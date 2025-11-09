Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

The things coming out of the mouths of our politicians and their minions in Olympia would be comedic if they weren't so devastating to the people of the State. It is truly beyond belief how we keep electing them given their glaring multi-decades long record of destruction and failure.

The question Senator Can't well should be asking is, WHY has the shipbuilding industry in Washington state nearly completely disappeared? Nichol's Brothers Boatworks could give her an answer. And her wanting to use federal tax dollars to prop up the surviving boatbuilders is simply slapping a band-aid on a festering wound of her own making.

