Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
7d

I live in Oregon and bought my house from a man who moved to New Hampshire. That was 10 years ago. I get a ballot addressed to him in the mail every voting cycle. Oregon also had over 1200 ineligible people registered by DMV on the voting roll. If 10 percent of the revenue from business is lost to fraud or theft, we can expect fraud and other nefarious activity in our voting system. It is ridiculous not to think we should improve the security and safety of our voting system.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Clallamity Jen's avatar
Clallamity Jen
7d

Candidate Kaylee Kuehn for Legislative District 24 spoke at a recent candidate conversation in Sequim that I attended. She mentioned how she is Democrat and recognizes there are problems in the state that has been run by her party. That’s good she sees the problems, but she’s not willing to state her party is the problem because of their policies.

She’s running as a democrat, leaning more moderate, and also rationalizes why the millionaire’s tax is good. She doesn’t call it an income tax, like her opponent Marcia Kelbon does and others do. This tells me that people can see the problems of their own party but even they aren’t willing to correct it or speak strongly against it. That’s the same reason people will continue to vote in the officials who want more taxing — it’s their party and they are beholden.

If a republican was running on more of the same taxation, I wouldn’t vote for them either. It’s not about the party, it’s about the policies and what those policies are doing. Even if one candidate can’t fix it all, I want a candidate who is willing to speak out against what is happening and not vote in favor of it once they are in office.

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