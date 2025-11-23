Welcome to this week’s Roundup. As we move deeper into November, the political landscape in Washington continues to shift beneath our feet. New district offices are opening in rural counties, tax fights are taking shape for 2026, and the courts are delivering decisions that will echo well into next year. At the same time, deeper cultural battles—over identity, family, faith, and the limits of state power—are intensifying.

Below is a curated selection of the most important stories you may have missed. Each one sheds light on where Washington is headed and what it means for the rest of us who still believe in accountability, constitutional limits, and the strength of local communities.

🗳️ Washington Politics

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez thinks the Democratic Party needs to change, not her

by Jerry Cornfield, November 21, 2025 – Read Article

“I’m a Democrat. Maybe I’m an old school one,” she said after forcing a House vote this week that left members of her own party miffed.

Two WA state representatives will open district office in Okanogan County

by Monica Carrillo-Casas, November 21, 2025 – Read Article

Reps. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, and Andrew Engell, R-Colville, announced the new district office earlier this week, stating they hope to serve constituents’ concerns and questions. This is the first district office for both.



“The idea really came about because our district is the largest, most rural district in the state. It’s actually larger than nine U.S. states,” Abell said. “So with a district that large, our belief was that it was really important to have a brick-and-mortar presence somewhere in the district and somewhere where we don’t live.”

Democrats see backlash to Trump ripple through WA races

by The Seattle Times, Nov 11 2025 – Read Article

State Republican Party Chair Jim Walsh said the Democratic wave may not be all it’s cracked up to be, noting local races often turn on specific local controversies that don’t fit a national narrative.



He also touted some success in school board races, saying GOP-endorsed candidates won 50 of 84 races across the state this year.



Walsh pointed to dismal voter turnout — under 40% as of Friday — as a problem for Republicans. “We have to do more to convince people it is worth voting, especially in elections that don’t have high-profile races like president,” he said.

💰 Budget & Taxes

WA Legislature’s ‘Revenue Queen’ readies for 2026 tax battles

by Bill Lucia, November 14, 2025 – Read Article

Pressure is building for Democrats to take a big swing on taxes, beyond this year’s hikes. How far Frame and her allies can deliver on that goal in 2026 is an open question. Next year’s legislative session, which begins in January, is just 60 days and happening ahead of an election.

Money crunch puts kibosh on WA state lawmakers’ wish lists

by Jerry Cornfield, November 6, 2025 – Read Article

The Senate’s lead budget writer told Democratic colleagues to skip any 2026 funding requests. Republicans applaud the move.

⚖️ Courts & Crime

Dissent: ‘...the Most Blatant Exercise of Judicial Activism That I Have Ever Witnessed’

by John Sexton, November 19, 2025 – Read Article

The main winners from Judge Brown’s opinion are George Soros and Gavin Newsom. The obvious losers are the People of Texas and the Rule of Law.

Rantz: Washington commission pushes softer penalties for adults caught in child-sex stings

by Jason Rantz, Nov 19, 2025 – Read Article

Washington’s State Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted to recommend lighter sentencing options for adults caught in sex-crime sting operations — cases where adults, usually men, take active steps to meet who they think are children for sex.

Rantz Exclusive: DOJ to sue Washington over voter roll secrecy after shutdown — ‘We’ll see them in court’

by Jason Rantz, November 5, 2025 – Read Article

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon exclusively told The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM that she will sue the state of Washington for refusing to share voter registration data with the federal government. The Department of Justice (DOJ), she explained, is enforcing the Voting Rights Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the National Voter Registration Act — laws that require states to maintain accurate voter rolls.

🐺 Wolves & Conservation

Colorado running out of options for new source of wolves after Washington rejects request

by Chase Woodruff, November 18, 2025 – Read Article

In an Oct. 28 letter to Washington wildlife officials, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote that while the state’s goal is to secure up to 15 wolves again this winter, “even 5-7 would be extremely helpful towards successful species recovery.” CPW Director Jeff Davis, speaking to the commission in Washington on Saturday, reiterated that Colorado would cover the costs of capture and relocation operations, which could take place at any point through the end of February. Washington’s reported wolf population declined in 2024 for the first time since confirmed wolf packs were reestablished in the state in 2008. Kelly Susewind, director of the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, told commissioners that the decision was up to them.



“We’ve assessed this with our staff — we feel that biologically, we can accommodate the request, should you choose to go that way, without interfering with our recovery effort,” said Susewind.



But on a motion from Smith, who cited the “cautionary message” of Washington’s declining 2024 wolf count, the commission voted 8-1 to deny Colorado’s request.

Feds change course, won’t issue national wolf recovery plan

by Micah Drew, November 14, 2025 – Read Article

The federal government last week said it will not release a National Wolf Recovery Plan, despite announcing a plan was in the works last year, saying the species doesn’t need federal protection.



The move by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service comes as members of Congress are considering multiple bills that would delist the species from the Endangered Species Act nationwide.

Hunter Conservationist are not colling for the eradication of wolves

by Ray Livingston, November 15, 2025 – Read Article

Hunter conservationist are not calling for or promoting for the eradication of wolves. Many are happy they are back in our ecosystems…



What we want is for wolves, in areas where their populations are above the sustainable management objectives for the region, to be subject to the same wildlife management practices that have kept out ecosystems in a homeostasis for over 100 years and have saved most of the wildlife we all love to see. This will benefit all wildlife and the ecosystem as a whole.

🌸 Culture & Identity

Tradwives Are Feminists

by Liz Wolfe, November 20, 2025 – Read Article

Tradwives are fighting the cultural stigma that still remains around being a homemaker. That makes them damn good feminists.

The Essentialism Bias in Transgender Medicine

by Christina Buttons, November 14, 2025 – Read Article

Activists lack solid evidence that trans identity is an inborn condition.

Psychologists call this bias psychological essentialism, the tendency to treat social categories as if they were biological. For many decades, people have described a strong desire to live as the opposite sex. That experience is real, but it does not mean that “transgender people” represent a distinct biological type.

Once the transgender framework gained traction, many individuals began interpreting their distress through that lens. The label did not merely describe a preexisting condition; it helped create one.

✝️ Faith & Principles

Ignorance and Freedom Cannot Coexist

by Michael Boldin, Nov 16, 2025 – Read Article

You can’t claim rights you can’t recognize. Benjamin Rush nailed it: ignorance isn’t a gap, it’s a cage. “Freedom can exist only in the society of knowledge. Without learning, men are incapable of knowing their rights.”

The Void Charlie Kirk Left Behind: Where Does the Conservative Movement Go From Here?

by Matt Brown, Nov 15 2025 – Read Article

“You can’t just consume conservative content anymore. You have to create it. You can’t just watch campus debates anymore. You have to participate in them. You can’t just share viral videos anymore. You have to make the case yourself. You can’t just vote anymore. You have to organize. You can’t just sit on the sidelines, we need you to learn how to self-govern.”

10 REALIZATIONS THAT HAVE HIT ME LIKE A TON OF BRICKS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS

by Brandon Showalter, November 3, 2025 – Read Article

Presently, in urban areas and other secular contexts, it remains enormously hard to be understood as a theologically orthodox Christian. Speak out on a touchy issue of great consequence or show up in an arena resisting the spirit of the age where your public witness is spurned? The odds are strong that you will face hostile, incandescent rage and seething contempt. No matter how graciously you conduct yourself and no matter how tactfully you articulate your view, the basic substance of what you believe and say is enough to cause you to be loathed with ferocious, frothing fury. Ask me how I know.

🧬 Population Control

Inside the Dark History of Global Population Control

by The Vigilant Fox, November 16, 2025 – Read Article

Throughout history, ethical systems—often grounded in faith or a shared spiritual truth—have guided societies as they grow, experience crises, and simply exist.

But now, as technology advances and belief systems fade, morality has become negotiable.

Ethics have been redefined to justify profit. For example, abortion is a “right,” but vaccine refusal is a “crime.”

When morality becomes a business model, civilization starts to devour itself.

The Immense Cruelty of Population Control Campaigns

by A Midwestern Doctor, March 3, 2024 – Read Article

It is critical to learn what happened there, both so that we do not allow the global elite to enact similar measures here and so that we can recognize why it is imperative to have a culture which sincerely values morality as that ethical framework is often the only thing which can stop these disasters from happening.

Thank you for reading this week’s Roundup. Staying informed is the first step toward staying free. Share these stories, talk about them with your neighbors, and don’t let the political class in Olympia shape the narrative for you. Real change always begins at the local level—with citizens who pay attention, ask questions, and get involved.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

