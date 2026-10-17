Story One: Citizenship on the Honor System?

Synopsis: Who checks that Washington voters are citizens?

EricaPNW shares a video of a retired state employee who exposed how the Department of Licensing handles voter registration five years ago, and says “NOTHING has been done about it.” State law already says a noncitizen who is auto-registered and then votes, unless knowingly, is “deemed to have performed an authorized act” (RCW 29A.08.370).

Now the Washington State GOP calls the state’s refusal to give its voter rolls to the DOJ Civil Rights Division “unacceptable.” Washington offered DOJ a redacted list but refused the private data, and a federal judge threw out DOJ’s lawsuit in September (AG release).

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Gov. Bob Ferguson say state and federal privacy law protect that data. The State GOP says Ferguson is wrong to keep it from federal civil rights officials.

From the Bookmarks:

EricaPNW: “It has been 5 years since this retired WA state employee exposed how voter registration is handled at the DOL and NOTHING has been done about it.”

Washington State GOP: Refusing to hand over voter rolls to @CivilRights is “unacceptable @GovBobFerguson.”

EricaPNW: “What happened to 5 years in prison and $10k fine?”

S.A. Dupres: The rule traces back to HB 2595 in 2018.

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Story Two: Trump’s Midterm Platform in One Package

Synopsis: What are Republicans running on this fall?

Eric Daugherty says President Trump confirmed the 2026 GOP platform:

The No Invasion of Our Country Act to keep any future president from opening the border, the SAVE America Act with voter ID and proof of citizenship, an end to cashless bail, and a law keeping men out of women’s sports.

It also calls for the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, traffickers and cop killers.

Gunther Eagleman says most Americans already agree, and Democrats will have to vote against each one. The SAVE America Act passed the House in February but has stalled in the Senate (report).

Supporters say these are popular, common-sense fixes. Critics say some go too far. Election Day is Nov. 3. VOTE!

From the Bookmarks:

Eric Daugherty: “Pass the No Invasion of Our Country Act, banning ANY future president from opening the border.”

Gunther Eagleman: “Close the border for good. Require voter ID. End cashless bail.”

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Trump’s Midterm Platform in One Package

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Story Three: $1.85 Million and No Kids?

Synopsis: Where is the child care money going?

Washington State Facts says Hani Family Childcare LLC in Kent has received $1.85 million in state payments over four budget cycles, and shares a video showing “no sign of kids.” That’s an allegation, and no charges have been reported.

Brian Heywood points to the State Auditor, who found DCYF pays child care providers without checking the paperwork first, with an estimated $37 million in questionable payments (audit). DCYF says that figure is an estimate from a small sample and is not proof of fraud (DCYF). Critics say Olympia should check before it pays.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State Facts: “There was no sign of kids, or even that it was a Daycare facility.”

Brian Heywood: “Blindfolded when they spend it. Magnifying glass when they collect it.”

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