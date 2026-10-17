Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Jeff Lynn's avatar
Jeff Lynn
8dEdited

One should ask what is the most efficient way to ensure non citizens are not registered to vote when they obtain a driver's license?

Eliminate motor voter registration entirely.

Why are we making it easier to register to vote when voting is a right but not an obligation and is something citizens should want to do. Voting should require some effort to register as well as an effort to learn which candidates will do the best for the Country, the State and the Local govt.

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