This week’s Roundup tracks the growing collision between ideology and consequence — from Washington’s failing schools and chaotic public safety laws to crumbling infrastructure and moral confusion in the culture. As government overreach meets institutional decay, citizens and communities are pushing back: demanding accountability, restoring moral clarity, and reclaiming truth from the narratives that once silenced it.

⚖️ Law & Order, Chaos & Consequences

The cracks in Washington’s justice system are widening — from lenient laws to ideological riots, the price of permissive governance is coming due.

The left’s deep-rooted violence is what insurrection really looks like — Glenn H. Reynolds, Oct. 6, 2025 — Read Article

Democrats are forever telling conservatives their “rhetoric” could lead to violence. Apparently they meant violence from Democrats. But though the triggermen and -women are usually disturbed individuals caught up in the general climate of hysteria that Democrats have deliberately created, there’s more to this than irresponsible rhetoric captivating the unhinged. As Miller noted, a whole infrastructure of funding, messaging and legal defense is supporting this sort of thing.

The Marxist Connections to the June 11 Riot at Spokane ICE Facility — Lynn Finney, Sept. 28, 2025 — Read Article

After watching the videos, of the June 11, 2025 protest, at Riverfront Park, in downtown Spokane, said participants then marching to the ICE facility, it became apparent to me that the female leading that protest was a trained agitator. Those videos can be viewed on the OntheBall509 webpage. As such, I went looking to find out who that female is, what organization she represents. That organization is a Marxist revolutionary group called PSL, or the Party for Socialism and Liberation. They were also involved in the LA riots that resulted in President Trump sending in the National Guard.

Threats target ‘Let’s Go WA’ signature gatherers, leading to multiple arrests, Simone Carter, October 4, 2025, https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/threats-target-let-s-go-wa-signature-gatherers-leading-to-multiple-arrests/ar-AA1NANV1

Signature gatherers for two new Washington state initiatives have faced harassment and threats in recent days, a prominent conservative political group reports - culminating in multiple arrests. Let’s Go Washington (LGW) is collecting signatures for a pair of initiatives to the Legislature: one focusing on parental rights in education and another barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports. Let’s Go Washington has criticized Democratic officials, arguing that the majority party has “no interest in protecting the lives of people who disagree with their politics.” The group called on Gov. Bob Ferguson, Attorney General Nick Brown and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to stop the harassment and to punish lawbreakers.

Promises broken, victims forgotten: Washington state’s public safety crisis — Rep. Jenny Graham, Sept. 28, 2025 — Read Article

In 2025, the majority party advanced bills that weakened accountability and compromised public safety. One new law doubled the size of the Clemency and Pardons Board, allowing more convicted criminals to seek early release. Other measures – aimed to reopen and reduce long sentences, lower sentences for serious crimes committed by offenders under age 21, and eliminate sentencing enhancements for drug crimes near schools, gang recruitment of minors, and firearms offenses – did not advance this year. Still, they’ll almost certainly be back in 2026. These aren’t isolated proposals. They are part of a broader pattern of the Washington Way– prioritizing offenders while leaving victims behind.

💊 Drugs, Homelessness & Policy Failures

When compassion turns into complicity: lawmakers confront the fallout of failed “harm reduction” policies and a deepening addiction crisis.

WATCH: Drug crisis advisory committee gets update on involuntary treatment outcomes — Carleen Johnson, Oct. 6, 2025 — Read Article

Some newer SURSAC members, including several lawmakers, have pushed back on the harm reduction model. They argue that as the drug crisis worsens, the controversial “safe supply” recommendation is wrong, and that it’s worsening the Evergreen State’s drug addiction problem. “I mean, you can drive downtown in South Wenatchee, and you see this amazingly grotesque center of homeless individuals that are driven mostly by drug addiction, and I don’t care what you call it, it’s drug addiction,” [Rep.] Burnett said. “These drugs are uber dangerous. Nobody wants to see forced ITA, but my goodness, what’s the alternative? To watch them die and to take other people down with them? As state representatives, we’re going to go out and find ways that make better policy so we can actually make our communities safer and freer of dangerous drugs and save lives.”

“Safer Supply” policy is another failed harm reduction drug strategy, Ginny Burton, July 18, 2025, https://www.changewashington.org/safer-supply-policy-is-another-failed-harm-reduction-drug-strategy/

Many in the recovery community are critical of these programs since administrators rarely encourage REAL abstinence treatment – the most effective strategy for helping people get off drugs and become self-sufficient. Harm reduction policies grew out of the 1980s AIDS epidemic when needle exchanges were created to stop the spread of the disease among drug users. The controversial policy has since expanded to include distribution of free drug paraphernalia and safe-injection sites. Yet, due to skyrocketing overdose deaths, even some of the most ardent progressive leaders are attacking the strategy. San Francisco Mayor London Breed recently criticized the strategy, staying, “Harm reduction from my perspective is not reducing the harm.”

💰 Economics & Governance

Tax-and-spend politics are backfiring in Olympia — rushed policy, rising costs, and hard lessons about debt and incentives.

Hastily passed tax will haunt WA lawmakers — The Seattle Times Editorial Board, Sept. 30, 2025 — Read Article

Nine days — that’s how long Democratic lawmakers in Olympia took to pass a sweeping expansion of sales taxes, estimated to impact more than 90,000 businesses in Washington. Hurrying to approve a multipronged tax on many services was a reckless way to craft foundational economic policy.

The tax, expected to raise almost $2.7 billion over the next four years, takes effect Wednesday.

Already, fallout from its rushed passage has caused widespread confusion among the companies expected to pay it and has generated a challenge in court over whether it’s legal.

Tomorrow’s Taxes — Connor Boyack, Sept. 29, 2025 — Read Article

Debt is just tomorrow’s taxes, disguised for today’s convenience.

Boomerang Effect — Matt Ridley, Sept. 27, 2025 — Read Article

Lament the rise of an opinion or policy without noticing how your preferred policies helped cause it.



Vaccination rates down — because you wrecked the reputation of vaccines during the pandemic by over claiming.



Anti-immigrant feeling leading to difficulties for legal immigrants — because you welcomed millions of illegal immigrants and prevented them being deported.



Prosecution of political opponents — because you did it too…

🎓 Education & Accountability

A decade of one-party control has left Washington’s students behind. The data are undeniable — and even the Seattle Times can’t ignore it.

Dismal math scores in WA should have been an emergency years ago — The Seattle Times Editorial Board, Sept. 29, 2025 — Read Article

Traditionally, the superintendent of public instruction has been an administrator, responsible for collecting data and doling out dollars — not an education visionary. That needs to change.

Alarm bells have been ringing since students returned to in-person instruction after the pandemic, when their test scores demonstrated the effects of being out of a classroom for 18 months.

Even now, back in school for three years, nearly a third of all students in Washington can’t demonstrate a basic grasp of grade-level skills in math. Among low-income students, that number rises to 45%. And it bears repeating: Half of all students in Washington qualify as low-income.

Chris Reykdal, in his ninth year leading the Office of Public Instruction, seems finally to recognize the urgency, though his response is way too little, much too late.

Comparing 2013 to 2024 — Lee, Oct. 9, 2025 — Read Article

Grade 4 math: 10th - > 27th

Grade 4 reading: 15th -> 18th

Grade 8 math: 7th -> 25th

Grade 8 reading: 8th -> 18th

The Seattle Times Editorial Board is having buyers remorse after (stupidly) endorsing OSPI Chris Reykdal — Future 42, Oct. 8, 2025 — Read Article

“Dismal math scores in WA should have been an emergency years ago”

🧠 Ideology, Gender & Debate

From the courts to the classroom, the moral boundaries around childhood and identity are being redrawn — and not everyone is staying silent.

What Happens When You “Pause” Your Child’s Puberty? The answer is even more devastating than you’d think — The Vigilant Fox, Sept. 25, 2025 — Read Article

Puberty blockers are among the most dangerous drugs in all of medicine.

They’re marketed as a “pause button,” but in reality, it’s like hitting delete on a child’s natural development.

The not-so-rare side effects include 10% bone loss in just 6 months, infertility, IQ drops of 7–8 points, and even death.

If someone you love is on this path, read this before it’s too late. Especially if they’re taking Lupron.

Scenes From The Transsexual Madness Rollback — Lawrence Person, Oct. 2, 2025 — Read Article

We previously covered Foote v. Ludlow here. When liberals religiously chant “Protect Trans Children!”, what they actually mean is “Social justice teachers have the right to secretly turn your children gay or trans and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Every parent in America should be furious at that idea, and if the Supreme Court takes the case, I think it’s a near certainty they rule for parents rather than groomers.

Local Community Debate – (WA - State) Should minors be allowed to undergo medical transition — Braver Angels, accessed Oct. 10, 2025 — Read Article

Resolved: Minors (under 18) should be allowed to undergo medical modifications to match their self-declared gender identity. Community Debate on Friday October 17 on Zoom.

🕊 Faith & Culture

As cultural institutions label belief as “extremism,” Christians are reminded that truth and love often stand in defiance of the world’s approval.

Love: What Separates Christians in Politics — Ren Porch, Oct. 8, 2025 — Read Article

“Christians, we are commanded to love, but love does not always mean empathy by the world’s standards. Biblical love is rooted in truth, and Jesus is a clear example of this love. True Christian love may manifest as correction, accountability, or drawing boundaries, always with a heart of humility and a desire for redemption, rather than condemnation. Even when Jesus unwaveringly addresses sin, He never did so with a hand of shame. Through His unwavering grace, He extended a hand of forgiveness, transforming lives for eternity.”

ADL Marks “Christian Identity” as “extremism” — Eric Daugherty, Sept. 28, 2025 — Read Article

🚨 JUST IN: The ADL is being SLAMMED for marking “Christian Identity” as “extremism, hate or terrorism.”

ELON MUSK: “The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is a hate group.”

🌎 Environment & Infrastructure

Behind the headlines of “green” progress, Washington’s own environmental agencies are failing to meet basic standards of accountability.

Seattle and King County fined $87,500 for sewer violations; major fixes ahead — Spencer Pauley, Oct. 3, 2025 — Read Article

Seattle and King County have been penalized a combined $87,500 by the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for breaching the terms of their water quality permits and federal consent decree violations pertaining to sewer issues. Public utilities for the two jurisdictions say the issues will be addressed as more projects are completed.

The infractions took place throughout 2024. Seattle accrued a $35,000 fine for multiple sanitary sewer overflow events, and King County is facing a $52,500 penalty for issues at its wet weather treatment stations and other compliance shortcomings.

🔧 Innovation & Independence

While institutions stumble, innovators are charting a new path — open-source, local, and built on self-reliance rather than government rescue.

Open Source Blueprints for Civilization. Build Yourself — Open Source Ecology, accessed Oct. 3, 2025 — Read Article

We’re developing open source industrial machines that can be made at a fraction of commercial costs, and sharing our designs online for free.

Closing

The stories gathered here share a common thread — the return of consequence. Whether in law, education, economics, or faith, failed ideas are meeting reality, and the public is no longer buying what the establishment is selling. Washington’s future depends on whether its citizens can harness this reckoning into reform — not by waiting for elites to fix what they broke, but by rebuilding from the ground up, open-source and unafraid.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own.

