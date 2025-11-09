From forest fires to shipyards, Washington’s economic engine runs on natural resources and innovation. Today’s edition of The Roundup dives into agriculture, energy, and the uneasy balance between preservation and progress.

🐂 Agriculture & Rural Lands

Opposing Argentinian Beef Imports — Rep. Dan Newhouse, Oct 24 2025 — Read Article

“There is no better beef on this planet than what is grown by the American rancher… If the aim is to reduce the price of beef, the Administration should be incentivizing ranchers…”

Cattle Group Applauds House Bill to Restore Country-of-Origin Labeling for Beef — Jaiden Moreland, Oct 24 2025 — Read Article

“The legislation would restore mandatory country of origin labeling for beef, ensuring that American consumers once again have the right to know where their beef comes from.”

Groups sue over cattle grazing on Colville National Forest — Michael Wright, Oct 23 2025 — Read Article

“A coalition of environmental groups are challenging grazing leases across the Colville National Forest… The Forest Service ignored its own findings that much of the forest was unsuitable for grazing.”

⚙️ Industry & Infrastructure

Federal support sought to revive Washington’s shipbuilding industry — Chris Daniels, Oct 31 2025 — Read Article

“Washington’s shipyards may soon receive a federal boost… ‘Small shipyards like ours are crucial to the economy,’ said Tuuli Snow.”

Logistical challenges remain for adoption of EV trucks, WA industry advocates say — TJ Martinell, Oct 28 2025 — Read Article

“Although the cost differences have been noted – $400,000 for an EV truck compared to $150,000 for a diesel truck – there still exist operational challenges…”

🌳 Wildlife & Climate

After 50 years of struggles to save spotted owl, feds plan to kill 500,000 barred owls — Bethany Blankley, Nov 3 2025 — Read Article

“Barred owls are expanding their habitat because the forests in the east have been cut down… We’re going to pass DEI for owls? … They will kill 453,000 of them, dead as Jimmy Hoffa.”

Wildfires are big polluters. Should the state use Climate Commitment Act money to fight them? — Heather Bosch, Oct 28 2025 — Read Article

“‘Putting out wildfires is a core basic function of government… Preventing or reducing the size of wildfires is simply less expensive than battling large ones.’ – Rep. Larry Springer”

Trump Admin Shuts Down Colorado’s Imports of Canadian Gray Wolves — Gabe Whisnant, Oct 24 2025 — Read Article

“The Trump administration has told Colorado to stop importing gray wolves from Canada for its reintroduction program…”

Washington’s prosperity still depends on what it can build, grow, and preserve. From the cattle range to the shipyard, the choices made today will decide whether rural strength and industrial innovation can coexist—or be buried beneath the weight of regulation.



Tomorrow, The Roundup leaves the fields and factories behind to look at the next front in America’s conflict: the battle over culture, values, and power in the national arena.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

