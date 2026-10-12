Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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paula graham's avatar
paula graham
Oct 12

Before I even read this to see if you mention it… lottery money for school??? Did it end up there or in the vast display of greed in government in this state… I guess l’ll find out🎉

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
Oct 12

RCW 29A.08.010 - Minimum information required for voter registration.

(f) Affirmation of citizenship which confirms the individual is a United States citizen, in one of the following forms:

(i) A check or indication in the box on a voter registration form confirming citizenship; or

RCW 29A.08.330 - Registration at designated agencies—Procedures.

(3)(a) The person providing service at the agency shall determine if the prospective applicant wants to register to vote or update the applicant's voter registration by asking the following question of all applicants age 16 or older:

"Do you want to register or sign up to vote or update your voter registration?"

(b) If the applicant chooses to register, sign up, or update a registration, the service agent shall ask the following: "Are you a United States citizen?"

If the applicant answers in the affirmative, the agent shall then provide the applicant with a voter registration form...

RCW 43.17.425 - Immigration and citizenship status—State agency restrictions. (Keep Washington Working Act)

(c) Agency employees may not condition services or request information or proof regarding a person's immigration status, citizenship status,

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