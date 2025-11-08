Olympia’s policy machine is in high gear. From housing scandals to spending priorities, taxes, and transportation fights, lawmakers are rewriting the rules that shape how Washington lives, works, and drives. Here’s your look inside the state’s shifting power landscape.

💰 Budget Battles & Spending Priorities

Opinion: Tax hikes won’t fix a spending problem — Todd Myers, Oct 28 2025 — Read Article

“One thing that stands out is how the legislature too often funded political priorities instead of essential services. …the 2025-27 budget dramatically increased spending on salaries and compensation, while cutting funding for many critical programs.”

$250M housing scandal? Senate Republican leader Braun demands probe, calls fund a private bank — Jasneet Gill, Oct 28 2025 — Read Article

“The investigation suggests that individuals connected to the program treated taxpayer dollars like personal slush funds… Braun condemned the scandal as a predictable consequence of government-sanctioned racial favoritism.”

🏛️ Social Programs & Entitlements

WA State seeks solutions to mitigate HR1’s financial strain on Medicaid, SNAP programs — Natalie Fahmy, Oct 25 2025 — Read Article

“Under HR1… cuts to the tune of $1 trillion in federal spending will be made to Medicaid over ten years… Ensuring eligible residents receive SNAP benefits … will more-so become the responsibility of states…”

💸 Tax & Economic Policy

Washington state Democrats look at imposing income tax on higher earners — Jerry Cornfield, Oct 30 2025 — Read Article

“The idea is brewing ahead of the 2026 legislative session. It would target those making above $1 million. The state is one of nine that does not tax wages.”

🏙️ Local Governance & Public Safety

Spokane council sets aside ideological divide to replace unenforceable camping ban — Tim Clouser, Oct 28 2025 — Read Article

“The progressives and conservatives settled on an ordinance that gives officers discretion to enforce as they see fit while still emphasizing service referrals… ‘Absolutely,’ Scott reaffirmed.”

🗳️ Elections & Representation

Tuesday is election day. Here’s a look at the most important race in next year’s election in Washington state — Orion Donovan Smith, Nov 4 2025 — Read Article

“In one of the nation’s increasingly rare ‘swing’ districts, both parties are gearing up to pour resources into the race headlined by Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican John Braun…”

🚗 Transportation & Infrastructure

OPINION — Rep. Andrew Barkis: WA residents deserve more from their transportation system — Rep. Andrew Barkis, Nov 5 2025 — Read Article

“At a time when our state needs to focus on maintaining roads and bridges, we are instead funneling billions into transit and electrification programs that serve relatively few people. … The Legislature must reset our state’s transportation spending priorities.”

Who’s in Control?

From budgets and benefits to ballots and bridges, Washington’s policy fights reveal a common theme: control. Whether it’s over spending priorities or who defines “progress,” Olympia’s next session will test how far government can reach—and how loudly taxpayers push back.



Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own.

