Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Lawson's avatar
Greg Lawson
4h

Why would anyone send their children to public schools? We gave up one income in order to homeschool all five of our children. We made that decision in the 1980s and don’t regret it. We could see the public schools deteriorating back then.

Reply
Share
Greg Lawson's avatar
Greg Lawson
4h

Female athletes cannot thrive if they must compete against “males.”

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.