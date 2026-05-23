Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

Dangerous Rhetoric 🔥

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3m

The Republican Party does not need more panic merchants. It needs precinct captains, county chairs, candidates, canvassers, poll watchers, donors, fighters, and adults who understand harvest time. Nancy Churchill is right: the grassroots party is not the same as the congressional swamp. Local Republicans can still recruit, primary, expose, and replace the tares. The Panicans say “nothing is happening” because they either cannot see the battlefield or profit from despair. Trump’s record is the answer: border enforcement, crime reduction, China leverage, Iran deterrence, fraud exposure, RINO purges, and America First momentum. Stop whining. Start harvesting. Sell the wins.

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