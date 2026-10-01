Story One: Fined Out of Farming?
Synopsis: Can a Washington farm family survive a fight with the Department of Ecology? Pacific Legal Foundation has released a short documentary, “Water & Punishment,” about two farming families, the Kings and the Fodés. It says both face crushing fines for running their operations the way they always have.
Country singer John Rich shared it and said the state is trying to “fine ranchers out of existence.” Rep. Jim Walsh says these cases aren’t accidents. Others point out that Ecology’s director, Casey Sixkiller, used to run EPA Region 10. Ecology’s job is protecting Washington’s water, and enforcement is part of that.
Farm families ask where water protection ends and punishment of people who grow our food begins. Can Washington protect its streams and keep its family farms too?
From the Bookmarks:
Pacific Legal Foundation says two Washington farming families “are facing crushing fines for operating business as usual,” and lets the Kings and the Fodés tell their own stories.
John Rich says “Washington State is attempting to fine ranchers out of existence.”
Jim Walsh says Ferguson and WA Democrats “have contempt for people who own land and produce things. That means farmers and ranchers.”
A Hood Canal resort account notes that Casey Sixkiller ran EPA Region 10 before taking over Ecology, and asks about more than $323 million in Clean Water Act penalties.
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Story Two: The $300 Billion Claim
Synopsis: How big is the tax break in I-645, really?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal told voters that repealing the income tax would hand the rich a $300 billion break. Jason Rantz says the real number is $11.4 billion. Opponents of the tax also say repeal can’t cut K-12 programs, because the tax hasn’t collected a penny and won’t until 2029.
Supporters say the money is meant for schools and families but Critics raise two more costs. One is a marriage penalty that Joe Wallin puts as high as $39,600 a year. The other is the risk to pensions: if the state Supreme Court decides income is not property, Wallin says Olympia could tax a public pension “on its own row, at its own rate.”
From the Bookmarks:
Jason Rantz says Jayapal’s $300 billion figure compares to a real number of $11.4 billion, and that the tax won’t collect anything until 2029.
Let’s Go Washington says no education funding will be cut by repealing the income tax.
Joe Wallin asks, “Should getting married cost $39,600 a year?”
Joe Wallin explains the pension risk: without a uniformity rule, “Olympia can tax a public pension on its own row, at its own rate.”
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Story Three: DHS Counts the Cases
Synopsis: How many noncitizens have voted in American elections?
DHS Secretary Mullin gave numbers: 10 convictions, 37 indictments, 53 criminal arrests, more than 1,600 open voter fraud cases, and more than 300,000 investigations. He said the department is getting voter logs from 47 states and a few territories.
DHS has also rolled out its 2026 election security plan, which calls for paper ballots and hand audits after Election Day. Supporters say paper you can check, plus federal lists of eligible voters, will make officials verify rolls before ballots go out by mail, which matters in a vote-by-mail state like Washington.
Critics will ask how many of those 300,000 investigations turn into real cases. Is this a crackdown that’s overdue, or a number that will shrink under review?
From the Bookmarks:
Scott Presler shares Mullin’s numbers and his warning: “If you voted in our elections — & you weren’t legally able to vote — we’re going to find you.”
Gunther Eagleman says “paper ballots are back on the table” under the 2026 Election Infrastructure Security Plan, with manual audits after Election Day.
Rasmussen Reports says local officials now have federal lists of eligible voters and will want to check them “before - not after - their ballots go out.”
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Punishment is always a mistake when working with people. Punishment breeds resentment and a multitude of derogatory feelings, it is never the solution. It is a means to the end of a hidden agenda, usually money or power. This situation is not being viewed or treated holistically, it is a direct method to destruction to the human race. Destroying one human emotionally and thereby physically is a means to destroying us all. The person in power with the money, cannot understand it will someday destroy them as well. If you want to solve a problem be upfront, open, honest and work together. Of course too many people cannot do this, or do not want to do this. But, we can join together to the point we will be heard, across the state build partnership, let's let the democratic establishment know we will no longer tolerate their destruction of the everyday people who keep our country alive.
The figure is also NOT $11.4 Billion--why? Because the Left always assumes a static model--literally pick a topic, it is the modus operandi of choice. This assumes that all current "millionaires" will either not leave the state, and/or find another way to skirt the requirements. We--meaning rational people (Rantz?) should not engage in the same sloppy assumptions--life is NOT a static model. These are for people who missed the first day of Physics class, wherein we learn that "...for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." And finally, why do I not hear anyone discuss the compliance problem? How does one PROVE that one is NOT liable to pay the income tax? Hmm......... I actually had a debate with AI (or "SI")--and it conceded--in effect--that I had won the debate--I took screen shots. Thank-you again for your hard work.