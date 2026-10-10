Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Paulene Dougherty's avatar
Paulene Dougherty
Oct 10

On story one. So if we expect folks to comply with the law and prove their citizenship, it must be at taxpayer expense? What arrogance! Let's see what other things require spending money to comply with the law hmmm, car tabs ( which are supposed to be 30 dollars) car insurance, drivers license. what about a permit to purchase a gun ? That's costing money to exercise a constitutional right! Poor people don't get an exemption on that one, do they?

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Paulene Dougherty's avatar
Paulene Dougherty
Oct 10

It is absolutely just the next step. After income tax will most likely come unrealized capital gains. Which means if your house goes up in value you'll have to sell it to pay the tax on that gain. A backdoor way of getting rid of private property.

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