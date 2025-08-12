This week’s roundup spans faith, environmental battles, legal shakeups, state politics, and the fight over election integrity. From Senator Rubio’s warning about the resilience of Christianity under persecution, to Washington’s spending spiral and voter roll controversies, the stories highlight the clash between entrenched power and those pushing for accountability.

Whether it’s defending constitutional rights, challenging false climate narratives, or exposing political overreach, the stakes for freedom remain high.

✝️ Culture & Faith

Rubio on Faith in a Changing World: Christianity Is Strongest When It’s Persecuted — Sarah Anderson, August 8, 2025 — Read Article

It’s been true from the beginning of Christianity. It’s been – Christianity has been mocked. Christianity has been attacked from its very inception. In fact, the church has traditionally been at its strongest when it’s the persecuted church.

🌲 Environment & Energy

Readers respond: Oregon needs affordable energy, regional collaboration — Clark Mather and Kyle Roadman, July 13, 2025 — Read Article

Salmon and steelhead returns are growing. Recent counts show populations are three times higher than when federal dams on the Columbia River were first built.

Ringside: The Case for Carbon Sequestration via Forestry and Mass Timber — Edward Ring, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

We can harvest more lumber while saving our forests

Riverside Forest Products plans to open Forks sawmill — Allora Walls, August 6, 2025 — Read Article

The company plans to start with one shift and 30 to 40 employees with future plans to operate two shifts and employ up to 60 people.

False Stories in the New York Times and the Seattle Times on Western Washington Megafires — Cliff Mass Weather Blog, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

The answer is no, which alone should make one doubt the NY Times claims.

South Carolina Judge tosses climate lawsuit another in a string of losses for enviro-activists — Kevin Killough, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

In his decision, Judge Roger M. Young didn’t consider the veracity of the claims about climate change, because as a procedural matter, he disputed whether state courts were an appropriate venue for the issues being raised.

TRUMP TAKES ON THE DEEP STATE AT THE EPA — Rod D. Martin, August 10, 2025 — Read Article

Half of the EPA’s 16,000 employees belong to a union that’s spent years fighting Trump’s agenda. Now their contracts are GONE — and their grip on the agency is breaking.

CARB's Clean Trucks Initiative Snared in Legal Limbo - TT — Steve Gordan, August 11, 2025 — Read Article

The battle continues... @RepBaumgartner featured in this article prominently!

⚖️ Law & Justice

Pete Serrano, Pasco Mayor and former AG candidate chosen as Eastern Washington’s U.S. Attorney — Bill Bruch, August 8, 2025 — Read Article

Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano, who last year ran as the Republican candidate for state attorney general, has been tapped by President Trump as the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Virginia Sheriff: If Bad Guys Are Carrying Guns for Free, Why Should Good Guys Have to Pay? — John Petrolino, August 11, 2025 — Read Article

“Why should law-abiding citizens be forced to pay a fee to exercise a constitutional right when criminals carry for free?”

🏛️ Washington State

Washington Coalition for Open Government: House keeps pushing to take the people’s power — Colette Weeks, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

Our state Legislature’s march toward secrecy is speeding up, despite lawsuits, massive public outcry and even a ruling that was largely against them from the state Supreme Court.

Rantz: Seattle’s primary results prove we’ve learned absolutely nothing about the Radical Left — Jason Rantz, August 6, 2025 — Read Article

Seattle was brought to its knees just a few years ago by the exact kinds of policies these candidates proudly embrace.

The Center Square Exposes Unsustainable Surge in Washington State Spending — Future 42, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

Washington is barreling toward a fiscal cliff—and legislative leaders are flooring the gas.

Washington’s Housing Trust Fund explained — Laurel Demkovich, April 8, 2024 — Read Article

Lawmakers approved legislation creating the trust fund in 1986, envisioning it as a “continuously renewable resource” to help low and very low-income people meet their basic housing needs.

Seattle Property Owner faces fines — Future 42, August 11, 2025

Seattle fines building owner for drug camp.

Rep. Josh Penner: Seattle’s broken ‘shield’ tax plan will hit you next, no matter where you live — Rep. Josh Penner, August 11, 2025 — Read Article

Policy decisions made in Seattle often ripple outward—to Olympia, to neighboring cities, and eventually into the budgets of everyday Washington families.

WATCH: Many factors contributing to huge hike in homeowners' insurance premiums — Carleen Johnson, August 11, 2025 — Read Article

The sticker shock notices many homeowners are receiving are not the result of rate changes approved earlier this year.

🗳️ Voting & Elections

Poll: Washington voters are ‘pretty pessimistic’ about the future — Laurel Demkovich, August 4, 2025 — Read Article

The mood of Washington voters is gloomy.

One in 7 Washington State voters are illegal under Federal law But it might be worse than this — Glen Morgan, August 7, 2025 — Read Article

It appears that 14% or more of Washington State's voter rolls are not compliant with Federal law.

Spokane County voters approve all four tax measures with just 19% turnout — Tim Clouser, August 6, 2025 — Read Article

Only 19.1% of registered voters in the area turned in their August ballot, the lowest rate in over a decade.

As these stories show, the fight for truth and accountability plays out on many fronts — from pulpits to courtrooms, forests to city halls, and ballot boxes across the state. Staying informed isn’t just an option; it’s a civic duty. Until our next edition of The Roundup, keep your eyes open, your voice strong, and your convictions sharper than ever.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

Coming August 13 in Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥:

When “voluntary” turns mandatory, property rights disappear. These rules would let the state restrict land use without testing the water on your property, without showing that your land use caused contamination and without proving anyone was harmed. All they need is the possibility of harm, and suddenly, your rights are gone.

