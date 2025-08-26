From constitutional counties and legislative transparency to Medicaid cuts, wind energy, and the rise of radical cultural trends, today’s roundup captures the growing tensions between government power and public accountability. Whether it’s Olympia’s budget games, the spread of activist ideology in education, or the hidden risks to our land, livestock, and families, each story highlights how policy choices ripple out into everyday life.

🏛️ Government & Accountability

Op-Ed: The need for 'constitutional counties' in Washington state — Delmer Eldred, August 22, 2025 — Read Article

“A ‘constitutional county’ refers to a county government that declares its intention to uphold the United States Constitution and state constitutions, potentially by refusing to enforce laws it deems unconstitutional.”

Remote participation now firmly embedded in WA Legislature — Jerry Cornfield, August 21, 2025 — Read Article

“Providing the option of remote testimony helps open the door to the state capital and allows more voices to be heard before laws are passed affecting the daily lives of citizens and businesses,” said Jason Mercier.

WA AG Nick Brown threatened with suspension of license to practice law — TJ Martinell, August 18, 2025 — Read Article

“The Center Square later discovered that the AGO actively colluded with Perkins Coie not only on the draft amicus brief, but offered legal advice on when and where to file their lawsuit.”

WATCH: Sportsmen’s Alliance taking public records case directly to WA Supreme Court — Carleen Johnson, August 21, 2025 — Read Article

“42,000 records [are] what we have in hand now. And these 42,000 records show everything under the sun… We’re in this fight for the long haul.”

Spokane Valley CM Yaeger launches probe into her own social media activity — Tim Clouser, August 22, 2025 — Read Article

“I won’t do it again … but we’re looking at going down a really slippery slope here,” Yaeger said. “So one of the things I will be asking for through this investigation is to actually define city business.”

💰 Healthcare & Welfare

WA lawmaker says Ferguson is blaming Trump for Medicaid cuts he actually approved — Carleen Johnson, August 18, 2025 — Read Article

“According to the nonpartisan Office of Program Research (OPR), the budget passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson in 2025 slashes over $782 million from Medicaid – $446 million in federal funds and $336.5 million in state matching dollars.”

How the Abortion Pill Is Contaminating America’s Water Supply — Conservative Ladies of America, August 21, 2025 — Read Article

“As over 63% of U.S. abortions in 2023 were chemical, the aftermath of these procedures, fetal remains, blood, and pharmaceutical residues, are routinely flushed into our wastewater systems. Yet no federal agency, including the EPA, has conducted a comprehensive study on what this means for our water, wildlife, and public health.”

USDA: Our Pets and Livestock are in Danger — Robert W Malone MD, MS, August 23, 2025 — Read Article

“There is no reporting system for adverse events for veterinary vaccines at the USDA.”

⚡ Energy & 🌲Environment

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Admin Kills Massive Offshore Wind Project — Audrey Streb, August 22, 2025 — Read Article

“The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) under the DOI is halting activity on the ‘Revolution Wind’ project off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut in line with President Donald Trump’s energy goals to boost reliable energy resources and lower costs for Americans.”

Your view: State betrays trust of Clallam County taxpayers — Jim Buck, August 23, 2025 — Read Article

“It is limited by law to charge the county a 25 percent management fee on timber sales, but it uses budget provisos to circumvent the law by charging 27 percent.”

📚 Culture & Education

Syllabus Data Reveals Rise of Leftist Authors in College, Decline of Classical Authors — Daisy Roser, August 19, 2025 — Read Article

“By 2019, Butler, who identifies as they/them, even outranked William Shakespeare as one of the most-assigned authors. By contrast, classical and conservative voices declined.”

Was It Something I Said? — Third Way, August 22, 2025 — Read Article

“The effect of this language is to sound like the extreme, divisive, elitist, and obfuscatory, enforcers of wokeness. To please the few, we have alienated the many.”

The Trans Movement is an Anti-Parent Movement — PITT, August 13, 2025 — Read Article

“If your child says they are ‘trans’ you are guilty until proven innocent. To prove you are innocent, you must harm your own child by transitioning them. You are not allowed to ask questions; you can only follow the child’s lead.”

The threads across these stories are clear: when government overreaches, industries suffer, communities lose trust, and families are forced to fight for their role in shaping the future.

But awareness is the first step to action. By staying informed and engaged, citizens can push back against arrogance in power, demand accountability, and keep Washington—and America—on a freer, more responsible path.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

