Story One: A Revenue Problem or a Spending Problem?

Synopsis: Is Washington short on money, or spending too much of it?

A new report finds Seattle’s taxes grew 172% from 2013 to 2025, while population grew 31% and jobs grew 23%. Vijay notes the city’s collections went from $900 million in 2013 to $2.8 billion in 2026 and asks whether any service got better.

Now King County is adding a new countywide sales tax: the County Council passed it 6-3 without a public vote, and starting Jan. 1, 2027, it is expected to raise about $10 million a year for shelter, rental assistance, and family support, pushing Seattle’s sales tax to 10.56%.

At the state level, Ryan Frost of the Washington Policy Center says spending outside K-12 has grown nearly three times as fast as school funding since 2019, accounting for nearly three-quarters of budget growth. Supporters of the new county tax say rising family homelessness and limited shelter space demand more funding. Critics say families are already paying some of the highest costs in the state, and Washington has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz: “Seattle taxes jumped 172% since 2013 while population grew just 31%, new report finds.”

FOX 13 Seattle: taxes grew 172% between 2013 and 2025, “compared with 31% population growth and 23% employment growth.”

Vijay: “Yet is there anyone who believes that a single service got better in Seattle?”

Beth Dutton: “King County just raised your sales tax. You didn’t get a vote.”

Future 42 lays out Ordinance 2026-0086.2, a new 0.01% countywide sales tax for shelter and housing.

Ryan Frost: “Lawmakers need to explain why the rest of state government costs $21 billion more per biennium than it did just six years ago.”

Matt McIlwain: “WA has a spending problem not a revenue problem.”

Rip Wheeler on a three-day rental car: “That $149.94 rental became $186.06.”

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A Revenue Problem or a Spending Problem?

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Story Two: Can a Governor’s Promise Protect Your Paycheck?

Synopsis: If the governor promises to protect the $1 million threshold, does that settle it?

Gov. Bob Ferguson says he’ll veto any lower threshold or higher rate while he’s in office, but Vote Yes 645 points out that lawmakers rejected writing those limits into the constitution, and future governors aren’t bound by today’s promises.

Brian Heywood highlights Sen. Manka Dhingra, a prime sponsor of the tax, who he says once wrote on her campaign website that a progressive income tax is unconstitutional; asked by KIRO 7 whether people might leave, she compared the tax to fee increases at Amazon and Netflix.

A GeekWire op-ed says the new income tax must be repealed, and the Citizen Action Defense Fund says its court challenge will be heard Feb. 5, 2027.

The ballot also carries five state Supreme Court seats, including Position 5, where Ferguson appointee Theo Angelis faces Judge Dave Larson. Supporters of the tax say it only reaches the very top. Critics say voters have rejected an income tax ten times in 93 years and should get the final word.

From the Bookmarks:

Vote Yes 645: “Future governors aren’t bound by today’s promises.”

Brian Heywood on Sen. Manka Dhingra: “on her campaign website until just earlier this year she asserted that a progressive income tax is unconstitutional.”

GeekWire: “Opinion: Washington’s new state income tax must be repealed.”

Citizen Action Defense Fund: “The fight over Washington’s income tax heads to court on February 5, 2027.”

Viet Nguyen: “WA voters have rejected state income taxes 10 times over the last 93 years.”

PNW Conservative: under Janus v. AFSCME (2018), Washington public employees can opt out of union membership and dues.

King County GOP on Supreme Court Position 5: Ferguson appointee Theo Angelis vs. Judge Dave Larson and his “18 years of proven judicial experience.”

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Can a Governor’s Promise Protect Your Paycheck?

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Story Three: Girls Walk Off the Line in Camas

Synopsis: What should a 16-year-old girl do when she’s told to race a boy?

Beth Dutton reports two 16-year-old girls in Camas walked off the starting line rather than race against a male runner. Five female athletes who say they faced male competitors or shared locker rooms with them spoke out in Vancouver ahead of the vote, the Columbian’s Matt Calkins reports.

Brandi Kruse is urging Washington voters to vote yes on I-638, and John Braun says Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has voted against policies that would keep men out of women’s sports. Supporters of I-638 say girls shouldn’t have to choose between competing and fairness.

From the Bookmarks:

Beth Dutton: “Two 16-year-old girls walked off the line in Camas rather than race a boy. ... They shouldn’t have had to choose.”

Matt Calkins: “five female athletes who have faced biological males in sports and/or shared a locker rooms with them spoke out in Vancouver.”

Brandi Kruse: “Vote YES for girls and for common sense.”

Brandi Kruse: “Gee, which one is the boy?”

John Braun on Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: “She campaigns like a moderate and votes like a liberal.”

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Influencing the Federal Register: Homelessness

President Trump’s administration is pivoting toward homeless solutions that center on treatment, recovery, and life-transformation. The desire to see other lives restored is deep and sincere, as is the desire to see communities thriving with the wise application of both justice and mercy.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is seeking public comment on its new recovery- and accountability-based approach (which acknowledges the importance of safe shelter and housing in the context of accountability and community).

Please comment today before the deadline on 10/13/26.