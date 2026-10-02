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Story One: Your Power Bill and the Clean Energy Law

Synopsis: What’s driving up Puget Sound Energy bills?

PSE says a state clean energy law is “by far the biggest cause” of rising costs for its customers. It is asking for 15% more for electricity and 14% more for gas next year, and more than 100 residents showed up to push back.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says states with renewable mandates pay 45% more for electricity than states without them, and that $10 trillion spent worldwide on wind, solar, and batteries over 20 years hasn’t reached 3% of global energy.

In Central Washington, congressional candidate Amanda McKinney is running on protecting the Columbia and Snake River dams, hydropower, and ratepayers.

Supporters of the clean energy law say cleaner power is worth the investment. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green.” Can Washington go green, keep its dams, and still keep the lights and heat affordable?

From the Bookmarks:

The Center Square Washington reports PSE’s request for 15% more on electricity and 14% more on gas, and what it could cost customers by 2029.

Secretary Chris Wright says renewable mandate states “pay 45% more for electricity,” calling it “a policy-driven pattern.”

SaltyGoat shares Wright’s line that $10 trillion on wind, solar, and batteries “hasn’t made it to 3% of global energy, and it’s just driven up prices.”

Amanda McKinney pledges to protect the Columbia and Snake River dams, support hydropower and advanced nuclear, and “protect ratepayers from higher costs.”

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Story Two: Who’s the U.S. Attorney for Western Washington?

Synopsis: Who gets to choose Western Washington’s top federal prosecutor?

A federal judge in Seattle ruled that Roger Rogoff is the U.S. attorney for Western Washington. Judges appointed him in July, and President Trump fired him less than an hour after he was sworn in.

The judge said the President can’t remove a U.S. attorney the court appointed. The Trump administration has already selected Pete Serrano. WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh says the ruling does not directly affect Serrano’s work and will likely go to an appeals court or even the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters of the ruling say court appointments follow the law when no confirmed nominee is in place. Critics say the Constitution gives the President the power to appoint his key people.

From the Bookmarks:

Beth Dutton explains the ruling: “the President can’t remove a U.S. attorney the court appointed.”

Katie Daviscourt notes that Serrano “has already been selected by the Trump admin.”

The Washington State GOP shares Jim Walsh’s correction to the media: the ruling “does NOT directly affect Pete Serrano,” and the fight is about whether “the President get[s] to appoint his key people.”

Pete Serrano praises “the work by FBI and my team” at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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Story Three: Is Noncitizen Voting a Federal Crime?

Synopsis: Can the federal government punish a noncitizen for voting for President and Congress?

In Miami, Judge David Leibowitz tossed the case against a Jamaican national accused of voting for years with a fake birth certificate. He ruled that the 1996 law making noncitizen voting a federal crime is unconstitutional because states set voter qualifications. Florida can still charge her under state law, and reports say about 45 similar cases are pending nationwide.

In Georgia, the State Election Board asked the DOJ to stop QR-code ballot counting that voters can’t check for themselves. CISA says hackers have tried to break into voter registration systems in all 50 states and succeeded in at least 20.

With the Supreme Court now allowing SAVE citizenship checks, Washington voters can ask whether their counties use them. Supporters of the Miami ruling see it as respect for states’ rights. Critics say federal elections belong to American citizens.

From the Bookmarks:

Gunther Eagleman reports the Miami ruling and urges DOJ to appeal, noting “about 45 more of these cases are pending.”

The Gateway Pundit reports that Georgia’s election board asked AG Todd Blanche to prohibit “unreadable, unverifiable QR-code-based vote tabulation.”

Peter Bernegger cites the CISA plan: hackers attempted breaches “in all 50 states, with confirmed success in at least 20.”

The Election Integrity Network urges voters to ask: “Is your county/state using SAVE?”

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