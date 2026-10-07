Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
Oct 7

There is a stealth estate tax getting overlooked.

If someone inherits accounts from non-spouse/non-family, they are required because of new Biden era policies to cash it all out in 7 years. I'm exhausted from errands so blanking on the name of the rule--Happy Fluffy Rainbow-Tooting Unicorn bill or something.

If the individual or family is still in their earning/accumulating/saving years, then this on top of salary can easily kick them over $250k.

Thus it becomes an estate tax on top of the estate tax at time of the distribution of the estate.

That is really what is going on there. I don't know how many people there are who have inherited from people they cared for in their last decades or years. But I have talked to at least a dozen in recent years, and heard of more. This is a way of dipping into that. It is a way of punishing people with no in-family heirs who choose out-of-family heirs.

And as usual the GOP is just whistling past it and pretending to be angry.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Randall Knapp's avatar
Randall Knapp
Oct 7

I wrestled in Jr Hi and one year in highschool. A female wrestler saying she was assaulted during a match against a male does not mean it was so. Matches are done in a public venue if she was geared up propperly I can see no way for that to have happened.

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