independent. That’s why they’re being targeted next.

What’s at Stake



Do voters want to elect sheriffs who reflect their values or should unelected state boards decide who runs for office? If HB 1399 and SB 5066 become law, local control will be replaced with centralized power. The voice of the people will mean less than the opinion of Olympia.

Sheriffs should work for the people—not for the political elite.



Call to Action: The Vote Belongs to the People



If you want to keep your right to elect your own sheriff, you must act now.

Go to leg.wa.gov and search for HB 1399 and SB 5066. Leave a public comment. Make your opposition clear. You can also sign up for email updates on these bills.

Current Status of HB 1399: This bill is sitting in the House Rules Committee and could be pulled for a floor vote as soon as session begins. Email the leadership of both parties and tell them to reject this unconstitutional power grab.

Democratic House leaders: Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins (District 27), Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon (District 34), and Caucus Chair Lillian Ortiz-Self (District 21).

Republican House leaders: Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary (District 31) and Caucus Chair Peter Abbarno (District 20).

Email format is: firstname.lastname@leg.wa.gov

Status of SB 5066: This bill stalled in the Senate Ways & Means Committee. That committee reviews the financial cost of bills. Contact Chair June Robinson (District 38) and Ranking Member Chris Gildon (District 25).

Explain that the attorney general’s new powers would create unnecessary costs and legal confusion. The bill also allows the AG to recover attorney’s fees if they win—but offers no protection for cities or counties who prevail.

Take action today. Once local authority is gone, it won’t come back easily. These bills aren’t just bad policy—they’re an attack on your right to self-govern.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

