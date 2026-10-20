Story One: Fraud Worries Grow, and the State Hides Daycare Names

Synopsis: Who is getting the daycare money?

Future 42 says DCYF has started hiding the names of daycares that get taxpayer money, after reports of fraud in Minnesota and California. The Center Square reports a Sept. 21 state release listed 42 grant winners, but three home daycares in Benton City, Kent and Renton were named only by town.

Sen. Leonard Christian (R-Spokane Valley) calls it “unbelievable” and warns that if the media doesn’t press DCYF, the agency will think it can get away with anything. DCYF says Initiative 1501 requires it to keep home daycare names private.

Washington State Facts shares a video titled “FBI to Investigate WA State Daycares for Fraud.” The FBI won’t confirm any case, but the federal health department’s inspector general says it is working with the FBI on child care fraud claims in Washington. No charges have been reported.

Saturday’s Roundup covered the State Auditor’s estimate of $37 million in questionable child care payments. Critics say taxpayers deserve to know who gets paid.

From the Bookmarks:

Future 42: “DCYF has decided to start hiding the names of daycares receiving taxpayer benefits.”

Washington State Facts: “FBI to Investigate WA State Daycares for Fraud.”

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Fraud Worries Grow, and the State Hides Daycare Names

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Story Two: You Moved, Your Ballot Didn’t

Synopsis: Why do ballots follow people out of state?

Ari Hoffman says he is “getting inundated” with people who left Washington but still get ballots in their new states. Most tell him they did tell elections they moved. “Why are they still on the voter rolls?” he asks.

Shiloh Marx shares a chart of 12 states with more registered voters than voting-age citizens, based on federal 2024 election and census data. Washington is not one of them. The chart notes that the totals include inactive voters, which federal law makes states keep on the rolls for two federal elections before removing them.

Rep. Jim Walsh says if you haven’t gotten your general election ballot, call your County Auditor, or King County Elections if you live in King County. Critics say the rolls need a real cleanup. Vote your ballot before Nov. 3.

From the Bookmarks:

Ari Hoffman: “I always ask if they told elections they moved, and the majority say ‘yes.’”

Shiloh Marx: “12 states had more registered voters than eligible citizen voting-age population.”

Jim Walsh: “If you haven’t received your General Election ballot, contact your County Auditor’s office.”

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Story Three: More Money, Worse Results

Synopsis: Are we getting our money’s worth from Olympia?

Former Gov. Gary Locke, a Democrat, told KNKX that if lawmakers keep raising taxes without checking what works, voters will say, “The promises are not being kept, and we’re just being taxed like crazy”. Locke also says lawmakers promised the carbon tax would go only to climate uses, then “raided that money for general government.”

Todd Myers says that shows the Climate Commitment Act is “dishonest.” Viet Nguyen claims the state budget is $21 billion bigger than population growth and inflation would explain, and the middle class will pay for it.

Income tax backer Sandeep Kaushik admitted on a panel that school scores and homelessness got worse despite the spending.

In King County, Councilmember Rod Dembowski says the homelessness authority overspent $14 million on administration plus $2.7 million in interest. The authority’s outside review puts the overspending lower, but it still shows a $16.7 million hole.

Democratic leaders point to federal cuts and say voters approved big new programs. Supporters of common sense say the state has a spending problem.

From the Bookmarks:

Jason Mercier: Former Gov. Locke: “The promises are not being kept, and we’re just being taxed like crazy.”

Todd Myers: Locke: “They raided that money for general government.”

Viet Q Nguyen: “The burden of this growth will fall upon you, the middle class.”

Ari Hoffman: Kaushik: “So are we really getting value for these investments?”

Change Washington: Dembowski says the agency “is broken beyond repair and must be shut down.”

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More Money, Worse Results

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