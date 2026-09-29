Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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No One Important
Sep 29

Ferguson belongs in prison!

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
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Kirk
Sep 29

Well that's how it works with surface attention voters. Tax loving people wanting to help kids when it ends up in union and administration pockets.

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