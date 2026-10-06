Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Tonnesen's avatar
Steven Tonnesen
Oct 6

Put evil, stupid idiots in charge of anything and they will F it up. I blame weak, emasculated men and liberal feminist women voters.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Big Dog 333's avatar
Big Dog 333
Oct 6

The CCA has a mandatory provision that Washington’s 29 Tribes get 10% of the grant money for “their” projects. I believe that is called discrimination against non-tribal citizens. The Democrats voted for the CCA, turn them out!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture