Story One: Why Is Gas Cheaper in Ferry County Than in Seattle?

Synopsis: Why would gas cost less in a remote county far from any refinery?



The Bellingham Herald reports gas prices broke records in September, yet little Ferry County, served only by trucks, has some of the lowest prices in the state. Dangerous Rhetoric points to tribal stations: under Senate Bill 5272 (2007), tribes with fuel tax compacts collect the full 37.5-cent state gas tax, but the state refunds 75% of it, about 28 cents a gallon, and some tribes, like the Yakama Nation, are exempt entirely. “Just imagine if this tax reduction was given to YOU, Western WA.”

Chris Martz notes prices have risen everywhere since the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz blockade, but blue states still run higher, mostly because of gas taxes and rules like California’s cap-and-trade.

Washington drivers are asking why Olympia isn’t suspending gas taxes the way Georgia did. Nationally, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin calls his power-sector rollback the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history, worth more than $300 billion, and promises oil and gas relief to lower prices at the pump.

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association says taxpayers have paid environmental groups more than $20 million since 2013 to sue the government and settle, and Bjorn Lomborg notes Europe closed 30 refineries and now has record-high diesel.

Supporters of climate rules say they push cleaner fuels. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green,” and families shouldn’t have to pay for it at the pump.

From the Bookmarks:

Bellingham Herald: “Gas prices broke records in September. Which WA counties have cheapest options?”

Dangerous Rhetoric on Ferry County: the state refunds 75% of the gas tax to compact tribes, “approximately 28 cents per gallon.”

Chris Martz: red-state vs. blue-state gas prices “primarily boil down to gas tax rates.”

Curt J: “States are removing gas taxes to help their economy and working people. Are house Dems considering this here in Wa.?”

Lee Zeldin: “The LARGEST POWER SECTOR DEREGULATORY ACTION in U.S. history, with over $300 BILLION in savings.”

Lee Zeldin on new oil and gas relief “LOWERING PRICES AT THE PUMP.”

U.S. Oil & Gas Association: “Since 2013, taxpayers have paid environmental groups more than $20 million to sue the federal government and then settle.”

Bjorn Lomborg: “Self-inflicted: Europe closed 30 refineries 2009-24. Now diesel is record-high compared to oil prices.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve: “We give you a barrel today, you give us one and a quarter barrels back.”

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Why Is Gas Cheaper in Ferry County Than in Seattle?

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Story Two: Microsoft Suspended From the Green-Card Program

Synopsis: Should a company that lays off Americans keep sponsoring foreign workers for green cards?

Vice President JD Vance announced Thursday that Redmond-based Microsoft is suspended indefinitely from the Labor Department’s PERM program, which lets employers sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency. Vance said Microsoft laid off about 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards, and said no company has abused the system more. Adobe and six IT outsourcing firms were also suspended.

Workers keep their current H-1B status. Microsoft told reporters that most of its U.S. employees are Americans and that 80% of its H-1B applications last year were to extend or change the status of existing employees, not to hire new people.

Separately, the Labor Department’s inspector general launched a J-1 visa investigation of major universities. Supporters say American workers should come first. Microsoft says it follows the rules and pays some of the highest wages in the industry.

From the Bookmarks:

Beth Dutton: “6,000 laid off. 6,300 H-1B visas. Nearly 3,000 green cards. Redmond. ... That’s a suspension. Not a conviction.”

Eric Daugherty quoting Vance: “NO company has abused this more than Microsoft.”

Labor Department Inspector General: “Break the law and screw the American people, and I will personally cuff you in the university square.”

Eric Daugherty on the J-1 probe: subpoenas served on nine schools, including Yale, Harvard, Stanford, and MIT.

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Microsoft Suspended From the Green-Card Program

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