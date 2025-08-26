Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Steve
9h

Thank you Nancy for compiling this list of interesting articles. With regard to Elldred's opinion piece about 'constitutional counties', it's tempting to exclaim Yes! that is what we should do. It's especially easy when a state like ours that is so lopsided politically, passes laws and subverts the initiative process without serious repercussions. It is somewhat of a conundrum though. If we, of our political or cultural beliefs, declare ourselves a 'constitutional county", wouldn't those of opposing beliefs declare likewise in their county at some point in the future if the political winds shift. Yes, they quite possibly might. All this being said, I am generally in agreement with the author because the times are dire and a stand should be taken - or at least a declaration made. Without a reasonably functioning judiciary to fairly adjudicate these issues, we have few options.

