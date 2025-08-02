🧭 The Roundup: Policy, Power, and Pushback
August 2, 2025 Edition: Control is the Goal — Pushback is the Mission
This edition of The Roundup covers sweeping changes at the USDA, elite hypocrisy on climate, troubling shifts in Washington State’s justice system, and grassroots battles for election integrity and taxpayer accountability. From unelected judges rewriting law to bureaucrats siphoning gas taxes for pet projects, today’s headlines reveal how deeply ideology has seeped into our institutions. If you want to understand the information battlefield before 2026, start here.
🌲 Agriculture
Rollins Announces Plan to Decentralize and Streamline USDA
Keely Covello, July 30, 2025 – Read Article
No more than 2,000 USDA employees will remain in the nation’s capital, with 2,600 relocating to five regional hubs in North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado, and Utah, as well as two administrative support sites in New Mexico and Minnesota.
Employees will be required to live within 50 miles of their assigned office, with remote work or telework arrangements largely phased out. Some will see pay cuts to reflect lower regional costs of living.
ICYMI: Secretary Rollins Op-Ed in Deseret News: Repealing the Roadless Rule
USDA, Jun 25, 2025 – Read Article
"Our forests need thoughtful management, not neglect. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are changing course. We are restoring authority to local line officers, cutting red tape, and giving the Forest Service the ability to manage the lands effectively,” said Secretary Rollins. “The Roadless Rule has failed. It’s time to turn the page. Let’s give forest stewards the tools they need. Let’s unlock America’s resources, protect our communities, and build a stronger, safer future for our forests.”
🎓 Education
The Manhattan Statement on Higher Education
Manhattan Institute, July 15, 2025 – Read Article
Now, the truth is undeniable. Beginning with the George Floyd riots and culminating in the celebration of the Hamas terror campaign, the institutions of higher education finally ripped off the mask and revealed their animating spirit: racialism, ideology, chaos.
The current state of affairs is untenable. The American people send billions to the universities and are repaid with contempt.
The universities have engaged in a long train of abuses, evasions, and usurpations… ideology determines truth, and the university functions as a political agent of the Left.
Screen vs. Paper: Which One Boosts Reading Comprehension?
Oxford Learning, March 14, 2025 – Read Article
In today’s digital world, reading on screens has become the norm—but is it the best way for students to learn?
When we swap pages for pixels, we’re changing the way our brains process information.
🔬 Science & Energy
Marvelous news for a change
Irina Slav, Aug 01, 2025 – Read Article
The same people who were raised believing that every little thing they did, even badly, deserved a medal… are now burning out from climate anxiety… because the world, that cheeky bastard, is not acting like it owes them.
I really wanted to steer clear of sarcasm but, honestly, what a shocker.
The return of normal parenting is also dangerous. It cultivates not just discipline but also resilience and adaptability. What it doesn’t cultivate is fear, and without fear, the climate crusade is doomed.
Scientists just cracked the multiple sclerosis code after decades of searching
Craig Brockie, July 28, 2025 – Read Article
This study proves gut bacteria can trigger autoimmune diseases.
You can influence these bacteria through diet, lifestyle, and targeted supplements.
You're not powerless against your microbiome.
🏚️ Homelessness
Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Takes Action To End Crime And Disorder On America’s Streets
The White House, July 24, 2025 – Read Article
ENSURING AMERICANS FEEL SAFE IN THEIR OWN CITIES AND TOWNS: President Trump is taking a new approach focused on protecting public safety because surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor to other citizens.
Seattle Democrats upset that Trump is undoing their failed policies on homelessness
Jason Rantz, July 28, 2025 – Read Article
Seattle Democrats responsible for the unprecedented rise in homelessness are upset with President Donald Trump’s executive order that undoes their harmful policies.
⚖️ WA Law and Justice
Washington Supreme Court grants judges sweeping new powers to arbitrarily dismiss criminal cases
Ari Hoffman, July 30, 2025 – Read Article
Critics say this language opens the door for politically motivated decisions… even in the absence of hard evidence.
The judicial change closely mirrors a controversial bill that failed in the legislature after public outcry.
The Court Just Gave the Green Light to State-Sanctioned Kidnapping
Conservative Ladies of America, July 30, 2025 – Read Article
SB 5599 allows children - of any age - to be housed in host homes or youth shelters without ever notifying the parents… Just a blanket override of your parental rights, in the name of “protecting trans kids.”
The 9th Circuit dismissed a lawsuit challenging SB 5599… because no child had yet been harmed.
💸 WA Budgets and Taxes
Op-Ed: Exploring transportation taxes and their impact in our region
Bob Pishue, July 30, 2025 – Read Article
In Washington state, if the law states that a gas tax or fee is not intended for highway purposes, it may be diverted.
Washington’s Fiscal Freefall: Taxes Up, Accountability Down, and the Middle Class Gets Crushed
Shift WA, July 29, 2025 – Read Article
The state’s overall budget has more than doubled—up 116% in just over a decade… now they’re shocked—shocked!—to discover that the money might run out.
Democrats: Tax the Roads, Pave the Politics
Shift WA, July 30, 2025 – Read Article
Democrats have turned Washington’s roads into a cash cow for their pet projects — and drivers are getting milked.
They’ve raised gas taxes 14 times since 1980… and it’s still not enough.
The truth is, they don’t have a revenue problem — they have a spending addiction and a mismanagement problem.
🗳️ Election Integrity
Signature gathering begins soon on Washington Voter ID initiative
Colleen Johnson, June 11, 2025 – Read Article
“IL26-126 does one thing: It requires proof of identity when people register to vote in Washington,” said Rep. Jim Walsh.
Lawmakers can adopt it, ignore it, or compete with a legislative alternative — either way, it heads to the ballot.
The patterns are clear: centralization of power, erosion of local control, and a constant push to override common sense with agenda-driven policy. But pushback is building. Citizens are organizing, initiatives are gaining ground, and reformers are refusing to stay silent. Stay informed, stay engaged—and share The Roundup with someone who needs to see what’s really happening behind the headlines.
Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.
Dangerous Rhetoric is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.
We’re grateful for your support!
Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good stuff! Thanks for the work you do in putting this together for us.
I went to the Heritage Foundation website to look at their rankings of the states. I looked at the specific criteria/questions they used to rank Washington's voting processes and I have some concerns about how they did things. Some of the criteria they ranked with a score of zero are criteria that just don't apply to how our elections are run.
For instance, they marked us way down in the area of Absentee Ballots, but many of the things they downgraded to a score of zero are things that we just don't do here.
I have been a temp worker in my County elections ballot processing center since 2019 and have come to see just exactly how elections are run, and in my opinion, if the Heritage Foundation were to remove the questions/criteria that are not applicable to our system, and given all the checks and balances that ARE in place, our State's ranking would be quite a bit higher.
Are there problems? Sure. But they are not nearly as bad as their rankings would seem to indicate.
I think a big failing on the part of the SOS and at the local County level is their absolute failure to try to educate Washington state voters on exactly how our elections actually work. Every election, there are people who complain and talk about cheating, etc., and it's clear from what they say that they really don't understand how the process works. There is a lot more to it than meets the eye, and there are a lot more integrity steps throughout the process than I ever thought. I'm actually fairly impressed with how thoroughly it was thought through before it was implemented and I'm comfortable that it's very nearly impossible for anyone to vote more than once, and that large-scale fraud just can't be done.
Having said that, I believe that ongoing efforts in cleaning up voter rolls is critical, and ensuring only citizens are registered to vote is essential.