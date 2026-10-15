Story One: D.C. Money for Washington’s Income Tax

Synopsis: Who is paying to keep Washington’s income tax?

Corey DeAngelis reports Randi Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers just spent $200,000 to support it. Brian Heywood points out the tax law has a whole part titled “Application of Tax to Public Pensions,” and Sec. 806 covers teachers.

Even Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat writes that the “millionaires tax” only makes sense as a beginning, not an end, Andy Stevens notes. At last week’s KOMO debate, Rep. Drew Stokesbary said states without an income tax outperform the rest on jobs and income growth.

Supporters of repeal believe the tax is coming for everyone.

From the Bookmarks:

Corey DeAngelis: “Randi Weingarten’s union just spent $200,000 to support a new income tax in Washington state.”

Brian Heywood: “Nothing says ‘we stand with teachers’ like paying to protect the section that taxes their retirement.”

Andy Stevens: “Danny Westneat: ‘No duh the income tax is coming for everyone if it survives.’”

King County GOP: Stokesbary says “just because 41 other states jumped off the bridge of an income tax doesn’t mean Washington should follow.”

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D.C. Money for Washington’s Income Tax

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Story Two: The Adults at the WIAA

Synopsis: Who speaks for the Camas girls?

After nearly half the team refused to race a teammate who moved over from the boys’ team, Riley Gaines says the WIAA, which runs Washington high school sports, blocked her on X for saying men shouldn’t compete in women’s sports.

Brandi Kruse blames Gov. Bob Ferguson and state Democrats. Let’s Go Washington says the girls had to advocate for themselves because no state law protects their sports. The WIAA’s current rules let students compete under the gender they identify with. Supporters of I-638 say voters can change that in November.

From the Bookmarks:

Riley Gaines: “Are there any adults in the room at the WIAA?”

Brandi Kruse: “Governor Bob Ferguson and @washdems, this is on you.”

Let’s Go Washington: “These girls advocated for themselves because there are no laws in Washington State to protect their sports.”

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Story Three: Skip Court, Skip ICE?

Synopsis: Should defendants be able to skip court to avoid immigration agents?

Jason Rantz reports Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Aryn Masters says people worried about ICE can attend hearings remotely or send a lawyer. The judges say ICE is making arrests at the courthouse without clearing it first, and point to the state’s 2020 Courts Open to All Act. ICE says state law doesn’t control federal agents.

Meanwhile, Washington State Facts reports state-funded food aid for immigrants who don’t qualify for federal SNAP grew from $34.75 million in 2022 to $119.87 million in 2025. Supporters say these policies keep courts and families safe. Critics say they shield people from the law at taxpayers’ expense.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State GOP: “In Yakima, judges are aiding and abetting criminal illegals. What could go wrong?”

Jason Rantz: “Yakima judges effectively tell criminal defendants they can skip court to avoid ICE.” https://seattlered.com/seattle-red/jason-rantz-opinion/yakima-judge-aryn-masters-ice-virtual-court/4120618

Washington State Facts: “WA State-funded FAP spending rose from $34.75M in SFY 2022 to $119.87M in SFY 2025.”

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