Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Ed Meyer
Aug 3Edited

Good stuff! Thanks for the work you do in putting this together for us.

I went to the Heritage Foundation website to look at their rankings of the states. I looked at the specific criteria/questions they used to rank Washington's voting processes and I have some concerns about how they did things. Some of the criteria they ranked with a score of zero are criteria that just don't apply to how our elections are run.

For instance, they marked us way down in the area of Absentee Ballots, but many of the things they downgraded to a score of zero are things that we just don't do here.

I have been a temp worker in my County elections ballot processing center since 2019 and have come to see just exactly how elections are run, and in my opinion, if the Heritage Foundation were to remove the questions/criteria that are not applicable to our system, and given all the checks and balances that ARE in place, our State's ranking would be quite a bit higher.

Are there problems? Sure. But they are not nearly as bad as their rankings would seem to indicate.

I think a big failing on the part of the SOS and at the local County level is their absolute failure to try to educate Washington state voters on exactly how our elections actually work. Every election, there are people who complain and talk about cheating, etc., and it's clear from what they say that they really don't understand how the process works. There is a lot more to it than meets the eye, and there are a lot more integrity steps throughout the process than I ever thought. I'm actually fairly impressed with how thoroughly it was thought through before it was implemented and I'm comfortable that it's very nearly impossible for anyone to vote more than once, and that large-scale fraud just can't be done.

Having said that, I believe that ongoing efforts in cleaning up voter rolls is critical, and ensuring only citizens are registered to vote is essential.

