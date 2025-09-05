Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Delmer
2h

When you see that Patty Murray receives over 1.6 billion in donations from Big Pharma and its partner, Bill Gates, both of these still have a powerful influence in Olympia. Washington State's message to the pharmaceutical industry is You create the need and we will market the cure. The pressure to get vaccinated is going to become mandatory in this state. If you don’t get vaccinated, there will be all kinds of restrictions placed on those who do not have a V card.

2 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
