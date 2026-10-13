Story One: The “Genereal” Election

Synopsis: Who proofreads the ballot envelopes?

Jason Rantz reports Snohomish County admits all 535,000 of its ballot envelopes say “Genereal Election.” Officials have called it a simple proofreading mistake, and a typo doesn’t change a single vote.

But critics ask: if no one caught a misspelling on half a million envelopes, what else gets missed? The Election Integrity Network suggests one way to check: after the election, publicly draw 5% of precincts from a hat, hand count every ballot there, and compare the totals to the machines.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department announced charges against 16 people nationwide for crimes including noncitizen voting and voting for the dead.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Rantz: “Snohomish County admits all 535,000 ballot envelopes say ‘Genereal Election’ after embarrassing proofreader mistake.”

Election Integrity Network: “A post-election manual audit can expose counting errors and help determine whether a broader count is needed.”

U.S. Department of Justice: charges involving 16 individuals “in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes.”

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Story Two: Braun vs. Gluesenkamp Perez

Synopsis: Can a Republican take back the 3rd District?

Ari Hoffman shares a new poll showing John Braun narrowly ahead of Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as some Democrats say they won’t back her. Braun says he has a record of getting things done across the aisle in Olympia, while she has passed one bill in four years, renaming a post office. Her supporters point to her independent streak in a swing district.

PNW Conservative warns that Republicans who stayed home on Dave Reichert in 2024 got Gov. Ferguson and higher taxes, and urges voters not to let “the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “John Braun edges Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in new poll as Democrat faces fractured support.”

John Braun: “Marie has spent four years in office and has only passed one bill to rename a post office.”

PNW Conservative: “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Vote.”

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Story Three: Who Is Auditing Migrant Spending?

Synopsis: How much is Washington spending on migrant services, and is anyone checking?

Washington State Facts reports the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance budget grew from $35.1 million in 2022 to a projected $105.2 million in 2026, plus $50 million more for migrant support.

Katie K USA points to an ICE arrest in Mill Creek and says the Keep Washington Working Act, which bars local jails from holding people for ICE, forces agents to chase suspects through apartment complexes.

Supporters say the law builds trust between immigrant communities and local police. Critics say it costs taxpayers and makes enforcement more dangerous.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State Facts: “WA’s ORIA budget grew from $35.1M in 2022 to a projected $105.2M in 2026 ... Who is auditing the results?”

Katie K USA: the Keep Washington Working Act “forces agents to chase suspects through parking lots and apartment complexes instead of picking them up at a jail.”

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