The battle lines are clear. From D.C. courtrooms to Washington’s forests, from our children’s classrooms to our own medicine cabinets, the forces of control are on the march. They chip away at our rights with “safety” laws, crush rural economies under the weight of green dogma, and hide life-altering decisions from parents. Today’s stories aren’t just headlines—they’re warnings of what happens when we let bureaucrats, activists, and self-appointed “experts” set the rules for how we live.

⚖️ Law and Justice

15 States Join Lawsuit to End Federal Gun Registry and Dismantle NFA Rules — Conservative Ladies of America, Aug. 12, 2025 — Read Article

The NFA’s defenders have long justified its registry as a byproduct of its tax structure. The idea was simple: you can’t regulate guns directly, but you can tax them and require paperwork as part of that taxation. But with the $200 tax on most NFA firearms repealed in the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Trump on July 5th, that legal foundation is gone. Without the tax, the registry exists for one purpose only: to track firearm owners. That turns the NFA from a tax statute into a pure registry law, which plaintiffs argue violates:

Analysis of WA State Supreme Court from 2013 to 2022 — Full Court Press, Aug. 8, 2025 — Read Article

Electoral watchdog Ballotpedia conducted an extensive analysis of Washington Supreme Court candidates from 2013 to 2022. Progressive parties won 74% of their cases, while conservative parties won 14%.

Sheriff John Nowels: Cartel-fueled fentanyl crisis is flooding Washington through our northern border — John Nowels, Aug. 10, 2025 — Read Article

What many don’t realize is that Washington has a long, painful history of being a central staging ground for cartel activity. This isn’t just a transit state – we’ve been home base.

Washington Gun Dealer Asks Supreme Court to Void State’s Magazine Capacity Limit Law — Lee Williams, Aug. 13, 2025 — Read Article

Wentz has asked the US Supreme Court to review the case. It’s a longshot, since the country’s highest court receives 7,000 to 10,000 petitions each year, but typically only hears around 80 cases.

🛡️ Parents’ Rights & Shield Laws

CWA Urges Investigation into Fairfax County Schools for Allegedly Arranging Abortions for Minor Students — Kelly Oliver, Aug. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“These allegations – if true – are not only disturbing and criminal in nature, they are a complete affront to parental rights. Fairfax County Schools has failed its students and families, and it appears to once again show that it does not understand that parental rights are paramount. We urge Attorney General Jason Miyares, who has been a champion for families, to make sure that local law enforcement and school officials conduct a thorough and transparent investigations into these allegations,” said Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America.

Protect Kids with H.R. 4964 Now! Keep parents in the loop on abortions — Conservative Ladies of America, Aug. 13, 2025 — Read Article

In states like Washington, California, Illinois, and New York, minors can be transported from another state, obtain an abortion, and return home — all without their parents ever being informed. This legal gap isn’t just a difference in state opinion on abortion. It’s a loophole that traffickers, abusers, and predators can exploit to avoid detection and cover their crimes.

🌲 Environmental Regulations

Diesel engine operators can exhale with EPA's new DEF guidance — Lee Zeldin & Kelly Loeffler, Aug. 12, 2025 — Read Article

EPA’s new guidance to engine manufacturers will reduce derating — an automatic trigger forcing the engine to operate at a reduced capacity far below its capability — and increase the amount of time operators have to secure DEF and refuel while retaining the environmental benefits for farm equipment and trucks.

Changes to Forest & Fish Law: WA should follow the science when it comes to waterway rules — Jim Buck & Debbie Regala, Aug. 13, 2025 — Read Article

Meanwhile, Washington timber counties, mills, workers and taxpayers bear the cost and have lost nearly 40% of the state timberland revenues projected through September. Nearly $25 million in timber sales revenue has yet to reach schools, fire departments and county agencies. This means taxpayers in the affected communities face cuts in services or higher taxes to make up for the shortfall. The real impact to these communities from the harvest delay must be considered.

Washington's Working Forests — Washington's Working Forests, Aug. 13, 2025 — Read Article

The new Type Np forest practice regulations will put an additional 200,000 acres off-limits--without compensation--with no meaningful benefits for fish. It will cause billions of dollars of economic damage, mostly to rural communities.

Gov. Ferguson orders investigation of WDFW commissioners following hunting group’s petition, leaked letters — K.C. Mehaffey, Aug. 14, 2025 — Read Article

In May, the Columbus, Ohio-based Sportsmen’s Alliance petitioned the governor to remove four more members of the commission, claiming they violated state laws and “demonstrated incompetence, misconduct, and malfeasance in office.”

🏠 Housing, Planning & Property Rights

The Growth Management Act’s impact on house prices in Washington — Mark Harmsworth, Aug. 6, 2025 — Read Article

However, after over 40 years it’s obvious that GMA’s restrictive land-use policies have significantly contributed to the state’s ongoing housing crisis, limiting developable land and driving up costs. Ultimately, the GMA’s land-use restrictions have created a supply bottleneck that fuels Washington’s housing crisis. Policymakers must balance environmental goals with the urgent need for affordable housing by revising the GMA to increase land availability and reduce regulatory barriers. Without GMA reform, the dream of homeownership will remain out of reach for many Washingtonians.

The High Cost of Good Intentions: 30 Affordability Killers Hiding in Plain Sight — BIAW, Jul. 23, 2025 — Read Article

With many communities already facing severe housing shortages, climate planning should be balanced with the need to ensure homes remain accessible for Washington families.

🏆 Conservative Victories

Wages Grow as Inflation Remains Low and Stable — The White House, Aug. 12, 2025 — Read Article

Today’s CPI report revealed that inflation beat market expectations once again and remains stable, underscoring President Trump’s commitment to lower costs for American families and businesses.

Reclaim Washington for ALL: The Fight Continues in the Trenches! Pt.2 — Matt Brown, Aug. 15, 2025 — Read Article

Our mission is simple: protect the full spectrum of personal rights, property, autonomy, and intellectual freedom, for every individual while ensuring no one's worldview is forced on others through government policy.

🩺 Medicine & Public Health

Next target for our arrogant, ignorant ‘experts’: organ donors — Glenn H. Reynolds, Aug. 13, 2025 — Read Article

Of all America’s problems, waning trust in our institutions — and our institutions’ lack of trustworthiness — is among the biggest.

Sen. Blumenthal's Attacks on me are Illegal — Robert W Malone MD, MS, Aug. 14, 2025 — Read Article

Humor is not to be censored. Humor opens our minds to new ideas, which is why so many government leaders fear it.

Why the “Marijuana 1-to-3 Act” Should Alarm You — Conservative Ladies of America, Aug. 15, 2025 — Read Article

This bill wouldn’t legalize marijuana. It would reclassify it in a way that hands the biggest profits to corporate cannabis giants and Big Pharma, while opening the door to a host of public health and societal problems.

Freedom doesn’t collapse in one dramatic moment—it’s stolen in pieces. A registry here, a regulation there, a gag order on dissent, and suddenly, the America we knew is gone. These are the fights that will decide whether we remain a free people or become subjects of a system that sees us as obstacles to be managed. Read, remember, and resist—because the other side is counting on your silence.

