Every society is built on physical infrastructure — land, water, timber, energy, minerals, transportation routes, and the ability to produce and sustain life.

Whoever controls the resources controls:

Jobs

Local economies

Food systems

Energy access

Community stability

In Washington State, these levers are no longer governed by local communities, but by centralized urban political power and activist-aligned bureaucracies.

The pattern is clear:

Restrict rural production → Create dependency → Concentrate power in Olympia and Seattle.

🌲 Timber Policy as Economic Extraction

Upthegrove: A class-traitor, ideological arsonist, and a reverse Robin Hood

Travis Couture, October 17, 2025 — Read Article

Dave Upthegrove is continuing the hollowing out of rural timber communities…

Kids graduating high school in Mason County will likely never see a job ad for carbon trading analyst…

We are the industry — we are the people who work the lands and the mills. You work for special interests trying to leave our district with NOTHING.

Washington state public lands chief seeks new revenue as timber policy faces scrutiny

Paul W. Taylor, October 13, 2025 — Read Article

Upthegrove paused timber harvests in older, “structurally complex forests”… to refresh inventory and gather input.

Legislation is being prepared to “diversify revenue” away from timber.

Translation: The state is pushing rural communities out of the resource economy.

🩺 WA Cares & the Battle Over Public Funds

WA Cares needs all the help it can get, including an assist from SJR 8201 on Nov. ballot

Elizabeth New (Hovde), October 7, 2025 — Read Article

The question before voters is purely financial: Keep WA Cares money locked in low-yield bonds, or allow diversified investment to grow the fund?

This is not about whether WA Cares is a good idea.

Those payroll taxes are already being taken.

The question is whether the state stewards the money responsibly or politically.

🌐 Border Diplomacy Without Seattle

Northeast Washington lawmakers initiate ‘border summit’ to build stronger ties with Canadian neighbors

Brendon Wold, October 16, 2025 — Read Article

It is believed to be the first time Washington state legislators have met directly at the border with Canadian MLAs…

Coordinated discussions included energy, trade, watershed management, and cross-border economies.

This is local sovereignty in action — bypassing Olympia’s chokehold.

🎣 Fisheries & the Silent War on Rural Recreation

Washington will close hatchery that produces thousands of steelhead

Emily Fitzgerald, October 20, 2025 — Read Article

Closing the Skamania Hatchery will reduce statewide steelhead production by 161,000 fish per year — disproportionately impacting southwest Washington anglers and local economies.

When the state crushes recreation, it crushes rural tourism, identity, and community culture.

🌞 Renewable Energy — But Only on Your Land

Proposal for 1,300-acre solar farm goes again to Washington governor for approval

Jerry Cornfield, October 21, 2025 — Read Article

Yakama Nation leaders continue to oppose the project, arguing cultural protections are still inadequate — even after a required $100,000 “cultural mitigation” grant to the tribe.

Rural land is being turned into energy extraction zones to power urban policy.

⚛️ A Different Future: Nuclear

Amazon bringing one of nation’s 1st new reactors to WA

Annette Cary, October 22, 2025 — Read Article

Construction planning is underway for Washington’s first modular nuclear reactor.

Worker training programs already beginning in the Tri-Cities.

This is the single largest positive economic development opportunity for Eastern WA in decades.

The fight will be over:

permitting timelines

environmental activism lawsuits

tribal consultation rights

and state-level regulatory drag

If local voices don’t organize now, Seattle will control the project built in your region.

🎯 Strategic Takeaway

This is not environmental stewardship.

This is a political-economic realignment of the state.

Resource-rich rural communities are being made permanently dependent on urban political power.

Land, water, forests, and energy are being:

regulated

restricted

or reclassified

until control no longer rests with local people.

The counter-strategy is already forming:

county-to-county alliances

legislative regional blocs

local-border diplomatic relationships

and economic self-determination

This is the movement to reclaim sovereignty.

👉 Next in the Series

Part 4 — Elections, Borders, Enforcement & National Stakes:

When Policy Becomes Power

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

