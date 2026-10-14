Story One: Camas Girls Sit Out

Synopsis: What happens when the girls stop running?

Nearly half of the Camas High School girls’ cross-country team refused to race this week against a teammate who switched from the boys’ team a month ago and has placed in every meet since, Jennifer Sey and Brandi Kruse report.

Matt Calkins describes a tense meet where he was told, “Nobody wants to talk to you.” Supporters of the current rules say transgender students deserve a place on the team. The girls and their backers say they trained all season for a fair race, and Beth Dutton says they “gave up their race to make a point the adults in Olympia won’t.”

I-638 is on the November ballot. Vote YES.

From the Bookmarks:

Jennifer Sey: “Nearly half the Camas High School girls cross country team refused to compete against a boy on their own team.”

Brandi Kruse: “This is bravery. Vote YES on I-638 to stand with them.”

Matt Calkins: “My day covering a cross country meet in Washington, where a runner who switched from the boys team to the girls team midseason was competing.”

Beth Dutton: “They shouldn’t have to choose between their sport and their voice.”

Gunther Eagleman shares Dagen McDowell’s question: “What about the girl who finished 40th?”

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Story Two: Who Pays When the Bank Leaves?

Synopsis: Will businesses stay if taxes keep climbing?

Brian Heywood notes Tacoma’s Columbia Bank, the state’s largest homegrown bank, moved its CEO and executive team to Scottsdale, and cites the Puget Sound Business Journal saying recent tax hikes will cost the bank $8 million a year. He also points to Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen saying a payroll tax “really depends on what happens with Initiative 645.”

Zach Abraham says departing companies take their B&O and excise taxes with them. Supporters of the income tax say it only touches the very top and funds schools and services. Critics, including Steve Gordon, ask why lawmakers removed 79 pension protections if the $1 million line will never move.

From the Bookmarks:

Brian Heywood: “Many businesses here are too scared to say it out loud. Columbia just did.”

Zach Abraham: “They’re taking excise and B&O taxes with them.”

Steve Gordon: “If that was always going to be in place, then there was no need to remove the 79 statutory protections.”

Ari Hoffman: Jeopardy host Ken Jennings “is doing commercials in favor of an income tax in Washington.”

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Story Three: Underaudited, Not Undertaxed?

Synopsis: Does Olympia keep its promises about where tax money goes?

Tonya Stadlman, who says she has managed budgets for 30 years, has been digging into the lottery, cigarette and liquor taxes, capital gains, and the Climate Commitment Act.

She finds the same pattern each time: voters are told what new revenue will fund, then the rules change, accounts get restructured, and priorities shift.

Now there’s a new 9.9% income tax that starts at $1 million, and she asks what guarantees that line won’t be lowered. She calls these “questions worth asking,” not accusations. Supporters say budgets have to adapt to changing needs. Critics say the state should audit before it asks for more.

From the Bookmarks:

Tonya Stadlman: “We are not undertaxed. We are underaudited. Follow the money. Measure the results.”

TacomaSteveG replies to Tonya Stadlman’s post.

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