This morning I read An Open Letter To Every GOP State And County Committee In The Country by Sam Faddis. Since I am a county Republican Chair, I read this essay carefully.

The premise: “The political center in this country is liquifying. People are white-hot angry. America does not work for them anymore. They want change. They demand change. If the GOP does not provide solutions, Americans will look for answers from an increasingly radical Democratic Party.” and additionally: “The GOP is doing nothing of consequence to change any of this.”

I appreciate the original post and Jondalar Yernot’s comment highlighting the frustrations many feel with Politicians in the U.S. Congress and the so-called “uni-party” behavior we see too often. As a current county party chair, I share the desire for real accountability and change.

Nothing is happening?



However, this post then falls into the “nothing is happening” category. I strongly disagree. A lot is happening that we can see, and like an iceburg, much more is happening that we cannot see.

First off, please don’t confuse the local county Republican party with the actions of any elected politicians—especially federal ones in Congress. A county party is small and grassroots. The precinct officer is the elected official closest to the people! This is where YOUR power is. That’s why it’s so important to support and get involved in your LOCAL party.

A Congressional district includes many counties, and a Senate race covers an entire state, where the bulk of votes often come from blue-leaning urban centers. Once the congress-critters are elected, we at the grassroots level have very little influence over them.

The Wheat and the Tares

This situation in Congress reminds me of the Parable of the Wheat and the Tares (Matthew 13:24). A farmer sows good wheat seed in his field, but an enemy comes at night and sows tares—weeds that look nearly identical to wheat in their early stages.

The servants want to pull the weeds right away, but the farmer tells them to wait. Pulling them too early risks damaging the wheat. The farmer lets both grow together until the harvest. At harvest time, the difference becomes clear: the tares are gathered and burned, while the wheat is saved.

The “uniparty” supporting Republicans, RINOs, if you will, are like those tares sown among the wheat. They’ve been growing alongside genuine conservatives for years, often looking similar on the surface. But this period of the Trump Administration is the harvest. The wheat and the tares are ripening and bearing fruit. It’s becoming easier to distinguish between the two.

Cause for Encouragement

This is genuinely encouraging to me as a local Republican leader. This is the first time in my lifetime that it’s been so obvious who needs to be weeded out of the Republican ranks. Trump is helping to expose and remove them.

Look at the Indiana primary results. Look at the Kentucky results. Watch the South Carolina primaries. Those who block the MAGA movement are being kicked out of their state and national positions. The fruit is revealing the tares.

Local people voting in local elections are supporting the Trump Agenda, and seeing real results from the efforts. SOMETHING IS HAPPENING!

Don’t be discouraged. Be inspired! FIGHT. Work with your local party to recruit and support strong Trump-aligned candidates at every level: precinct, city, county, and federal.

Do whatever you can to help your friends and neighbors recognize the dangers of advancing communism/socialism in America and to see the Republican Party (the real one, rooted in our local efforts) as the best vehicle to defeat it in the upcoming elections.

The harvest is here. We need to join President Trump in the field of political action. Let’s make sure the wheat prevails: Make America Great Again.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack, X, and occasionally Rumble.

Source: An Open Letter To Every GOP State And County Committee In The Country

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