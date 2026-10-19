Story One: The ‘Millionaire’ Tax Comes for the Middle Class

Synopsis: Who will really pay Washington’s new income tax?

Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-32), who is running for state Senate, asked in a recent debate, “Do you really need more than a million dollars to live well in Washington state? I think not.” She floated about $250,000 instead.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board says both Democrats in that race “dropped the pretense,” and her opponent, Sen. Jesse Salomon, suggested $750,000. Brian Heywood notes the tax law has a whole part on taxing public pensions, including teachers’.

Joe Wallin says the ballot’s warning that I-645 would “decrease funding” for schools and health care is measured against a tax that hasn’t collected a dollar, with first payments not due until April 2029.

Opponents of I-645, funded almost entirely by unions, say the tax is only for millionaires, and Gov. Bob Ferguson has pledged to veto any attempt to lower the $1 million line. Supporters say vote YES on I-645 to repeal it. Ballots are due Nov. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Brian Heywood: Rep. Ryu: “Do you really need more than a million dollars to live well in Washington state? I think not.”

Steve Gordon: “Of course the income tax is coming for everyone. That’s what income taxes ALWAYS do.”

Brian Heywood: ESSB 6346 has “an entire Part VIII titled ‘APPLICATION OF TAX TO PUBLIC PENSIONS.’”

Handre: The 1913 income tax started at 7% on the very rich and hit 77% “within five years.”

Joe Wallin: “Voters deserve the timeline, not just the warning.”

Jesse Proudman: “$11.5M against Initiative 645, almost every dollar from unions.”

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The ‘Millionaire’ Tax Comes for the Middle Class

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Story Two: The Mail-Ballot Mess

Synopsis: Will your ballot count?

Brian Heywood says about 20,000 Washington ballots in the August primary arrived late and were never counted. The Washington State Standard reports 20,267 were rejected as too late, up from 16,131 in 2024, with rural counties hit hardest and officials pointing to Postal Service delays.



In Tulare, California, Eric Daugherty says nearly one in five voters got two ballots. The county says 7,791 voters got duplicate packets after a print vendor error and were told to “securely destroy” the extra. One X user says a “ballot delivered” text came from California, though they haven’t lived there in 20 years.

Election officials say no ballot will be counted twice. Critics say mass mail-in voting invites this kind of mess. Heywood’s advice: use a drop box this week. Ballots are due Nov. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Brian Heywood: “20,000 people did their civic duty and got exactly zero say.”

Eric Daugherty: The county’s fix is a postcard telling voters to “securely destroy” the extra ballot.

Municipal Sandwich: “I got a text saying my ballot was delivered… but I haven’t lived in California for 20 years.”

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Story Three: The Climate Record Says Calm Down

Synopsis: Is the weather really getting worse?

Chris Martz says global wildfire burn area is the lowest on record so far this year. Satellite data from the Global Wildfire Information System, which goes back only to 2012, showed a record low this summer.

Matthew Wielicki says U.S. hurricane landfalls show no significant long-term rise since 1851, and the 1941–1950 decade still holds the record with 24 strikes.

Peter Clack says El Niño is a normal cycle, with about 27 since 1900. John Stossel talks with climate scientist Judith Curry about what she calls a “manufactured consensus.”

Here at home, Gov. Bob Ferguson sent a video to the Trump administration asking for a major disaster declaration for this summer’s wildfires. Sen. Bernie Sanders, quoted by Martz, blames “Big Oil” for a “planetary crisis.” Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify ‘going green.’

From the Bookmarks:

Chris Martz: “Global wildfire burn area is lowest on record year-to-date.”

Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki: “A warming climate does not automatically mean more hurricanes striking America.”

Peter Clack: El Niño is “a recurring chapter in Earth’s seasonal story.”

John Stossel: Judith Curry reveals the “manufactured consensus” about climate change.

S.A. Dupres: Shares Gov. Ferguson’s request for federal wildfire aid under the heading “GIVE ME THE MONEY.”

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The Climate Record Says Calm Down

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