Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
2d

Why is it that the most obvious potential solution to a revenue shortage is to shrink the size of government back to where it focuses on the basics, and not the feel good stuff?

Reply
Share
Kirk's avatar
Kirk
2d

People vote for the democrats and democrats is what they get.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture