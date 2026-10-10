Story One: Is Voting in Washington on the Honor System?

Synopsis: How does Washington know a voter is a citizen?

At a UW webinar this week, the King and Spokane County auditors were asked just that. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton confirmed that not every voter on the rolls has been verified as a citizen, and raised concerns about what it costs people to prove citizenship.

In Washington, new voters sign an oath that they’re citizens under penalty of perjury, but no document check is required. Critics call that an honor system and say real audits are the only way to know whether noncitizens are voting. Supporters of the current system say requiring proof would put an unfair cost on eligible voters.

From the Bookmarks:

EricaPNW: “King and Spokane County Auditors respond to the question of how WA verifies citizenship when people vote.”

True North: Auditor Vicky Dalton “confirms not all voters are verified citizens, then opines at the unfair costs people have to pay to prove citizenship.”

The Admiral Bay Way: “We are on the honor system for voter citizenship verification. ... No hard verification is required.”

Eric Coltrain: “No one knows and they won’t allow real audits.”

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Is Voting in Washington on the Honor System?

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Story Two: Is the Income Tax Just the “Next Step”?

Synopsis: If the income tax is a step, where does the staircase end?

House Finance Chair April Berg said, “We went from capital gains, now we’re at income tax. So we’re getting there.”

A new Washington Policy Center and Buckeye Institute report projects 7,800 fewer full-time jobs in 2028, growing to 18,800 by 2036, even if the threshold stays at $1 million.

Joe Wallin shows what a lower threshold would mean: a nurse and an electrician earning $150,000 each would pay $4,950 a year more just for being married. Steve Gordon says the teachers union is spending $4 million of members’ dues to protect the tax, and John Braun says Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has stayed silent.

Supporters say the tax asks only the wealthiest to pay more. Critics say Berg’s own words show it won’t stop there.

From the Bookmarks:

Tonya Stadlman quoting April Berg: “We went from capital gains, now we’re at income tax. So we’re getting there.”

Ryan Frost: “7,800 fewer full-time jobs in 2028, growing to 18,800 fewer by 2036.”

Joe Wallin: “A nurse and an electrician, $150,000 each. Lower the household deduction to $250,000 and marriage costs them $4,950 a year.”

Joe Wallin on whether you have to leave the state to escape the tax: “No. That’s one route out, and not the main one.”

Steve Gordon: the WEA is “spending $4 million of teachers’ dues to protect a tax.”

John Braun: “Marie Perez has failed to push back against the unconstitutional income tax.”

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Is the Income Tax Just the “Next Step”?

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Story Three: Who Gets the Final Word, Voters or Judges?

Synopsis: Will you skip the judges on your ballot this year?

Five of the nine seats on the Washington Supreme Court are up, and stevemur notes six sitting justices were first appointed by Democratic governors. The King County GOP says Justice Debra Stephens has a 19-year record of overruling voters.

Those decisions include upholding the capital gains tax and leading the decision to strike down I-2066’s natural gas protections; Justice Stephens faces Navy veteran and CPA Todd Bloom for Position 7.

Supporters of the current court say justices rule on the law, not the polls. Critics say the court could decide the income tax, and voters should choose carefully.

From the Bookmarks:

stevemur: “6 of 9 sitting WA Supreme Court justices have been appointed to their position by (D) governors ... 5 of 9 seats are ON THE BALLOT.”

King County GOP: “Debra Stephens has a 19-year record of overruling Washington voters.”

PNW Conservative: “Your ballot is coming in the mail. ... Especially important is our supreme court.”

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Who Gets the Final Word, Voters or Judges?

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