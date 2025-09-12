The murder of Charlie Kirk has shaken America’s conservative movement to its core. What follows is a collection of reflections, prayers, and warnings — a testament not only to the life Charlie lived, but also to the cultural and political crossroads we now face. These voices, drawn from leaders, friends, and fellow citizens, reveal both grief and resolve: grief at the loss of a good man, and resolve to carry forward the fight for truth, freedom, and faith.

⚔️ War, Violence & Reckoning

It's WWIII — Emerald Robinson, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

At War — Clandestine, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“Charlie’s assassination proves that this is no longer a debate of ideas. The Left lost the debate, so they resorted to violence. We are at war, whether you know it or not.”

But we aren't "one people" are we? — Nick Freitas, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“It’s not a civil dispute among fellow countrymen. It’s a war between diametrically opposed worldviews which cannot peacefully coexist with one another. One side will win, and one side will lose.”

The Death of the Moderate Right — Ian Miles Cheong, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“The bullet that silenced Charlie Kirk also killed the moderate right. It may have gone straight through his throat, but it went straight through the heart of the moderate right.”

A Wicked Ideology — Stephen Miller, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“There is an ideology that has steadily been growing in this country which hates everything that is good, righteous and beautiful and celebrates everything that is warped, twisted and depraved... The fate of millions depends upon the defeat of this wicked ideology.”

📢 Messages, Memories & Resolve

Respect — Jesse Kelly, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

A First Hand Account — Liz Collin, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

We have the chance to influence the Arc of History — ATX Irish Guide, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“This is a call to action for every citizen watching to do more. You are not doing enough. I am not doing enough...What are we going to do about it?”

Meant to be a message to conservatives — Just Sayin’, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

This was meant as a clear message to conservatives everywhere- Stay silent or be silenced What those who perpetrated this cowardly vicious act don't realize- THEY MADE CHARLIE'S MESSAGE THAT MUCH LOUDER WE BELIEVE IN THINGS UNSEEN-IN A POWER GREATER THAN OURSELVES GOD WINS✝️

🗣️ Free Speech & Ideology

Watch: What Charlie Kirk was put on this earth to do — Chloe Cole, Sept. 10, 2025 — Watch Here

“When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence, that is when civil war happens.”

Charlie Kirk on TCN: Political Radicalism — Alex Jones, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“The political project in front of us as conservatives is how do we actually deradicalize the country in the next couple of years?”

Their rhetoric will lead to violence — Batya Ungar-Sargon, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Stop Calling Evil "the Left" — Raymond Ibrahim, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“There is no left of right when it comes to truth, there is only right or wrong.”

If you believe — J.K. Rowling, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

Leaving the Left — Brandon Straka #WalkAway, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“People are leaving the left in massive numbers today. My team and I are seeing it and hearing it everywhere—and getting countless testimonials.”

🕯️ Faith, Courage & Legacy

Ben Shapiro: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Fight for America’s Soul — Ben Shapiro, Sept. 10, 2025 — Read Article

“We need more thoughts and prayers. Thoughts for our political opponents: recognition that while we disagree, they are our fellow Americans... realization of the fact that speech is not violence, and that we must, as Americans, speak with each other. The way Charlie did.”

How would you want to be remembered? — Collin Rugg, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

Question: “How would you wanna be remembered?”



Charlie: “I wanna be remembered for courage for my faith. That that would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life.”

God, Family and our Freedoms — General Mike Flynn, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends... Charlie Kirk demonstrated that on a daily basis in the way he lived and loved life. We all need to take time to consider how, in life, he sacrificed on a daily basis. Using Charlie’s example, maybe each of us has it in ourselves to give a little bit more.

Liberty University Students Gather in Prayer for Charlie Kirk and Family — DeVory Darkins, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“A Campus-wide prayer took place at Liberty University for Charlie Kirk’s family and friends this morning. The young conservative movement is truly a credit to one young man who listened to God's call for his life and took action.”

Gregory Lyakhov: I Vow to Continue Charlie Kirk’s Fight for My Generation — Gregory Lyakhov, Sept. 12, 2025 — Read Article

“That conversation was brief, but it carried validation I had never received in school: that my words had value, and my perspective mattered.”

🇺🇸 America Endures

From 9/11 to Charlie Kirk’s murder, America faces evil — and defeats it with its goodness — Howard Lutnick, Sept. 11, 2025 — Read Article

“But just as we did after 9/11, we will endure, we will fight on, and we will never, ever surrender.”

You can't kill Freedom — Tom MacDonald, Sept. 11, 2025 — Listen Here

“You can't kill Freedom, so this one is for Charlie. 💔

This ain't the America that all our parents loved,

but good men try to keep making it great…



And I can’t just be quiet, so I’ve gotta be brave…”

Closing Reflection

Charlie Kirk’s death is not the end of his influence. From prayers on campuses to warnings about the war of ideas, from grieving families to voices of resolve, the response to his murder makes clear that one man’s courage can ignite a movement. The grief is deep, but so is the conviction: America must not retreat into silence. Evil may take lives, but it cannot extinguish truth, faith, or freedom.

If you know young people from 13 to 35 who may have been impacted by Charlie Kirk, reach out. Ask them what this means to them. Be ready for a download of emotion. Your role is simple: Listen. And pray.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own.

