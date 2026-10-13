Socialism has a price tag now. It is a bill on your house.

On Oct. 1, the White House Council of Economic Advisers priced the Democratic Socialists of America’s “2026 Workers Deserve More” program. Seven of eight major policies would add about $49 trillion to federal deficits from 2027 to 2036. That is about $355,000 for every American household. Medicare for All alone is $47.4 trillion. One program is nearly the whole tab.

The socialists wrote the list down. Medicare for All. A wealth tax. Canceled student debt and free college. A 32-hour workweek at the same weekly pay. Open borders and amnesty. A Green New Deal. Universal rent control. Abolish the police and the prison system. Seven of those eight hit the federal budget. The eighth hits your street.

The small items look cheap until you add them all up. Student debt and free college costs $3.6 trillion. The 32-hour week runs $920 billion. Open borders and amnesty run $527 billion. The Green New Deal shows $370 billion. Rent control adds $16 billion. The wealth tax raises $3.94 trillion and costs the economy $8.6 trillion. Rent control destroys $546 billion in value. Green New Deal costs hit $91,000 per household. Abolishing police and prisons is not scored in dollars. It is scored in crime and fear.

Borrow It or Tax It

That $49 trillion is not a one-time hit. It is about $4.9 trillion a year for ten years. Borrow it, or tax it. There is no third door.

Borrow it, and the house slips away. Thirty-year mortgage rates go to 12 percent or higher. Prices rise 130 to 160 percent over ten years. What costs $100 today costs $230 to $260. Federal debt hits 254 percent of the economy by 2036.

Tax it, and the paycheck shrinks before it lands. After-tax hourly wages fall 28.4 percent. That is about $22,000 less a year per worker. The average federal income-tax rate rises to 39.6 percent, up from 14.1 percent. Real output falls 14.6 percent. Hours worked fall 16.2 percent.

Either path costs jobs, housing, and savings. The 32-hour week cuts 4.2 to 6.9 million jobs. The wealth tax leaves 1.1 million fewer people working and knocks about $2,100 off the median 401(k). Rent control wipes out 3.3 million rental homes. Medicare for All cuts medical productivity 22 percent by 2036. You wait longer for care, and you have fewer options.

This is the price you pay with Socialism. Higher taxes and a shorter workweek cost the paycheck. Borrowing and 12 percent mortgages cost the chance to own a home. Abolishing the police costs the safety of a town. Embracing Shari’a Law costs the freedom to worship. Medical mandates “for your own good” costs the freedom to refuse.

The America First Choice

The White House put the choice in one line: “But under President Trump’s leadership, the United States of America will never be a Communist nation.”

Look at the difference. In 20 months the White House points to tax cuts that kept money in paychecks, more than a million jobs added, manufacturing wages up by more than $3,000, a secured border, and a drop in violent crime. Trump Accounts give nearly 70 million children a share of the stock market in their own name. Diesel relief saves Americans up to $100 a fill.

Set the two choices side by side. Grow the economy, or shrink it 14.6 percent. Secure the border, or reopen it and become the third world. Support public safety, or abolish the police and the prisons. Unleash American energy, or bill each household $91,000 for a Green New Deal. Protect religious liberty, or embrace Shari’a Law. Make America healthy again, or submit to medical mandates “for your own good.”

Gerald Ford warned that a government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take everything you have. The bill for socialism is your faith, your freedom, your mortgage, your raise, and your town’s police. Socialism would hand you and your children a debt of $355,000 a household and call it progress.

Already in WA State

You live in Washington. You have watched one-party rule for 30 years.

Schools cost more and teach less. The Democratic majority passed an income tax without amending the constitution. Men are housed in women’s prisons. Boys take girls’ places in sports. Schools keep secrets from parents. The Climate Commitment Act adds a hidden tax on every gallon of gas. The Clean Energy Transformation Act drives up the power bill and the cost of a home.

The state railroaded the King Ranch near Coulee City, a family cattle operation hit with orders and a compliance bill in the millions for cleaning stock ponds. Wolf rules tie the hands of cattle producers while packs grow and herds shrink. In September, the state Supreme Court threw out Initiative 2066, the natural gas measure voters passed.

Mark Your Ballot

Ask what 12 percent does to a loan. Ask what $22,000 less does to a family of four. Ask who shows up when the police are gone. Then mark your ballot accordingly because the answer matters.

In Washington’s congressional races, vote John Braun in the 3rd District, Amanda McKinney in the 4th, and Michael Baumgartner in the 5th. Vote “YES” on ALL the initiatives. Vote for Scott Edwards, David Stevens, Sean O’Donnell, Dave Larson, and Todd Bloom for State Supreme Court.

Vote Republican up and down your ballot this fall. The $49 trillion tab is federal. The unaffordable housing, poor education, the CCA, building codes, and the homelessness crisis are all local Washington results of socialist policies. A Republican Congress and state legislature could block the taxes, block the mandates, and restore public safety.

Ronald Reagan once said we are at war with “the most dangerous enemy that has ever faced mankind in his long climb from the swamp to the stars.” We agree.

Socialism has published its price, and the price is too high. Republican policy has published its answer. Ownership for children. Fuel you can afford. A border that holds. A town that still has police.

You hold the pen. ✍🏻

Vote to Save America. 🇺🇸

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

SOURCES:

(1) Workers Deserve More, Democratic Socialists of America, July 14, 2026, https://bit.ly/4hFN0xE

(2) The Real Cost of Socialism in America, The White House, https://bit.ly/4igwCnq

(3) Priorities, The White House, https://bit.ly/4zrg41O

(4) News, The White House, https://bit.ly/4ztbHDv

(5) WA high court tosses natural gas measure approved by voters, Washington State Standard, September 17, 2026, https://bit.ly/4yaUi1j

(6) King ranch family denied right to jury trial, Tri-State Livestock News, August 27, 2026, https://bit.ly/4hHJwea

(7) Does IP26-645 Repeal Washington’s Capital Gains Tax?, The Startup Law Blog, July 17, 2026, https://bit.ly/4e7KT3n

(8) Ronald Regan: We’re at war with the most dangerous enemy, https://bit.ly/3VFGgaw

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