Story One: Will the Income Tax Stay at $1 Million?

Synopsis: Can a tax that starts with millionaires stay there?

The Seattle Times’ Jim Brunner reports some Democrats are already talking about expanding the new income tax. Brian Hansford argues the hard part is already done: the law builds the whole collection system, so lowering the threshold to $500,000 or $250,000 would take only a simple vote, and because it’s tied to federal adjusted gross income, retirement withdrawals could get caught later.

Tonya Stadlman notes Olympia has moved earmarked money before, shifting cigarette taxes meant for education and spirits taxes meant for cities into the General Fund, which is where the income tax money goes too. Jim Walsh shares a clip of a Democrat calling it a “tax on everyone,” and Ari Hoffman reports SEIU is helping fund the campaign to keep the tax.

Supporters say the law only reaches income over $1 million. Critics say promises don’t bind future legislatures.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Brunner: “Will Dems expand WA’s ‘millionaires tax’? Some are already talking about it.”

Brian Hansford: “Once in place, lowering the tax threshold from $1,000,000 to $500k, $250k, or lower only takes a simple statutory vote.”

Tonya Stadlman: “An earmark lasts until the next budget. That is not my opinion. That is the record.”

Jim Walsh: “another WA Democrat accidentally telling the truth ... It’s a ‘tax on everyone.’”

Ari Hoffman: “SEIU is helping bankroll the campaign to preserve Washington Democrats’ new income tax.”

Viet Nguyen: “Democratic lawmakers’ promises aren’t worth much on this issue.”

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Story Two: Auto-Registered and “Authorized”?

Synopsis: What happens if a noncitizen is registered to vote automatically and then votes?

Under RCW 29A.08.370, part of Washington’s 2018 automatic voter registration law, a person who is ineligible but gets registered through the system, without knowingly breaking the law, is “deemed to have performed an authorized act,” and voting afterward isn’t a crime unless they knew they weren’t entitled to vote.

EricaPNW asks what happened to the penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Supporters of the law say it protects people from prosecution for a state agency’s mistake. Critics say it removes the consequences that keep noncitizens off the rolls.

From the Bookmarks:

S.A. Dupres quotes the law: the person “shall be deemed to have performed an authorized act, and such act may not be considered as evidence of a claim to citizenship.”

EricaPNW: “What happened to 5 years in prison and $10k fine?”

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Story Three: Where Did the Daycare Money Go?

Synopsis: Who checks that subsidized daycares actually have children?

The Center Square visited about three dozen subsidized daycares and found several with few or no children, yet Senate Republicans say the state never investigated.

State Auditor Pat McCarthy questioned $416 million in federal child care spending because the Department of Children, Youth, and Families couldn’t trace payments to providers. Her first full audit in years estimated $37 million in questionable payments.

The auditor says questioned costs don’t necessarily mean fraud, and she credits Gov. Bob Ferguson’s team with fixing the records so a full audit is finally possible. Critics say taxpayers deserve to know where the money went before Olympia asks for more.

From the Bookmarks:

WA Senate Republicans: state leaders “failed to investigate daycares with no children receiving taxpayer funds according to The Center Square.”

Future 42: “Washington state Auditor refuses to do her job, after millions of taxpayer dollars to suspect daycares were flagged by an investigative reporter.”

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