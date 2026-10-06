Story One: Who Keeps the Ferries Running?

Synopsis: What happens when the crews who run the boats don’t show up?

On Monday morning, Washington State Ferries said 23 engine room employees called in sick, and every employee qualified to fill those jobs declined to step in.

Rep. Travis Couture says state law already bans coordinated ferry work stoppages like a “sick out,” and he wants the governor and WSDOT to investigate under RCW 47.64.

Sen. Jim Walsh agrees a coordinated sick-out is illegal, but says the deeper problem is years of mismanagement. He points to experienced crew members fired over the vaccine mandate, and crews he says are understaffed, overworked, and ignored when they raise safety concerns.

Is this a labor fight, a management failure, or both?

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State Ferries: “23 engine room employees called in sick. Every employee qualified to fill those positions has declined to fill them and keep the ferries running.”

Travis Couture says WA law “already prohibits coordinated ferry work stoppages such as a ‘sick out’” and asks the governor and WSDOT to enforce it.

Jim Walsh says the labor problems are “about work conditions, passenger safety and years of incompetent management,” but that a coordinated sick-out “IS illegal under state law.”

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Story Two: A Diesel Tax Break for Farmers and Truckers?

Synopsis: Can farmers and truckers get a break at the pump before winter?

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order at a Nebraska rally that temporarily allows tax-exempt red-dyed diesel on highways and defers the 24.4-cent federal excise tax on it from Oct. 5 through Dec. 31, with no penalties or interest. The White House says that could save truckers more than $100 per refill.

AAA put the national diesel average at a record $6.53 a gallon on Sept. 22 and $6.32 on Monday.

For Washington wheat growers, orchardists, and haulers, that’s real money. JoeLange notes the 24.4-cent tax and the stiff dyed-fuel penalties both date to President Clinton’s 1993 budget law.

Supporters call it fast relief. Critics will ask how the deferred tax gets paid, and the order tells Treasury to look for ways to wipe it out.

From the Bookmarks:

Lynnwood Times explains the “Emergency Tax Relief on Diesel Fuel” order, the 24.4-cent federal tax, and AAA’s $6.53 record.

Benny Johnson: the order “will bring down the price of retail diesel fuel for truckers and farmers.”

JoeLange recalls that the 1993 budget act raised the diesel tax from 20.1 to 24.4 cents and created the penalty of “the greater of $1,000 or $10 per gallon” for highway use of dyed fuel.

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Story Three: A Second Look at the Yakima Valley Map?

Synopsis: Should race decide where Washington’s legislative lines are drawn?

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the lower-court rulings behind the Yakima Valley map that Seattle federal Judge Robert Lasnik imposed in 2024 to boost Latino voting power, and sent the case back to the Ninth Circuit to review under its April Louisiana v. Callais ruling, which sharply limited the use of race in redistricting.

Rep. Alex Ybarra (R-Quincy) and Jose Trevino brought the challenge. The order doesn’t change next month’s election, but the lines could be redrawn before 2031.

Jim Walsh calls the order great news and says Lasnik’s map was racist and unconstitutional. Voting rights groups say the 2024 map was drawn without regard to race and was needed to protect Latino voters.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Walsh: “Great news from the US Supreme Court!” calling Lasnik’s map “racist and unconstitutional.”

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Story Four: 7.5 Million Tons, or 78,000?

Synopsis: How much carbon is Washington’s cap-and-invest money really cutting?

Washington State Facts says state records show the original claim for eight Climate Commitment Act projects was 7.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, later corrected to 78,000 tons, a 96-times overstatement.

Citing internal emails obtained through public records requests, the post says agencies knew about the error by early December 2025 but didn’t publish a correction until Jan. 6, 2026.

Supporters of the CCA say the money funds real projects to cut emissions. Supporters of common sense say there is no climate crisis to justify “going green,” and that if taxpayers are paying billions at the pump, the math has to be right.

From the Bookmarks:

Washington State Facts lays out the 7,500,000-to-78,000 correction and the December-to-January delay: “If we are spending billions, the math must match the reality.”

Jim Walsh shares a viral video from Cal Clark of Shelton and says the focus should be the Climate Commitment Act: “More proof that the CCA is just a scam. Repeal it.”

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