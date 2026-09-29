1. I-645: does one sentence swing the vote?

Synopsis: How much can one line on the ballot move Washington voters? A new DHM poll shows I-645, which would repeal the state’s new “millionaires’ tax,” trailing 57% to 35%, Jim Brunner reports. But when the impact statement saying repeal would cut money for K-12 and other programs is left out, the race tightens to 44% to 40%.

Ryan Frost says that disclosure is false, because the income tax money does not exist yet, and under the McCleary decision the state must fully fund basic education anyway.

Separately, The Center Square Washington reports a policy group says lawmakers packed too much into one bill, and a new state Supreme Court ruling may apply. Supporters of the tax say the disclosure tells voters what repeal would cost. Opponents say it is steering the vote.

From the Bookmarks:

Jim Brunner on the DHM poll, 57% to 35%, tightening to 44% to 40% without the impact statement:

Ryan Frost on the Public Investment Impact Disclosure and school funding under McCleary:

The Center Square Washington on possible legal trouble for the income tax bill:

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2. ID to watch the count, but not to vote?

Synopsis: Should it take more ID to watch an election than to vote in one? EricaPNW says King County now requires observers to show ID to watch the election process, while there is still no ID requirement to vote.

At the national level, Mark Lucas reports Defense Secretary Hegseth updated the Federal Post Card Application for overseas and military voters. Every applicant must now give a state license or ID, the last four of a Social Security number, a passport, military ID, or another form of ID, and the form drops the “never resided” category.

Gunther Eagleman points to a Just The News roundup that includes the Justice Department charging four noncitizens in Pennsylvania with election fraud. Supporters say ID rules protect every legal vote.

From the Bookmarks:

EricaPNW on King County requiring ID to observe elections but not to vote:

Mark Lucas on Hegseth’s updated overseas voter form, ID rules, and the end of the “never resided” category:

Gunther Eagleman on the Just The News election-integrity roundup, including four Pennsylvania charges:

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3. Trump’s midterm pitch: the border — and who’s moving to Washington

Synopsis: Is the border still the top midterm issue? Asked in the Oval Office for his midterm message, President Trump pointed to 17 months in a row of zero illegal crossings, record jobs, and lower murder rates, and said Democrats want to open the border back up, Eric Daugherty reports.

In Washington, Washington State Facts notes the state reached 8.176 million people in April 2026, and says the state’s Office of Financial Management reported that 72% of last year’s growth came from people moving in, not births. Supporters say border control and who moves here shape every state’s future. Critics say growth also brings workers and new neighbors the state needs.

From the Bookmarks:

Eric Daugherty on President Trump’s midterm message, including 17 months of zero illegal crossings:

Washington State Facts on Washington reaching 8.176 million, with 72% of growth from people moving in:

Leave a comment on Story Three: Trump’s midterm pitch: the border — and who’s moving to Washington

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