Story One: Millionaires’ Tax or Million-Dollar Year?

Synopsis: Is Washington’s new income tax really just for millionaires?

Supporters call ESSB 6346 a “millionaires’ tax” that reaches only a small number of top earners and helps fund schools. Opponents say the law measures one year of income, not wealth.

Starting in 2028, a pension payout, a large IRA withdrawal for medical care, or a Roth conversion could push a retiree over the $1 million line in a single year, with no averaging for the decades it took to save that money.

Critics also point to a marriage penalty, where two earners can owe tax once they marry but owe nothing if they stay single. They note that 11 pension statutes were rewritten, that the state is staffing up to collect a tax that doesn’t start for three years, and that public-sector unions have put $7.8 million into defending it.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s $300 billion figure is being called 26 times too big. Voters will sort out the claims on I-645 this November.

From the Bookmarks:

Joe Wallin says the statute “taxes the year, not the lifetime,” and calls it “a tax on a million-dollar year.”

Brian Heywood asks 10 questions, including why the Legislature rewrote 11 pension statutes and why it attached an emergency clause to block a referendum.

Kristen Mag lays out a marriage-penalty example: an unmarried couple owes nothing, but the same couple married would owe nearly $20,000.

The Washington State GOP shares Jason Rantz’s column saying Jayapal “invented a number 26 times too big.”

Vote Yes 645 notes that public-sector unions have poured $7.8 million into defending the tax, even though their own members’ retirement protections were stripped.

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Story Two: Rebalance the Court in November?

Synopsis: Could two races this fall change the direction of the Washington Supreme Court?

For one seat, Chief Justice Debra Stephens, appointed by Gov. Gregoire in 2007, has raised $135,311. Her challenger Todd Bloom, a tax attorney, CPA, and 20-year Navy veteran, has raised $10,700. Stephens wrote the opinion that threw out the natural gas initiative.

For Position 3, Jaime Hawk, a former King County judge appointed by Gov. Inslee in 2022, has $271,118 from unions and progressive PACs. David Stevens, a Navy veteran who says constitutional changes should come through voters and not reinterpretation by the court, has about $40,000 from individual donors. He beat Hawk by 30,769 votes in the primary.

The incumbents bring progressive support and far more money. Challengers say the court has drifted from the constitution as written. The stakes include the income tax: for 93 years, Washington courts have treated income as property.

From the Bookmarks:

SeattleSuze calls this “a once in 100 year opportunity to rebalance the court.”

Joe breaks down Stephens vs. Bloom, from funding to Stephens’ record on tax initiatives and car tabs.

Joe also lays out Stevens vs. Hawk for Position 3: union and PAC money vs. a grassroots originalist.

Editor’s note: David Stevens for Position 3 (WAGOP recommended); Deborah Stephens for Position 7 (Current Chief Justice and “Proven Activist”)

Jim Walsh says the court held its natural gas ruling for months to discourage initiative voters, and says it’s backfiring.

Joe Wallin warns that if the court says income isn’t property, “the property-tax rate cap and uniformity rule fall away.”

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Story Three: SAVE Checks Before the Midterms

Synopsis: Will voter rolls be checked for citizenship before November?

The Supreme Court let the Trump administration resume its expanded SAVE system, which uses Social Security and other federal records to help states verify that registered voters are citizens. Three justices dissented.

The administration says the usual rule against mass roll purges within 90 days of an election does not protect noncitizens. Washington is one of 30 states the Justice Department sued for voter data, and only Oklahoma has settled.

President Trump is also pushing the SAVE America Act, saying Americans can get proof of citizenship and voter ID “in just one swipe” at America.gov. Vice President Vance says they have war-gamed taking control of the Senate floor to pass it.

From the Bookmarks:

Attorney General Todd Blanche says the ruling “will allow states to clear the voter rolls of illegal voters.”

Wall Street Apes lists the 30 states sued for voter data, Washington among them, and notes that the 90-day purge limits don’t apply to noncitizens.

Rapid Response 47 shares the President’s call: “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

Vince Coglianese shares his interview in which Vance reveals the challenges facing an effort to take control of the Senate floor for the bill.

Mila Joy points to Wisconsin: 4 million voting-age adults, but 7.13 million people on the voter rolls.

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