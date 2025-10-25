The Roundup: The Classroom Is the Battlefield
October 25, 2025 Edition: Part 2 ~ Schools, Parental Rights & Cultural Capture
The most consequential fight in America is not happening in Congress, on cable news, or in presidential debates.
It is happening in schools, libraries, and education law.
Because the side that shapes:
What children are taught
What children are not allowed to tell parents
And who is legally recognized as a “parent”
controls the next generation.
The question is no longer whether the state will educate your children.
The question is whether the state will define them.
📝 The Signature Wars — Citizens Meet Political Force
Group collecting signatures asking for Washington law to be better enforced
Natalie Fahmy, October 12, 2025 — Read Article
“The violence this year is about ten times what it was in a previous year,” Founder of Let’s Go Washington Brian Heywood said.
Threats target ‘Let’s Go WA’ signature gatherers, leading to multiple arrests
Simone Carter, September 30, 2025 — Read Article
“Why would you need security at an event where you’re trying to get a law passed?” he said. “It just sort of blows my mind.”
🗳️ The Initiatives That Restore Parental Rights
LGW’25 Two New Initiatives
Let’s Go Washington — Accessed October 19, 2025 — Read Article
IL26-001: Restores parental notification and transparency.
“We don’t co-parent with the government.”
IL26-638: Protects fairness in girls’ sports.
“We’re too young to vote, but old enough to use our voice.”
📉 Academic Decline by Design
K12 performance in Washington State continues to slide
Rep. Baumgartner, October 12, 2025 — Read Article
While Washington declines, Mississippi has made HUGE gains among disadvantaged students — proving failure is not inevitable. It is policy.
Report Card for Washington: Education
Vicki Murray, February 13, 2025 — Read Article
“Today, nearly half (49%) of Washington public school employees are not certified classroom teachers.”
📚 Libraries Are Not Neutral — They Are Frontline Territory
Wisconsin parents aggressively shake up town government over obscene children’s library books
MassResistance, October 13, 2025 — Read Article
“Obscene books don’t just walk into a library by themselves. A person being paid by tax dollars purposefully selects them.”
With Roles as Civic Hubs, Libraries Turn Over a New Page
Arvelisse Bonilla Ramos, October 14, 2025 — Read Article
Cities now use public libraries as engines of downtown redevelopment and cultural programming.
🏛️ Redefining “Parent” Through Law
AB 495 Is Now Law & It’s a Blueprint for Expanding State Power Over Families
Conservative Ladies of America, October 13, 2025 — Read Article
When government redefines parental rights to include state-approved caregivers, the term stops meaning what most parents think it means.
⚖️ The Courts Enter the Fight
SCOTUS Denies Parental Rights Case—But the Fight Is Far From Over
Conservative Ladies of America, Oct 15, 2025 — Read Article
Three justices have now gone on record: parental rights are under threat, and the Court must act.
🎉 Victory for Biological Reality and Parental Rights: Federal Court Strikes Down Biden’s Gender Mandates
Conservative Ladies of America, Oct 23, 2025 — Read Article
The court ruled that the Biden Administration’s attempt to redefine “sex discrimination” under the ACA was unlawful.
🎯 Strategic Takeaway
The state is not merely educating.
It is re-socializing.
The goal is not academic achievement.
The goal is identity realignment and authority transfer.
When a government claims the power to:
Withhold information from parents
Override parental judgment
Redefine “mother” and “father” in law
It is not providing services.
It is asserting custody.
The battleground is not in Washington, D.C.
It is:
Your school district
Your library board
Your county ballot
Your signature table
The movement that shows up locally wins.
VOTE IN YOUR LOCAL ELECTIONS!
👉 Next in the Series:
Part 3 — Timber, Land, Energy & Border Power:
Who Controls Resources Controls the Future
Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.
