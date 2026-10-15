Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
Oct 16

Last evening, I turned on the TV and in surfing 3 channels within 10 minutes, I saw 4 different commercials informing me that passage of Initiative 645 was going to destroy the healthcare system and would result in a "devastating blow" to all the schools and so it was vital to vote NO.

I turned the TV off.

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