From classrooms to clinics, this week’s roundup tracks the same fault line: trust. Parents are fighting for transparency in schools, patients for autonomy in medicine, and citizens for accountability in policy.

We highlight practical fixes—clearer discipline rules, true informed consent, and honest public-health guidance—alongside local environment updates and the broader cultural battles shaping how power is used (and misused) in 2025.

🏫 Schools, Teachers & Trust

When trusted adults break trust — Sue Lani Madsen, August 27, 2025 — Read Article

Mercer Island School District is credibly accused of leaving hundreds of students exposed to a predatory teacher by hiding the situation from parents for almost ten years.

Can teachers pass this test? — Southwest Washington Education, Sept 3, 2025 — Read Article

The test covers core areas such as basic civics, reading comprehension, and recent Supreme Court decisions that uphold parental rights, constitutional freedoms, and the proper role of education in a free society. These are essential topics that every teacher should understand if they are to serve students with honesty and respect for our nation’s principles.

WA teachers plead for more support in dealing with out-of-control students — Carleen Johnson, September 4, 2025 — Read Article

The newly implemented rules are intended to provide more clarity for school staff and according to OSPI were made in response to feedback from educators.

Teachers now have clearer guidelines for removing a student who is repeatedly disruptive or a threat to themselves or others.



However, two teachers from the Eastmont School District in East Wenatchee charged with dealing with students with serious behavior challenges told The Center Square that without support from administrators in their building, OSPI rule changes are irrelevant.

Seattle Public Schools LGBTQ+ curriculum and 'opt out' policy draws attention from parents — Jackie Kent, September 6, 2025 — Read Article

A Seattle Public Schools (SPS) policy about teaching students an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum is gaining attention from local families and making national headlines Friday.

The policy in Washington's largest school district has been thrust into the spotlight as parents have learned they cannot opt their children out of certain lessons, and the Seattle school district says it's simply following state law.



The SPS website states the inclusive instruction can happen with no prior notice to Seattle families at any grade.

🩺 Medicine, Ethics & Public Health

🛑 DOJ Backs Bill to End Gender-Based Medical Mutilation of Minors — Conservative Ladies of America, Sept 04, 2025 — Read Article

The Victims of Gender Mutilation Act would:



❌ Prohibit medical gender transition procedures for anyone under 18.

⚖️ Allow families to sue providers who performed these procedures on minors.

🚫 Bar the use of federal funds for these interventions



This legislation affirms what so many parents already know: children deserve protection, not experimentation. And it sends a clear message to the medical establishment…accountability is coming.



Attorney General Pam Bondi said it best:

“Far too many families have been devastated by mutilative medical procedures that fly in the face of basic biology.”

Needle Phobia and Early Childhood Trauma — Robert W Malone MD MS, Sept 04, 2025 — Read Article

(Editor’s Note: while the section about needle phobia is very interesting, I want to bring to your attention the Six Principles of Medical Ethics, which were largely ignored by many “experts” during the COVID crisis.)

Six Principles of Medical Ethics

Beneficance. Physicians must act in the best interests of the patient. Singular. One specific patient. Not in the best interests of society. Not to advance the greatest good for the greatest number. The patient in front of them at that specific point in time.



Non-Malfeasance. In short, do no harm. This does not mean you can do some harm to some patients for the good of the many.



Autonomy. The PATIENT has the right to choose whether to accept a medical procedure or intervention. Not Society, and certainly not some “Public health official” has the right to make a determination for a patient. THE PATIENT gets to choose. The physician and the “public health official” can provide honest truthful, unbiased information to the patient about risks and benefits, but THE PATIENT gets to decide on whether to accept the procedure.



That is called INFORMED CONSENT, and if you disagree with that then you have no right to be involved in any way with the medical enterprise. There is no special “vaccine exclusion” or “exemption” for this fundamental human right.



Justice. There should be no “tiered” or “special” medical care for some that is withheld from others. Treatment options should reflect the merit of the illness. No discrimination based on whether or not a patient has accepted or rejected some other medical procedure. Like withholding organ transplantation from those that refused a COVID genetic vaccine, for example.



Dignity. Both Physician (or other medical care provider) AND THE PATIENT have the right to be treated with dignity. As opposed to hostile arrogance, for example.



Truthfulness and Honesty: Patients deserve to know the whole truth about both illness and treatment to the best of the ability of the physician or medical care provider. No lies about mask or social distancing or lockdown effectiveness. No cover ups of adverse events. No lies about biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, lot variability, adulteration.

West Coast Health Alliance: West Coast states push back against ‘politicized’ CDC — Frank Sumrall, Sept. 3, 2025 — Read Article

Washington, Oregon, and California have launched a groundbreaking West Coast Health Alliance to counter what leaders call federal mismanagement of public health. The alliance aims to deliver science-driven vaccine guidance and restore public trust.



Governor Bob Ferguson announced that the move ensures residents get clear, consistent health information — free from political interference.

🚨 BREAKING: West Coast Alliance Formed—WA Issues Standing Order Within 24 Hours — Conservative Ladies of America, September 6, 2025 — Read Article

In just six months, Washington State has constructed a legal and operational framework that enables mass vaccination…and in some cases without parental consent, without local oversight, and without public debate. The pieces are already in place. The system is live. And most families have no idea.

🌲 Environment

Lightning activity in Kettle Crest area ignites new start — Megan Bush, September 6, 2025 — Read Article

The Snow Peak Fire started on Monday, September 1, 2025, during a lightning event in Northeast Washington that led to many wildfire starts in the region. Driven by hot, dry, and windy conditions, the fire has grown to 497 acres and is burning in heavy timber.



The fire is located in a remote area approximately 19 miles west of Kettle Falls, WA. The fire is burning in an inventoried roadless area with very difficult access by foot. Firefighters are engaged in strategic suppression tactics that align with risk assessment.

Colville Wins Major Environmental Case in Ninth Circuit — Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Sept. 3, 2025 — Read Article

Recently, Teck prevailed upon the federal trial court in the Eastern District of Washington to dismiss the Colville Tribes’ claim for the lost use of the river, including cultural use. The Tribes took an interlocutory appeal of the trial court’s dismissal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which today reversed the trial court’s dismissal of the tribal claims and remanded the case for trial on all claims. A trial date is not yet set, but is expected for 2026.

⚔️ Politics, Power & Culture

Why leftists are defending radical Muslims — Matt Van Swol, Sept 3, 2025 — Read Article

I have been struggling to comprehend why leftists are defending radical Muslims. They are essentially antithetical to everything the woke stand for and it made no sense at all. Then... it dawned on me 🧵



Then it dawned on me that two have literally nothing in common... other than a common enemy:



The enemy: Western Civilization.



I can think of no other explanation than that both sides will tolerate each other's inherent worldview contradictions to gain power and destroy the West.

Sean Swope: The neo-Confederate drift of blue states — Sean Swope, Sept 3, 2025 — Read Article

America fought a war to stop this once. Now, it’s happening again. Across the country, blue states such as California, New York, Washington and Illinois are openly defying federal law — acting as if they get to decide which laws count and which don’t.



This mindset is nothing new. It’s the same neo-Confederate thinking that nearly destroyed our Union 160 years ago, now dressed up in progressive clothes.



We’ve seen where this road leads. In the 1830s, South Carolina tried to block federal tariffs under the influence of John C. Calhoun. That defiance nearly led to armed conflict. A few decades later, the same belief in state power over federal authority fueled the Confederacy and brought on the Civil War. The result was clear: states cannot pick and choose. Federal law is supreme.



Yet, in 2025, blue states are trying to drag us back to that fight.

The Publisher Blinks: Why the Whitelash Study Was Pulled at the Last Minute — Suzannah Alexander, Sept 01, 2025 — Read Article

The Whitelash study was based on the premise that white people have so thoroughly succeeded in world history in part because they have built every institution and idea in such a way that white people always have an easier time getting through life. This is what they call white supremacy.



The only way people of color can succeed and get ahead is for white people to actively get out of the way, ignore their own needs, and provide for the needs of people of color. In this view, everyone considered white is racist and will protect this advantage with everything from overt racism to displaying negative emotions unless they are forcibly trained to see the advantage they have and become actively anti-racist.



In this worldview, white comfort is objectionable because if a white person is comfortable, they are not actively handicapping themselves in favor of black and brown people. White students are expected to “embrace discomfort,” holding back their own needs and desires, actively favoring those of black and brown people.



Hafen and Villescas saw “whitelash,” where white students expressed their hostility to this worldview, as the central barrier to white students choking back their own feelings and needs, prompting the professor’s efforts to ramp up their tension by putting students under more pressure. That’s what the pedagogy of discomfort is.



The Whitelash paper is not just a misstep in social work research—it is a warning flare. When universities abandon truth for ideology, they don’t just fail their students; they corrode public trust in scholarship itself. The fact that this study advanced so far before being stopped shows how deep the rot runs. But reality is an unforgiving teacher.

The Vigilante Archetype: Why Trump Resonates and Progressivism Plays the Villain — Jamie K. Wilson, September 08, 2025 — Read Article

Our myths celebrate the vigilante, the gunslinger, the masked superhero. He isn’t a lawbreaker for fun, nor an anarchist who delights in chaos. He’s the one who acts when the law fails, when authority is corrupt or cowardly, when no one else will or can. He is a man with a code — a personal compass strong enough to stand against the storm.



But “real American heroes” aren’t just found in novels or on the movie screen. They’re the soldier who lays down his life for his brothers in combat. They’re the firefighter — or pizza delivery guy — who storms a burning building to pull a child out. They’re the first responders, armed or otherwise, who run toward gunfire in an active shooter situation. They are ordinary men and women who do extraordinary things when others can’t or won’t. That’s why the archetype hits so hard — because it mirrors real courage we see on our streets and battlefields every day.



That’s the archetype that has shaped America’s storytelling from the frontier to Gotham City. And that’s the archetype Donald Trump slotted himself into — canny, deliberate, and effective. His critics may not like it, but myth is stronger than polling, and the American mind still thrills to the lone figure who says: “If the sheriff won’t do it, I will.”



Progressivism, by contrast, has come to represent the opposite: the sheriff who lets the bandits ride free, the bureaucrat who insists the town must submit to his rules, the institution that demands obedience instead of protecting the people. In the mythic structure Americans instinctively recognize, progressives have cast themselves as the system — and worse, as the villain the hero must fight.

💰Money, Guns & the Constitution

Thomas Paine’s Forgotten Paper Money Takedown — Michael Boldin, Sep 6, 2025 — Read Article

“Money is Money, and Paper is Paper. All the invention of man cannot make them otherwise.”

OMG! Gun Rights Absolutists Are Working to Tear Down the NFA! And They’re Making Progress! OMG! — Dan Zimmerman, September 6, 2025 — Read Article

The final version of the sweeping budget bill left intact the NFA’s registration requirements, which include some extra paperwork and fingerprint submission, but dropped the tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns to $0. The changes left machine gun restrictions untouched.



It was a remarkably swift reversal of key provisions of one of America’s bedrock gun laws. But instead of declaring victory, when Trump signed the budget bill into law on 4 July, the GOA immediately filed what it called a “big, beautiful lawsuit” seeking to overturn the NFA restrictions on suppressors and short-barreled long guns entirely.



Within a month, 15 Republican-led states had joined as plaintiffs. On 1 August, the Firearms Policy Coalition, another gun rights group, filed a similar lawsuit, joined by the NRA. What had seemed like an outlandish position only a few months earlier was suddenly becoming the conservative political consensus.

If there’s a theme, it’s this: institutions earn trust by telling the truth and serving the people in front of them. Keep showing up—at school boards, commission meetings, and in your communities—because vigilance plus neighbor-to-neighbor courage is how we turn headlines into course corrections.



See something useful here? Share it, and bring a friend to the next conversation.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own.

