Story One: The Teachers Union Takes Voters to Court

Synopsis: Voters passed I-638 just last week. Why is the state teachers union already suing to stop it?

On Monday night, Nov. 9, a lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court to block I-638. That is the girls’ sports initiative.

The Seattle Times reports the plaintiffs are the Washington Education Association, which is the state teachers union. They are joined by a group called TransFamilies and several unnamed parents with kids in Seattle schools. The ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group are the lawyers. The defendant is the State of Washington.

They want a judge to stop I-638 before it takes effect Dec. 3. The ACLU says it will ask for emergency relief. The suit says the law breaks the state constitution’s protections for privacy, equal rights, and public education. It targets the rule that girl athletes must have a doctor verify their sex. Boys don’t face that rule.

“This new requirement is in direct conflict with the state’s paramount duty to educate our children without discrimination,” said WEA President Janie White.

Let’s Go Washington, which backed I-638, pushed back. Director Darren Littell said opponents are “willing to undermine democracy” to get their way. “We look forward to the attorney general defending the law,” he said.

That job falls to Attorney General Nick Brown’s office. A spokesperson said its role is to defend new laws “regardless of our personal views about the policy.” The office “will review litigation as it comes.”

The suit was filed the same night the Seattle School Board voted 7–0 to allow its own legal action, as we reported Tuesday. Voters passed I-638 with about 56%. Now a judge may decide if it starts on time.

From the Bookmarks:

Rip Wheeler: “So much for the vote of the people. The state teachers union just sued to stop the girls’ sports law Washington voters passed a week ago... So now AG Nick Brown’s office has to defend it.”

Rep. Jim Walsh: “The ACLU’s lawsuit challenging the initiative to protect girls’ sports is absurd and based on lies.”

Matt Calkins: “My old shop, the Seattle Times, actually published a piece claiming there’s ‘no serious scientific evidence’ trans women are better athletes than biological women. It’s another example of a paper that has abandoned journalistic integrity for activism.”

Jonathan Choe: “Even at the expense of REAL girls.”

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Story Two: Reykdal Steps Aside. What’s on His Report Card?

Synopsis: The state’s schools chief won’t run again in 2028. How have Washington students done on his watch?

On Monday, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced he won’t seek a fourth term in 2028. He said he believes in term limits. He was first elected in 2016. He may run for another state office, or a federal one, or leave elected office.

Gov. Bob Ferguson did not hold back. “Test scores for students are just really mediocre and Washington is not mediocre,” he said in a video, KXLY reports. “It’s really past due for a change.”

Now the numbers. On the national test, called NAEP, Washington fourth graders ranked 27th in math in 2024. In 2013, they ranked 10th, the Washington Policy Center found. Eighth-grade math fell from 7th to 24th. OSPI noted that fourth graders did gain in 2024. But Reykdal called eighth-grade math “a significant concern.”

On state tests, OSPI says scores held steady last spring. By OSPI’s own charts, about one in three students was below grade level in math. About one in four was below grade level in reading.

Money is the other fight. Three big districts, Lake Washington, Tacoma, and Yakima, are preparing to sue the state for underfunding schools, the Washington State Standard reports. They serve more than 74,000 students. They say local levies are paying for basics the state should cover. OSPI supports them. It says districts spend $800 million a year of local and federal money to fill the gap.

Reykdal has two years left. The race to replace him starts now.

From the Bookmarks:

Todd Myers: “Since @waOSPI Reykdal took office, student rankings declined in 3 of 4 NAEP tests - including failing from 8th to 27th nationally for 4th grade math. ‘Consistent grade level knowledge’ in math, reading & science all declined using OSPI metrics.”

Beth Dutton: “Chris Reykdal won’t seek a fourth term as state superintendent... And on his watch, you no longer have to pass the state test to graduate. Now he says he might run for another statewide office. Or federal.”

Rep. Jim Walsh: “NOBODY likes Chris Reykdal. The current governor throws shade at the current State School Superintendent for their shared fault about poor K-12 public school performance in our state.”

S.A. Dupres: “Three large Washington school districts are preparing to sue the state, alleging it is once again failing to fully fund basic education.”

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Story Three: Paying More to Keep the Lights On and the Tank Full

Synopsis: Puget Sound Energy says its power costs have nearly tripled. Who pays for it?

PSE says what it spends to buy and make power has grown from about $750 million a year to about $2 billion in seven or eight years. PSE executive Matt Steuerwalt said so in an interview with The Center Square. He pointed to less hydropower and to state rules that make utilities buy new power fast. He said PSE still faces big challenges meeting the state’s 2030 clean-power target. He asked lawmakers for more flexibility.

That target comes from the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA. The Utilities and Transportation Commission explains it. Coal had to go by 2025. Power must be “greenhouse gas neutral” by 2030. Under state law, at least 80% must come from clean sources then. By 2045, it must be 100%.

Customers feel it. PSE has asked regulators for a 15.15% electric increase and a 14.16% gas increase in 2027, with more in 2028 and 2029, the UTC says. Attorney General Nick Brown is fighting the request. His office says PSE’s electric rates nearly doubled from 2020 to 2025.

The pump is no better. Today AAA puts Washington regular at about $4.94 a gallon. The national average is about $3.94. That is a dollar more here. Diesel is about $7.11. Prices were a bit higher on Sunday, when Washington Needs 2 Compete posted $1.09 above the nation and diesel over $7.29.

Regulators decide on PSE’s rates early next year. Lawmakers return in January. Watch whether they touch CETA.

From the Bookmarks:

Kevin Wallace on LinkedIn: “Thank you Puget Sound Energy for shooting straighter with the public and the legislature... they appear to be getting closer to the inevitable admission that it is not possible for PSE to meet CETA’s goal of 80% clean energy by 2030 or 100% by 2045. The Legislature needs to act next year to protect PSE’s ratepayers from the unsustainable increases in electricity and natural gas rates.”

Washington Needs 2 Compete on LinkedIn: “Washington state gas prices are $1.09 above the national average, making us one of the most expensive states in the country to fill up a tank... Diesel prices in Washington have surged past $7.29 a gallon, drastically driving up operating costs for our agricultural sector and trucking industries.”

Sue Lani Madsen: “My lack of respect for the climate lobby rests on the same observations. Actions speak louder than climate conferences shouting ‘existential threat!’”

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