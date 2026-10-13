Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Seeker After Truth
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Now Washington Democrat leaders are being implicated in the latest insurrection scheme unearthed by @DataRepublican: https://x.com/DataRepublican/status/2113296803638739051

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