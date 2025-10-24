The Roundup: When Compassion Becomes a Business Model
October 24 Edition: Cities are collapsing. Why?
Part 1 — The Homeless Industrial Complex: When Compassion Becomes a Business Model
Cities are not collapsing because of mismanagement, incompetence, or lack of funding. They are collapsing because a vast network of nonprofits, activist organizations, consultants, and government agencies profit from collapse continuing.
This is the Homeless Industrial Complex — and its business model requires:
Addicted people remaining addicted
Homeless individuals remaining unsheltered
Neighborhoods remaining unsafe
Law enforcement remaining powerless
Citizens remaining demoralized
The result is not compassion.
It is slow-motion mass death.
And the tragedy is not only visible — it is funded.
💉 Death as Policy
Dying In The Homeless Industrial Complex
Paul Glumaz, October 10, 2025 — Read Article
Billions in taxpayer dollars fund ‘housing first’ facilities that warehouse the homeless in drug-infested death camps. These nonprofits masquerade as compassionate while enabling addiction, crime, and cartel activity—the backbone of urban decay.
🏚️ The Network Behind the Network
‘Homeless Industrial Complex’ under fire for alleged ties to Antifa networks
Ari Hoffman, October 10, 2025 — Read Article
The 176-page report, titled “Infiltrated,” alleges that left-wing movements are leveraging established nonprofit structures and grant channels to push political and social agendas that include defunding police, promoting disruptive protest tactics, and destabilizing confidence in civic institutions.
Infiltrated. The Ideological capture of the Homeless Industrial Complex
Ken Braun, Ryan Mauro, and Robert Stilson — Accessed October 14, 2025 — Read Article
The crisis of homelessness is not merely a failure of public policy or social services.
It is the visible expression of a deeper ideological capture that has redefined the terms of debate, reshaped the flow of billions of taxpayer dollars, and subordinated the most vulnerable citizens to the ambitions of activist organizations.
🧟 The “Drug Zombie” Economy
To the NGOs funded by the Benioff tax, the drug dealers are a feature, not a bug
Elon Musk, October 12, 2025 — Read Article
The NGOs get paid close to a million dollars for each drug zombie they “manage”. Their incentive is therefore massive to keep the narcotics dealers operating, otherwise their herd of drug zombies will leave.
Taxpayer funded suicide kits
Jim Walsh, October 12, 2025 — Read Article
Portland harm reduction still life I stumbled over today while trying to deliver gifts to people.
🧟♂️ The Cleanup That Proved the Truth
Zombie Town
Andrew Côté, October 11, 2025 — Read Article
San Francisco has been killing the homeless en masse with permissive empathy…
The biggest insult of all, however, was when the city was completely cleaned up in a matter of days — for what?
The communist Chinese delegation.
Proving once and for all — the problem is totally fixable with a surge in police presence.
🎯 Strategic Takeaway
This is not incompetence.
This is incentive architecture.
If you reward addiction, death, and disorder — you will get more addiction, more death, and more disorder.
Cities are being managed into collapse because collapse is lucrative.
The first step is to name the system.
The second is to defund it.
The third is to rebuild parallel institutions that serve human dignity, recovery, and real community.
This is not a humanitarian crisis.
This is a governance model.
👉 Next in the Series:
Part 2 — Schools, Parental Rights & Cultural Capture:
How the Classroom Became the Battlefield
Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.
better than B-24s bombing Berlin or B-29s bombing Tokyo
Looking fwd to reading those links, and seeing future installments.
Right now I would like to remind your readers that it is possible even to order market research reports and intelligence on how best to avail oneself of the money to be made in the Homeless Industrial Complex.
Just one example focusing solely on the shelter building aspect of the industry:
https://www.kentleyinsights.com/homeless-and-temporary-shelters-industry-market-research-report/
> The Homeless and Temporary Shelters segment has sustained steady 6.2% annual growth over the past three years, expanding to $9.8 billion in 2024. Market conditions reflect increasing homelessness in many urban centers, evolution toward low-barrier entry models, and development of coordinated assessment systems connecting clients to appropriate resources. Key growth drivers include housing affordability crises in major cities, mental health and substance abuse challenges affecting housing stability, and economic vulnerability creating housing insecurity. The industry benefits from dedicated public funding, philanthropic support, and essential emergency service positioning. Growth continues through trauma-informed program development, housing navigation service integration, and rapid re-housing model implementation addressing immediate safety needs while developing pathways toward stable housing through coordinated service delivery systems beyond basic emergency shelter.