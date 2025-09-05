This week’s headlines reveal the growing tension between health, politics, and power. Is public policy driven by science—or by marketing campaigns and ideological agendas? From vaccine mandates to gender ideology, from pot potency to blue-state secession talk, the line between medicine and propaganda is increasingly blurred.

💉 Vaccines, Pharma, and Narrative Control

The Plot to Get RFK, Jr. — James Lyons-Weiler, August 30, 2025 — Read Article

The most revealing detail is that $2 million—precisely half of BIO’s entire $4 million reserve—has been allocated to vaccine communications, specifically a D.C.-area pilot campaign called “Why We Vaccinate.” The purpose is not education, but behavioral influence: to combine “inspire and frighten” tactics in order to manipulate public sentiment and legislative behavior.

Big Pharma’s Advertising Blitz: Billions on TV Ads, Medical Education, and Lobbying — TrialSite Staff, September 1, 2025 — Read Article

“Education” or Promotion? How Industry Shapes Medical Learning. While TV and online ads target the public, even more is spent influencing clinicians. In 2016, spending directed at health professionals was ~$20.3B—about two-thirds of total promotional spend that year.

How the American Academy of Pediatrics Betrayed Children Everywhere — Clayton J. Baker, MD, September 1, 2025 — Read Article

How has the American Academy of Pediatrics responded? With actions so blatantly pro-Pharma, and so spitefully anti-parent, anti-patient, and anti-child, that their August 2020 betrayal of schoolchildren seems like, well, child’s play in comparison.

Psychiatrists Deny the Harm of Antidepressants for the Fetus — Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, September 2, 2025 — Read Article

“Never before in human history have we chemically altered developing babies like this, especially the developing fetal brain, and this is happening without any real public warning. That must end.”

🌱 Altered States: Drugs and Identity

Robin Westman’s pot connection is another reason to go slow on looser rules for weed — Post Editorial Board, August 29, 2025 — Read Article

Baby Boomers’ fond memories of their college years shouldn’t guide policy: Today’s pot delivers as much as 10 times as much THC as the weed sold in past decades — and the plethora of new pot products are far more potent.

The Billionaire Family Pushing Synthetic Sex Identities (SSI) — Jennifer Bilek, June 14, 2022 — Read Article

The wealthy, powerful, and sometimes very weird Pritzker cousins have set their sights on a new God-like goal: using gender ideology to remake human biology.

⚔️ Blue State Revolt

As some states embrace freedom and individual choice, others are tightening their grip on centralized health authority. Florida and the West Coast are now on starkly opposite paths — one rejecting mandates altogether, the other building new structures to defy federal law and assert regional control.

Florida to End All Vaccine Mandates — T.J. Muscaro, September 3, 2025 — Read Article

“I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and your God.”

West Coast Health Alliance: West Coast states push back against ‘politicized’ CDC — Frank Sumrall, September 3, 2025 — Read Article

Washington, Oregon, and California have launched a groundbreaking West Coast Health Alliance to counter what leaders call federal mismanagement of public health.

I think we will see a real attempt at secession from these western states — Eric @MistralComet, September 3, 2025 — Read Article

I think we will see a real attempt at secession from these western states.

Sean Swope: The neo-Confederate drift of blue states — Sean Swope, Lewis County Commissioner, September 3, 2025 — Read Article

America fought a war to stop this once. Now, it’s happening again. Across the country, blue states such as California, New York, Washington and Illinois are openly defying federal law — acting as if they get to decide which laws count and which don’t.

The battle lines are clear: corporate money and state power are reshaping the boundaries of health, freedom, and identity. Whether it’s Big Pharma’s ad blitz, radical gender experiments, or blue-state defiance, the question remains: will science serve truth, or will it continue to be weaponized as propaganda?

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

