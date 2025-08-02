This edition of The Roundup covers sweeping changes at the USDA, elite hypocrisy on climate, troubling shifts in Washington State’s justice system, and grassroots battles for election integrity and taxpayer accountability. From unelected judges rewriting law to bureaucrats siphoning gas taxes for pet projects, today’s headlines reveal how deeply ideology has seeped into our institutions. If you want to understand the information battlefield before 2026, start here.

🌲 Agriculture

Rollins Announces Plan to Decentralize and Streamline USDA

Keely Covello, July 30, 2025 – Read Article

No more than 2,000 USDA employees will remain in the nation’s capital, with 2,600 relocating to five regional hubs in North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado, and Utah, as well as two administrative support sites in New Mexico and Minnesota.

Employees will be required to live within 50 miles of their assigned office, with remote work or telework arrangements largely phased out. Some will see pay cuts to reflect lower regional costs of living.

ICYMI: Secretary Rollins Op-Ed in Deseret News: Repealing the Roadless Rule

USDA, Jun 25, 2025 – Read Article

"Our forests need thoughtful management, not neglect. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are changing course. We are restoring authority to local line officers, cutting red tape, and giving the Forest Service the ability to manage the lands effectively,” said Secretary Rollins. “The Roadless Rule has failed. It’s time to turn the page. Let’s give forest stewards the tools they need. Let’s unlock America’s resources, protect our communities, and build a stronger, safer future for our forests.”

🎓 Education

The Manhattan Statement on Higher Education

Manhattan Institute, July 15, 2025 – Read Article

Now, the truth is undeniable. Beginning with the George Floyd riots and culminating in the celebration of the Hamas terror campaign, the institutions of higher education finally ripped off the mask and revealed their animating spirit: racialism, ideology, chaos.



The current state of affairs is untenable. The American people send billions to the universities and are repaid with contempt.



The universities have engaged in a long train of abuses, evasions, and usurpations… ideology determines truth, and the university functions as a political agent of the Left.

Screen vs. Paper: Which One Boosts Reading Comprehension?

Oxford Learning, March 14, 2025 – Read Article

In today’s digital world, reading on screens has become the norm—but is it the best way for students to learn?



When we swap pages for pixels, we’re changing the way our brains process information.

🔬 Science & Energy

Marvelous news for a change

Irina Slav, Aug 01, 2025 – Read Article

The same people who were raised believing that every little thing they did, even badly, deserved a medal… are now burning out from climate anxiety… because the world, that cheeky bastard, is not acting like it owes them.

I really wanted to steer clear of sarcasm but, honestly, what a shocker. The return of normal parenting is also dangerous. It cultivates not just discipline but also resilience and adaptability. What it doesn’t cultivate is fear, and without fear, the climate crusade is doomed.

Scientists just cracked the multiple sclerosis code after decades of searching

Craig Brockie, July 28, 2025 – Read Article

This study proves gut bacteria can trigger autoimmune diseases.



You can influence these bacteria through diet, lifestyle, and targeted supplements.

You're not powerless against your microbiome.

🏚️ Homelessness

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Takes Action To End Crime And Disorder On America’s Streets

The White House, July 24, 2025 – Read Article

ENSURING AMERICANS FEEL SAFE IN THEIR OWN CITIES AND TOWNS: President Trump is taking a new approach focused on protecting public safety because surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor to other citizens.

Seattle Democrats upset that Trump is undoing their failed policies on homelessness

Jason Rantz, July 28, 2025 – Read Article

Seattle Democrats responsible for the unprecedented rise in homelessness are upset with President Donald Trump’s executive order that undoes their harmful policies.

⚖️ WA Law and Justice

Washington Supreme Court grants judges sweeping new powers to arbitrarily dismiss criminal cases

Ari Hoffman, July 30, 2025 – Read Article

Critics say this language opens the door for politically motivated decisions… even in the absence of hard evidence.



The judicial change closely mirrors a controversial bill that failed in the legislature after public outcry.

The Court Just Gave the Green Light to State-Sanctioned Kidnapping

Conservative Ladies of America, July 30, 2025 – Read Article

SB 5599 allows children - of any age - to be housed in host homes or youth shelters without ever notifying the parents… Just a blanket override of your parental rights, in the name of “protecting trans kids.”



The 9th Circuit dismissed a lawsuit challenging SB 5599… because no child had yet been harmed.

💸 WA Budgets and Taxes

Op-Ed: Exploring transportation taxes and their impact in our region

Bob Pishue, July 30, 2025 – Read Article

In Washington state, if the law states that a gas tax or fee is not intended for highway purposes, it may be diverted.

Washington’s Fiscal Freefall: Taxes Up, Accountability Down, and the Middle Class Gets Crushed

Shift WA, July 29, 2025 – Read Article

The state’s overall budget has more than doubled—up 116% in just over a decade… now they’re shocked—shocked!—to discover that the money might run out.

Democrats: Tax the Roads, Pave the Politics

Shift WA, July 30, 2025 – Read Article

Democrats have turned Washington’s roads into a cash cow for their pet projects — and drivers are getting milked.



They’ve raised gas taxes 14 times since 1980… and it’s still not enough.



The truth is, they don’t have a revenue problem — they have a spending addiction and a mismanagement problem.

🗳️ Election Integrity

Signature gathering begins soon on Washington Voter ID initiative

Colleen Johnson, June 11, 2025 – Read Article

“IL26-126 does one thing: It requires proof of identity when people register to vote in Washington,” said Rep. Jim Walsh.

Lawmakers can adopt it, ignore it, or compete with a legislative alternative — either way, it heads to the ballot.

The patterns are clear: centralization of power, erosion of local control, and a constant push to override common sense with agenda-driven policy. But pushback is building. Citizens are organizing, initiatives are gaining ground, and reformers are refusing to stay silent. Stay informed, stay engaged—and share The Roundup with someone who needs to see what’s really happening behind the headlines.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

