As America confronts a worsening homelessness crisis, a new legal and political landscape is emerging. From the Supreme Court's pivotal Grants Pass decision to President Trump’s sweeping executive order, the national conversation is shifting away from failed Housing First dogmas and toward public safety, treatment, and accountability.

This roundup captures the legal milestones, policy shifts, and cultural pushback now shaping the future of homelessness policy—especially here in Washington State.

🏛️ Legal Shifts: A New Era of Authority

Supreme Court Gives Cities Greater Leeway to Address Homelessness

Snell & Wilmer, Jul 03, 2024 — Read Article

"The Supreme Court continued its recent tendency of anchoring Eighth Amendment jurisprudence to originalist modes of interpretation (text, history, and structure)."

🏙️ The Trump Doctrine on Homelessness

Ending Crime And Disorder On America's Streets

The White House, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"Surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor other citizens."

Homeless People Can Be Removed From Streets By Cities, States In New Trump Executive Order

Peter Pinedo, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"It directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to 'reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees' stopping or limiting cities and states from removing homeless individuals from the streets."

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Takes Action To End Crime And Disorder On America’s Streets

The White House, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"President Trump is committed to ending homelessness across America."

Trump Signs Executive Order Empowers States Cities to Remove Homeless

Wendell Husebo, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"The order... directs Attorney General Pam Bondi 'to reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees' that have hindered 'local governments’ ability to commit individuals on the streets who are a risk to themselves or others.'"

Discovery Institute Applauds President Trump’s Bold Action on Homelessness

Discovery Institute, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"Lasting solutions must address the underlying root causes of homelessness — including addiction, untreated mental illness, and, for many women, the trauma of domestic violence."

What Happens Now? Robert Marbut and Jonathan Choe Discuss Trump’s Homelessness Order

Fix Homelessness, July 25, 2025 — Read Article

"Trump’s executive order will severely cripple America’s homeless industrial complex. But these grifters will not go out without a fight."

The Most Important Element of the EO

We Heart Seattle, July 30, 2025 — Read Article

"The street chaos and suffering needs lawful intervention to save lives and save cities."

🧭 Washington in the Crosshairs

Trump executive order threatens funding for WA Housing First strategy

Spencer Pauley, July 25, 2025 — Read Article

"The agency faces a potential loss of $25.4 million in 2026 federal funding... if it does not revise its Housing First strategy."

Seattle’s homeless industrial complex is devastated after Trump’s executive order defunding Housing First and 'harm reduction.'

Jonathan Choe, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"Problem for them, their policies and plans have led to record homelessness and drug overdose deaths on the streets."

Rantz: King County voters overwhelmingly back public camping ban, drug crisis enforcement

Jason Rantz, July 24, 2025 — Read Article

"In this deep blue county... voters are demanding the city clean up the streets."

Democrat lawmakers are complaining about President Trump’s new ‘housing first’ and ‘harm reduction’ EO

Rep. Travis Couture on X, July 27, 2025 — Read Article

"The compassionate human thing to do is to temporarily take away the keys and provide life-saving help."

West Coast politicians would rather fight with Donald Trump than save lives

unDivided with Brandi Kruse, July 29, 2025 — Read Article

"Democrats will defend the Homeless Industrial Complex of NGOs funded by taxpayers…"

Rantz: Cal Anderson Park overrun by growing homeless encampments, yet City of Seattle said it’s ‘resolved’

Jason Rantz, Jul 30, 2025 — Read Article

"Swaths of homeless people have overrun Cal Anderson Park... a department spokesperson claims they’ve already ‘resolved’ the issue."

💊 The Collapse of "Harm Reduction"

“Safer Supply” policy is another failed harm reduction drug strategy

Change WA, July 18, 2025 — Read Article

"Many in the recovery community are critical of these programs since administrators rarely encourage REAL abstinence treatment – the most effective strategy for helping people get off drugs and become self-sufficient."

Opinion: Without accountability, Washington risks losing the fight on homelessness – and federal funding

Leslie Lewallen, July 30, 2025 — Read Article

"The ‘housing first’ model without accountability has not worked... It’s a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores the reality that addiction and untreated mental illness are the root causes of chronic homelessness."

Fresh Federal Direction Could Turn the Tide on Homelessness in Washington

Change WA, August 1, 2025 — Read Article

"These orders have brought encouragement to those who support more resources for addiction and mental health treatment and angered those who financially benefit from the current system."

🚨 What’s Really Driving Homelessness?

Bombshell Study Reveals Real Reason Behind Surge in Homelessness, and It's Not What the Dems Tell You

Bob Hoge, July 29, 2025 — Read Article

"'Substantially more than half of the increase in homelessness comes from migration, rather than new individuals falling into poverty,' the University of Chicago's Bruce Meyer said."

A new consensus is forming: compassion without consequences is cruelty. The old guard of homeless industrial complex defenders is losing ground as voters, courts, and federal leadership demand change.



What comes next will test our courage to enforce laws, support recovery, and restore dignity—to the homeless and the communities they impact.

Coming Wednesday in Dangerous Rhetoric: The Roadless Rule 🔥



The rule was sold as a way to protect untouched wilderness, but in practice, it’s had a negative impact on the environment as well as hurting working families and rural communities. One-third of all U.S. Forest Service lands were effectively locked up, gutting industries like logging and mining. While Alaska was able to win exemptions for the Tongass National Forest in 2020, Washington is still stuck under this federal overreach, paying the price in jobs lost and forests mismanaged.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

