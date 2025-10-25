This article is Part 2 of a 4-part series examining how political power structures shape culture, land use, institutions, and daily life. If you’d like to receive the remaining parts automatically, tap Subscribe.

The most consequential fight in America is not happening in Congress, on cable news, or in presidential debates.

It is happening in schools, libraries, and education law.

Because the side that shapes:

What children are taught

What children are not allowed to tell parents

And who is legally recognized as a “parent”

controls the next generation.

The question is no longer whether the state will educate your children.

The question is whether the state will define them.

📝 The Signature Wars — Citizens Meet Political Force

Group collecting signatures asking for Washington law to be better enforced

Natalie Fahmy, October 12, 2025 — Read Article

“The violence this year is about ten times what it was in a previous year,” Founder of Let’s Go Washington Brian Heywood said.

Threats target ‘Let’s Go WA’ signature gatherers, leading to multiple arrests

Simone Carter, September 30, 2025 — Read Article

“Why would you need security at an event where you’re trying to get a law passed?” he said. “It just sort of blows my mind.”

🗳️ The Initiatives That Restore Parental Rights

LGW’25 Two New Initiatives

Let’s Go Washington — Accessed October 19, 2025 — Read Article

IL26-001: Restores parental notification and transparency.

“We don’t co-parent with the government.”

IL26-638: Protects fairness in girls’ sports.

“We’re too young to vote, but old enough to use our voice.”

📉 Academic Decline by Design

K12 performance in Washington State continues to slide

Rep. Baumgartner, October 12, 2025 — Read Article

While Washington declines, Mississippi has made HUGE gains among disadvantaged students — proving failure is not inevitable. It is policy.

Report Card for Washington: Education

Vicki Murray, February 13, 2025 — Read Article

“Today, nearly half (49%) of Washington public school employees are not certified classroom teachers.”

📚 Libraries Are Not Neutral — They Are Frontline Territory

Wisconsin parents aggressively shake up town government over obscene children’s library books

MassResistance, October 13, 2025 — Read Article

“Obscene books don’t just walk into a library by themselves. A person being paid by tax dollars purposefully selects them.”

With Roles as Civic Hubs, Libraries Turn Over a New Page

Arvelisse Bonilla Ramos, October 14, 2025 — Read Article

Cities now use public libraries as engines of downtown redevelopment and cultural programming.

🏛️ Redefining “Parent” Through Law

AB 495 Is Now Law & It’s a Blueprint for Expanding State Power Over Families

Conservative Ladies of America, October 13, 2025 — Read Article

When government redefines parental rights to include state-approved caregivers, the term stops meaning what most parents think it means.

⚖️ The Courts Enter the Fight

SCOTUS Denies Parental Rights Case—But the Fight Is Far From Over

Conservative Ladies of America, Oct 15, 2025 — Read Article

Three justices have now gone on record: parental rights are under threat, and the Court must act.

🎉 Victory for Biological Reality and Parental Rights: Federal Court Strikes Down Biden’s Gender Mandates

Conservative Ladies of America, Oct 23, 2025 — Read Article

The court ruled that the Biden Administration’s attempt to redefine “sex discrimination” under the ACA was unlawful.

🎯 Strategic Takeaway

The state is not merely educating.

It is re-socializing.

The goal is not academic achievement.

The goal is identity realignment and authority transfer.

When a government claims the power to:

Withhold information from parents

Override parental judgment

Redefine “mother” and “father” in law

It is not providing services.

It is asserting custody.

The battleground is not in Washington, D.C.

It is:

Your school district

Your library board

Your county ballot

Your signature table

The movement that shows up locally wins.

VOTE IN YOUR LOCAL ELECTIONS!

Leave a comment

👉 Next in the Series:

Part 3 — Timber, Land, Energy & Border Power:

Who Controls Resources Controls the Future

Share

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

Dangerous Rhetoric is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar