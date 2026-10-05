Story One: Fair Play for Washington Girls?

Synopsis: What happens when a Camas High School runner starts the season on the boys’ cross-country team, then switches to the girls’ team and wins the last meet?

Brandi Kruse says enough is enough and is asking voters to pass I-638. She also thanks Sen. John Braun for standing with girls in Vancouver for safe spaces and fair play. Braun, a father of three daughters, says the initiative is about fairness and safety, not hate.

Brian Heywood points to Gov. Ferguson urging voters to reject the measure, and asks whether Title IX still protects girls if boys share their locker rooms and podiums. Supporters of I-638 say young women should not lose meets and scholarships they earned.

From the Bookmarks:

Brandi Kruse reports a Camas runner “started the season on the boys’ team then switched to the girls’ team where he is now dominating,” winning the last meet against Union.

Brandi Kruse thanks John Braun for “standing with girls today in Vancouver, fighting for their right to safe spaces and fair play.”

John Braun, “a father of three daughters,” asks voters to vote YES on I-638: “This isn’t about hate. It’s about fairness.”

Brian Heywood criticizes Gov. Ferguson for urging voters to reject the measure and asks what Title IX means if boys share girls’ locker rooms and sports podiums.

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Story Two: From $1 Million to $250,000?

Synopsis: Will Washington’s new income tax stay aimed at million-dollar years?

On KUOW, Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline) asked, “Do you really need more than a million dollars to live well in Washington state?” and suggested looking at “about 250,000.”

Vote Yes 645 says the $1 million threshold “isn’t permanent,” and that the playbook is pass, sell it as narrow, then expand. EricaPNW notes voters already rejected an income tax in 1934, 1936, 1938, 1942, 1944, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1982, and 2010.

Joe Wallin adds that post-IPO stock awards that vest in one year get taxed as that year’s wages, and that Supreme Court races will decide whether income keeps constitutional property protections.

Supporters of the tax say the wealthy can afford it. Critics say the line was never meant to hold.

From the Bookmarks:

PNW Conservative quotes Rep. Cindy Ryu on KUOW: “Let’s look at less, about 250,000. Can we live well on $250,000 a year of net income?”

Vote Yes 645: “The $1 million threshold isn’t permanent.”

EricaPNW lists the ten prior rejections and urges a YES vote to repeal.

Joe Wallin on RSU vesting: “Washington doesn’t tax the decade it took to earn them. It taxes the year they show up.”

Joe Wallin on the Supreme Court races: if the court says income is not property, “it removes a constitutional barrier to income taxes.”

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Story Three: Who Holds the Western District?

Synopsis: Who is the U.S. Attorney for Western Washington this morning?

A district judge had blocked President Trump’s firing of Roger Rogoff, the court-appointed U.S. Attorney. Over the weekend, the Ninth Circuit granted the Justice Department an administrative stay, so that ruling is paused while the appeal continues.

Beth Dutton stresses that the stay is not a decision on the merits — the court hit pause. Katie Daviscourt says Rogoff is out until a final decision, and that Pete Serrano can return to the office.

Supporters of the firing say the president should pick his own prosecutors. Critics of the stay say the courts should keep the judge’s order in place until the full case is heard.

From the Bookmarks:

Josh Gerstein reports the Ninth Circuit, in an unsigned order, granted an administrative stay of the district judge’s ruling overturning Trump’s attempt to fire Rogoff.

Beth Dutton: “Rogoff stays benched while the appeal plays out. That isn’t a ruling on who’s right. It’s the court hitting pause.”

Katie Daviscourt: “Rogoff is OUT (until final decision). Pete Serrano can take back his office.”

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