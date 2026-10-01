Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Anita Gahimer Crow's avatar
Anita Gahimer Crow
Oct 2

Punishment is always a mistake when working with people. Punishment breeds resentment and a multitude of derogatory feelings, it is never the solution. It is a means to the end of a hidden agenda, usually money or power. This situation is not being viewed or treated holistically, it is a direct method to destruction to the human race. Destroying one human emotionally and thereby physically is a means to destroying us all. The person in power with the money, cannot understand it will someday destroy them as well. If you want to solve a problem be upfront, open, honest and work together. Of course too many people cannot do this, or do not want to do this. But, we can join together to the point we will be heard, across the state build partnership, let's let the democratic establishment know we will no longer tolerate their destruction of the everyday people who keep our country alive.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
J. Chris Bayman's avatar
J. Chris Bayman
Oct 2

The figure is also NOT $11.4 Billion--why? Because the Left always assumes a static model--literally pick a topic, it is the modus operandi of choice. This assumes that all current "millionaires" will either not leave the state, and/or find another way to skirt the requirements. We--meaning rational people (Rantz?) should not engage in the same sloppy assumptions--life is NOT a static model. These are for people who missed the first day of Physics class, wherein we learn that "...for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." And finally, why do I not hear anyone discuss the compliance problem? How does one PROVE that one is NOT liable to pay the income tax? Hmm......... I actually had a debate with AI (or "SI")--and it conceded--in effect--that I had won the debate--I took screen shots. Thank-you again for your hard work.

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