Story One: Can Olympia Remove Your Elected Sheriff?

Synopsis: Who decides whether a sheriff stays in office, the voters or a state commission?

On Friday, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller permanently blocked key parts of SB 5974, the sheriff standards law Gov. Ferguson signed in April. She ruled that the Legislature cannot give the Criminal Justice Training Commission power to remove an elected sheriff, and that the law’s age, experience, and criminal-history requirements are unconstitutional for elected sheriffs.

Four Eastern Washington sheriffs, from Stevens, Spokane, Pend Oreille, and Ferry counties, brought the suit. Bill sponsor Sen. John Lovick says the law simply applies the same certification rules used for officers and police chiefs, and Attorney General Brown’s office says it will appeal. Critics say it was an attempt to override local voters.

From the Bookmarks:

Anthony Mixer calls the ruling “a good win for the people in their right to elect whomever they desire for sheriff.”

Lynnwood Times lays out the ruling, the four sheriffs behind the suit, and Lovick’s defense of the bill.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank says the judge found that “sheriffs are elected officials and they should not be treated differently than other elected officials.”

KIRO Newsradio reports that the state plans to appeal, quoting AG Brown’s office: “We intend to appeal to defend this important state law.”

Leave a comment on Story One: Can Olympia Remove Your Elected Sheriff?

Leave a comment

Story Two: From $1 Million to $250,000?

Synopsis: Will Washington’s income tax stay a “millionaires’ tax”?

The law sets the line at $1 million, and supporters say that’s who will pay. But Brian Heywood says Rep. Cindy Ryu told NPR she wants the threshold lowered to $250,000 per household before the tax even starts, and that Sen. Jamie Pedersen has told voters in his neighborhood the same.

The Washington State GOP says Republicans tried to lock the $1 million line into the constitution and Democrats blocked them. Critics also point to HB 2034, passed the same session, which ends the LEOFF 1 pension plan for firefighters and police, re-creates it at 110% funded, and moves more than $2.5 billion into a state holding account. Retirees are fighting that in federal court. Is $1 million a promise, or a starting point?

From the Bookmarks:

Brian Heywood says “they are already bringing it down to households (two earners) making $250k per year.”

Brian Heywood says Ryu and Pedersen want the threshold at $250,000, “shaving 75% of the protected income level,” and asks why retirement protections for firefighters and teachers were stripped.

MintyHawk explains HB 2034’s sweep of more than $2.5 billion from the LEOFF 1 pension, passed 55–39 in the House: “That’s what a promise from Olympia is worth.”

The Washington State GOP says that if Democrats were serious about the $1 million threshold, “they would have locked it in with a constitutional amendment.”

Jim Walsh says the Ferguson-Pedersen income tax “is NOT a ‘millionaire’s tax.’”

Joe Wallin: “It’s not a tax on millionaires. It’s a tax on million-dollar years.”

Leave a comment on Story Two: From $1 Million to $250,000?

Leave a comment

Story Three: A Day Off to Vote, and a Warning to Noncitizens

Synopsis: Who gets help voting this fall, and who gets a knock on the door?

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered a one-day stand-down across the military, no later than October 15, so every service member can vote. He has said 300,000 troops weren’t registered in 2024.

That matters in Washington, home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Whidbey Island, and Kitsap. At the same time, DHS says noncitizens who vote will be found, arrested, charged, and deported.

Secretary Mullin says some states “probably knew” about illegal voting and chose not to look into it. In the Senate, a bill pairing photo voter ID with a ban on stock trading by members of Congress failed 53–47, short of the 60 votes needed. Supporters see a push for clean, citizen-only elections.

From the Bookmarks:

Eric Daugherty shares Hegseth’s order: “EVERY warrior will be given the opportunity to vote.”

Homeland Security warns noncitizens who vote: “we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences.”

Eric Daugherty quotes Mullin: “we believe some states probably KNEW about it, and chose not to look into it.”

Eric Daugherty reports that the photo voter ID and stock-trading ban bill failed 53–47 in the Senate.

Leave a comment on Story Three: A Day Off to Vote, and a Warning to Noncitizens

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Roundup!

Please like, comment or share to help this newsletter reach a wider audience! It really makes a difference!

Community Update and Milestones:

I wanted to share a quick update on the growth of this newsletter. Thanks to you, we have reached 907 total subscribers!

A special thank you to the 25 paid subscribers who help generate $1,963 in gross annualized revenue. This support directly allows me to dedicate more time and resources to the writing you see here.

If you find value in my work and have the means, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to help this community continue to grow. Just look for the “Upgrade to Paid” button.

Thank you for reading Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

You have an opportunity to comment on the proposed rules for the Trump Accounts! 🙌🏻 ⬇️ ✍🏻

Sample comments included in the newsletter below!