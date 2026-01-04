Our friend Amber Palmer, an Eastern Washington Range Rider and member of the Wolf Advisory Group (WAG), stopped by a Ferry County facebook group to encourage everyone impacted by wolves to call and make public comment.

IF YOU HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WOLVES, It’s extremely important to call and make public comment at one of these meetings! Senator Short called in last time, but more concerned voices are needed!



To some people, your silence means you agree with their radical environmental agenda. These people need to hear about the harm that is being done by the failure to properly manage wolves in Eastern Washington.

Wolves are creating havoc on our ranches and homesteads, and the ungulate herds are rapidly vanishing. These majestic and dangerous apex preditors need to be managed, not neglected.

To make a comment, Register for one or both days of the Wolf Advisory Group meetings.

Here is the agenda

SIGN UP HERE:

Day 1: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FmDoAui7R0GSfqU4HjLk3g

Jan 7 (Wed) comments time is at 1:20 pm.

Day 2: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aNUonBHNQmiuHc-Z7NDB4g

Jan 8 (Thurs) comments time is at 11:30 am

In addition to registering for the webinar, you probably should also email Cory Archer and Shub Bhattacharjee (emails in the agenda) to let them know you plan to make a comment. Plan to keep your comments short, around 1 to 2 minutes.



Transform your frustration into ACTION!

Make a comment at one of these important meetings!

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator based in rural eastern Washington State, serving as chair of the Ferry County Republican Party. As an activist with Influencing Olympia Effectively, she teaches citizens how to impact state legislation and fight for conservative values.

She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. The opinions expressed in Dangerous Rhetoric are her own. Dangerous Rhetoric is available on Substack and X.

SOURCES:

WAG Agenda for January 7-8, 2026

https://wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/about/advisory/wag/2026-01-virtualagenda-public-final.pdf

