Story One: Who Protects Washington’s Girls on the Mat?

Synopsis: Should a 15-year-old girl have to wrestle a boy without anyone telling her?

Kallie Keeler, a Washington teen wrestler, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order after a federal judge and the Ninth Circuit refused to stop officials from matching her against male athletes this season.

She alleges a trans-identified male opponent sexually assaulted her during a December 2025 girls’ match, and she and her mom say no one told them the opponent was male.

Closer to home, posts describe a Camas High School runner who switched from the boys’ to the girls’ cross-country team mid-season and is now ranked at or near the top of the girls’ field. Brian Heywood says the teachers union is spending big against I-638, and Olympic rower Carol Brown is speaking up for girls’ sports.

Women’s groups have also filed a Supreme Court brief in the Olympus Spa case over Washington’s rules on sex-separated spaces. Supporters of I-638 say girls deserve fair play and privacy. Opponents, including the teachers union, are urging a no vote.

From the Bookmarks:

Jaimee Michell reports Kallie Keeler’s emergency request: “The district refused to promise she wouldn’t face a male again, or even to warn her mom first.”

Brandi Kruse: the Camas runner “went from being the 76th ranked boy to being the 1st ranked ‘girl’ ... all in the same season.”

Rip Wheeler shares Clark County Today’s report that the athlete is now ranked second among female runners.

Brian Heywood: “The teachers union is spending big money to tell these girls to shut up and just train harder.”

Brian Heywood shares an interview with Olympic rower Carol Brown on why protecting girls’ sports matters.

Erin Friday says women’s groups filed a Supreme Court brief in the Olympus Spa case, arguing Washington law opens “every sex-separated space” to males.

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Who Protects Washington’s Girls on the Mat?

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Story Two: $1 Million Per Person, or Per Household?

Synopsis: Is the “millionaires’ tax” really about millionaires?

Let’s Go Washington points out the $1 million deduction is per household, not per person, and PNW Conservative says Washington Democrats are openly talking about lowering it to $250,000 per household.

Steve Gordon asks why, if no retiree makes $1 million, lawmakers removed 11 protections that kept retirement income from being taxed. Viet Nguyen reports $11.5 million is being spent to keep the tax, $10.4 million of it from unions, including unions that bargain with the state.

Vote Yes 645 notes voters rejected ten income-tax proposals from 1934 to 2010, and this one was passed without a vote of the people. Joe Wallin reminds readers that five state Supreme Court seats on the Nov. 3 ballot could decide whether income is property under the constitution.

Supporters of the tax say it reaches only the wealthiest. Critics say the line is already moving.

From the Bookmarks:

Let’s Go Washington: “It’s not a $1 million deduction per person, it’s per household.”

PNW Conservative: Democrats support lowering the threshold “from $1,000,000 per household to $250,000 per household.”

Steve Gordon: “No retiree is making $1,000,000. So why remove the 11 protections that kept them from being taxed?”

Viet Nguyen: “$10.4 million of it is union money, including unions that bargain their contracts with the state.”

Vote Yes 645: “Lawmakers enacted a new income tax without first submitting it to voters.”

Joe Wallin on Culliton (1933) and Quinn (2023): “Same Constitution. Different label.”

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$1 Million Per Person, or Per Household?

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Story Three: Who’s Watching the Count?

Synopsis: Who will be watching when Washington’s ballots are counted?

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon says the DOJ Civil Rights Division is sending trained monitors for the midterms in what she calls the largest monitoring effort in history.

The Family Policy Institute of Washington, citing Glen Morgan’s reporting, says Gov. Ferguson and Secretary of State Hobbs have been put on notice by the Trump administration that they’ll be held liable for elections that lack integrity.

Benny Johnson highlights Scott Presler’s method in Pennsylvania: matching people disqualified from jury duty as noncitizens against the voter rolls, which led to thousands of removals. The Election Integrity Network urges families with loved ones in nursing homes or memory care to ask who helps residents vote and how consent is confirmed.

Supporters say more eyes mean more trust. Critics of federal monitors say states run their own elections.

From the Bookmarks:

Harmeet Dhillon: “This will be the largest monitoring effort in history!”

Family Policy Institute of Washington: the governor and secretary of state “will be held liable for elections that lack integrity.”

Benny Johnson explains how Scott Presler used non-juror records to remove noncitizens from Pennsylvania’s rolls.

Election Integrity Network: “Make one phone call today. Ask the facility who assists residents with voting, how consent is confirmed.”

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